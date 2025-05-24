The Hypesters Are Winning—Because the Critics Are Still Stuck in 2023

There’s a certain breed of tech commentator that just can’t seem to let go of 2023. You know the type. They beat the same dead horse about “AI hallucinations” while the rest of us are racing ahead, building, testing, and solving real problems with generative tools.

One such recent rant caught my attention—an overwrought screed blaming everyone from lawyers to the media for “not understanding” that AI sometimes makes things up. He even brags about warning people “since 2001.” Cute. That’s like someone in 1902 yelling, “Cars are dangerous! I told you back when we were using horses!”

Let me be blunt:

This kind of fear-peddling is not insightful. It’s lazy. It’s irrelevant. And it’s wrong.

Let’s unpack why these anti-AI doomsayers keep falling flat:

1. They’re still stuck in a world where AI is a toy.

Yes, language models hallucinate. That’s been known for years. So do people. So do journalists. The difference is—AI is improving exponentially. Prompt engineering, source-linking, and retrieval-augmented generation are already solving these issues in enterprise environments. We’re not waiting on theory. We’re deploying reality.

2. They expect AGI clarity from a tool made to generate language.

A hammer isn’t broken because it can’t saw wood. A large language model isn’t faulty because it doesn’t cite like a legal database. That’s not its job—unless you build that into the system. Which, by the way, we’re already doing.

3. They blame the tool instead of the fool.

If a lawyer copies ChatGPT output and slaps it into a court filing without checking it—that’s not a flaw in the tool, that’s malpractice. If you get scammed by a calculator, maybe math isn’t your game. These aren’t cautionary tales. They’re competence tests.

4. They cherry-pick horror stories to keep their narrative alive.

Yes, a few high-profile cases have made headlines. Good. That’s accountability in action. But where are the millions of successful uses? Where are the stories about paralegals automating research, or doctors writing better patient summaries, or farmers optimizing crop yields with AI insights? Those don’t make headlines—because progress doesn’t peddle fear.

5. They rant. They don’t build.

The critics love pointing fingers. But where are their solutions? Where is their call to improve tools, educate users, refine safeguards? They want to be prophets without being practitioners. Meanwhile, the builders are iterating fast, learning from every edge case, and pushing this tech forward.

6. They think being “early” gives them credibility.

“I warned people in 2001!” he shouts. Congratulations. So did a thousand other people in basement forums. What matters now is not who rang the bell 20 years ago. It’s who’s adapting today, who’s deploying responsibly, and who’s innovating for tomorrow.

Here’s the truth they can’t handle:

The hypesters are winning because they experiment, fail fast, learn, and ship.

The critics are losing because they fear, freeze, finger-point, and whine.

The tools are not perfect. Neither are humans. But generative AI is already changing the game—faster than the media, the courts, or the old-school pundits can keep up with.

If you’re still yelling “hallucinations!” in 2025 without offering a single fix, you’re not a thought leader.

You’re background noise.

The future belongs to the builders. And yes, it’s messy. But it’s real.

We’re not backing down—and we’re not looking back.

Share