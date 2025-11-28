Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheerio's avatar
Cheerio
2h

Not sure if you've covered these sides of the AI equation:

*Addiction - and how this was promulgated, iPhones, FakeBook, you know so called connectivity.

*I'll see if I can find that piece of video where Gate's comments after he copped out of the "Climate Narrative" at COP 30 saying ... "He's glad Trump didn't drop the nuclear budget (AI CONSUMES tonnes of energy) AND wait WATER TOO ~ is that why Gates own's so much?

Jimmy Fallon asks Gate's "Will we still need humans?"

Gate's replies, "Not for most things. You know, we'll decide."

https://youtu.be/uHY5i9-0tJM?si=aEOKvLVA3-4NUQxK&t=405

"Farmland" and what might be his connection with Nestle who owns every possible piece of Spring Water lands globally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Citizens Congress and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nick Walsh
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture