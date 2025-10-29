For generations, Canadians bought their homes in good faith. They trusted lawyers, land registries, and banks to ensure that what they purchased was legally sound. Every signature on a mortgage was an act of faith in the Crown’s word — that the title it granted was valid.

But with the Cowichan ruling, which recognized unextinguished Indigenous title in parts of Richmond, British Columbia, the legal ground beneath that trust has shifted. Commentators warn of chaos — that defective titles could upend property markets, unsettle mortgages, and cripple bank balance sheets.

What’s rarely mentioned is this: citizens did nothing wrong. If the foundation cracks, it’s not the homeowners who fall — it’s the system that built its profits on false assurances.

Citizens Acted in Good Faith — The Law Protects Them

Under long-established Canadian law, when a contract rests on a false premise — such as the assumption that the borrower had valid title to pledge — the contract becomes voidable. The key principle here is restitution in integrum — the restoration of parties to their original financial position.

If mortgages are found to have been secured on invalid Crown title, homeowners would have strong claims to recover all payments made under a failure of consideration — a concept rooted in cases such as Fibrosa Spolka Akcyjna v. Fairbairn Lawson Combe Barbour Ltd. [1943] A.C. 32 (HL), where money paid under a contract that could not be performed was recoverable.

In Canada, this doctrine is echoed through unjust enrichment jurisprudence — notably Garland v. Consumers’ Gas Co., 2004 SCC 25, which held that where one party benefits unfairly at another’s expense, restitution is owed. Applying this to mortgages founded on defective title, the banks — not citizens — would be the unjustly enriched parties.

The Liability Lies With the Banks!

For more than a century, financial institutions built enormous wealth by lending against land that may never have been lawfully alienated. Interest, fees, and securitization profits flowed upward — all on the strength of what courts may now deem an illegal assumption: that the Crown had the right to sell Indigenous land.

If that assumption collapses, banks face restitution exposure , not homeowners.

Borrowers acted in reliance on misrepresentations of title. Lenders, lawyers, and governments constructed and perpetuated that misrepresentation. Under Bank of Montreal v. Duguid (2000 CanLII 5747 (ON CA)), courts reaffirmed that parties who advance money under a mutual mistake about fundamental facts can be required to unwind the transaction and restore payments.

Put simply: if the land could not be mortgaged in law, the mortgage was never valid in the first place. The bank’s profit is built on sand — and sand can’t bear compound interest.

This Isn’t a Collapse — It’s a Correction

The media speak of a looming catastrophe for homeowners. But that’s misleading. No court is going to evict millions of Canadians who acted in good faith. The legal and political pressure will be to protect those citizens, while shifting accountability upward — to banks, insurers, and governments.

The doctrine of mistake, the principle of restitution, and public policy all point the same direction: citizens who paid in trust must be made whole.

In practice, that means any systemic correction will take the form of negotiated settlements, government-backed indemnity schemes, and — most likely — mass restitution programs funded by the financial sector. What looks like a banking “crisis” could instead become a once-in-a-generation wealth return to ordinary Canadians.

The Moral Ledger of a Nation

For Indigenous nations, this is about sovereignty and recognition. For citizens, it’s about fairness. And for Canada itself, it’s about truth.

Reconciliation, if it means anything, must involve realignment — not punishment. The same system that extracted billions through defective titles must now finance the restoration of both Indigenous and citizen rights.

As the Supreme Court affirmed in Tsilhqot’in Nation v. British Columbia, 2014 SCC 44, Aboriginal title “is a beneficial interest in the land,” not a mere historical artifact. If that title was ignored, then every mortgage payment, tax assessment, and bank profit built upon it carries a shadow debt — one the financial sector will eventually have to repay.

A Future Built on Justice, Not Fear

So, citizens need not panic. The houses they live in won’t vanish, and their investments won’t evaporate. What may disappear are the legal fictions that allowed profit to flow in one direction for 150 years.

The Cowichan decision doesn’t end home ownership — it may finally make it honest.

When restitution comes, it won’t be a punishment; it will be the natural conclusion of equity — a long-overdue balance sheet correction in a country ready to live by its own laws.

Key Takeaways

Homeowners acted in good faith. Under restitution and unjust-enrichment doctrines, they are legally protected.

