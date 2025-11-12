For once, it’s not our problem. Not yours, mine, or any other homeowner’s. The problem now sits squarely on the shoulders of governments and banks.

Let that sink in.

If the recent rulings stand, every mortgage ever issued by a Canadian bank was never authorized in law.

Void ab initio — meaning the contract never legally existed.

That means:

• The banks never had the authority to lend.

• The municipalities never had the authority to tax.

• And every “official” who acted under false authority is about to learn what accountability feels like.

So relax, fellow Canadians! Sit quietly. Grab your popcorn.

Let’s watch how the so-called elites try to slip this noose. Because when this truth unfolds, it’s not the citizens who owe — it’s the institutions.

Downstream liability laws mean banks and municipalities may have to repay every cent of principal, interest, and property tax ever collected!

I’ve done my own math already. They’ll owe me $7.5 million dollars. And I’m not alone.

For decades, they’ve built towers of power on top of fraud and paper illusions. Now the scaffolding is cracking. This time, Canadians won’t rage or riot. We’ll simply watch as their system devours itself.

To Premier David Eby and his obedient partner John Rustad — or as I like to call him, Dr. DRIPPA — congratulations.

You did this. You’ve awakened an entire country. So to the bankers, premiers, and bureaucrats who thought we’d never notice:

We see you. We understand the game. And now, the rules have changed.

The people are calm. The elites are not.

Welcome to The Great Reckoning.

Author’s Note:

This letter is part of a peaceful citizen awareness campaign. It is not an attack—it’s a mirror. Share widely. Discuss calmly. The objective is simple: awaken understanding, not fear. The true power lies in collective composure and informed awareness.