Banks face the exposure. Contracts based on invalid Crown title are voidable, with profits subject to refund.

Governments will mediate settlements. Political pressure ensures citizen stability while demanding institutional accountability.

Indigenous title and citizen justice align. Both seek restoration, not destruction.

The outcome could be restorative. What began as a legal crisis could end as the largest citizen wealth return in Canadian history.

Further Reading & Legal Citations

1. Fibrosa Spolka Akcyjna v. Fairbairn Lawson Combe Barbour Ltd. [1943] A.C. 32 (H.L.)

A foundational U.K. decision that shaped modern Canadian restitution law. The court held that when a contract cannot be performed because of a fundamental failure of consideration, money paid under it must be returned. This principle supports the idea that mortgage payments made on titles later found invalid are recoverable.

2. Garland v. Consumers’ Gas Co., 2004 SCC 25, [2004] 1 S.C.R. 629

The Supreme Court of Canada’s leading case on unjust enrichment. It established a three-part test: (a) enrichment of one party, (b) corresponding deprivation of another, and (c) absence of juristic reason. Where citizens paid banks on defective titles, these elements align strongly in the homeowners’ favour.

3. Bank of Montreal v. Duguid, 2000 CanLII 5747 (ON C.A.)

Confirmed that contracts founded on a shared fundamental mistake may be rescinded and payments restored. It illustrates how a mutual misunderstanding about valid title can unwind mortgage agreements and shift liability back to lenders.

4. Pettkus v. Becker, [1980] 2 S.C.R. 834

A landmark Canadian case on equitable restitution. The Court emphasized that when one party retains a benefit in circumstances where it would be unjust to do so, equity intervenes to compel repayment. It reinforces that enrichment must not stand when obtained through systemic error or exploitation.

5. Tsilhqot’in Nation v. British Columbia, 2014 SCC 44, [2014] 2 S.C.R. 257

The decision that firmly recognized Aboriginal title as a beneficial interest in the land itself, not a mere historical claim. It confirmed that such title is burdened only by valid surrender or clear Crown extinguishment—neither of which may exist for much of British Columbia. This is the doctrinal core that makes the Cowichan ruling legally consequential.

6. Secondary Commentary

McInnes, Mitchell (2019). The Canadian Law of Unjust Enrichment and Restitution. LexisNexis. A comprehensive overview of restitutionary remedies, often cited by Canadian courts.

UBC Law Review (2017). “Indigenous Title and the Limits of Crown Grants.” An accessible analysis of how Aboriginal title interacts with land-registry systems in B.C.

Fraser Institute (2025). “Courts, Aboriginal Title, and the Investment Climate.” Useful for contrasting economic fears with the equity-based legal outcomes discussed above.

⚖️ Legal Foundations Behind “The Great Restitution”

Doctrine Key Case Core Principle Implication for Homeowners Failure of Consideration

Fibrosa Spolka Akcyjna v. Fairbairn Lawson Combe Barbour Ltd. (1943, H.L.) Money paid under a contract that cannot be performed must be returned. Mortgage payments on invalid Crown titles are recoverable in full.

Unjust Enrichment Garland v. Consumers’ Gas Co. (2004 SCC 25) No one should profit unfairly at another’s expense without lawful reason. Banks enriched by interest on defective titles owe restitution.

Mutual Mistake Bank of Montreal v. Duguid (2000 ONCA) Contracts based on shared false assumptions may be rescinded. Mortgages grounded on invalid title can be voided, payments restored.

Equitable Restitution Pettkus v. Becker (1980 SCC) Equity compels repayment where retaining benefit would be unjust. The Crown or lenders cannot keep gains derived from systemic error.

Aboriginal Title Doctrine Tsilhqot’in Nation v. British Columbia (2014 SCC 44) Indigenous title is a beneficial ownership interest unless lawfully surrendered or extinguished. If unextinguished, Crown grants — and mortgages built on them — rest on defective legal ground.

Perspective:

Far from heralding collapse, these doctrines point toward correction and restitution. They ensure citizens who acted in good faith are restored, while those who profited from a flawed system bear the cost of its repair.

In plain terms:

When truth surfaces, justice follows the money — back to the people who paid in trust.