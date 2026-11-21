British Columbia has a new government, but some of its loudest critics are still fighting yesterday’s battles. Perhaps the real problem isn’t who’s been appointed. Perhaps it’s the way we’ve conditioned ourselves to think.

I’ve been spending considerable time on X and other social media platforms over the past couple of days, watching reactions to Premier Lorne Doerkson’s new Conservative government. What I’m seeing is a remarkable demonstration of something I’ve been thinking about for several years: how people become prisoners of their own belief systems, even when the circumstances around them have fundamentally changed.

The new government was sworn in on November 20. Ministers have been appointed, responsibilities assigned, and a new administration is preparing to govern British Columbia. Yet before these people have had a meaningful opportunity to make decisions, implement policies, or demonstrate their abilities, some of the harshest critics are already declaring them failures.

Apparently, we no longer need evidence of poor performance to condemn someone. We just need to imagine what they might do, connect that imagination to something they said or did six months ago, and pronounce judgment.

I find that extraordinary.

Yesterday’s Battles Are Over

I was involved in the political struggles that preceded this election. I had my preferences, my disagreements, and my own ideas about who should lead British Columbia. Some of those battles were bitter, and some of the personalities involved left lasting impressions.

But here’s something I’ve come to understand: once the circumstances change, your thinking has to change with them.

The election is over. The Conservatives won a majority government. Whatever we thought about individual candidates, leadership contests, party disputes, or the personalities involved, British Columbians have made their decision through the democratic process.

We can continue fighting the battles of yesterday, or we can recognize that we are now dealing with an entirely different situation.

I’ve chosen the latter.

That doesn’t mean I’ve abandoned my principles. Quite the opposite. It means I’ve upgraded my internal operating system so that my judgments reflect present circumstances rather than emotional attachments to past events.

I will not condemn someone for something they haven’t done. I will not assume that an individual is incapable of performing a job because I disagreed with them during an election campaign. And I certainly won’t spend the next four years searching for ways to justify opinions I formed before these people took office.

That’s not independent thinking. That’s intellectual imprisonment.

The Attorney General Doesn’t Need to Be a Lawyer

One of the criticisms circulating concerns the appointment of Caroline Elliott as Attorney General. Apparently, some people believe her lack of a law degree automatically disqualifies her from the position.

Having spent years working inside the British Columbia Ministry of Attorney General as a policy analyst, I have a rather different perspective.

The Attorney General is a political executive responsible for leading a major government ministry while carrying important constitutional and legal responsibilities. The position is not equivalent to that of a practicing courtroom lawyer.

The ministry employs lawyers, policy analysts, legislative specialists, senior administrators, and other professionals whose job is to provide the technical expertise required to develop and administer public policy. The Attorney General’s responsibility is to establish direction, exercise sound judgment, understand the legal obligations of the office, and ensure that the organization functions effectively.

In my experience, a person who understands management, organizational behavior, policy development, and strategic decision-making can bring considerable value to that position. A law degree may be useful, but it does not automatically confer those abilities.

Indeed, there may be advantages to appointing someone who approaches the ministry from a broader management and policy perspective, provided that person respects the independence of legal advice and understands the boundaries of political authority.

Much will depend on the quality of the senior public servants supporting the minister, including the deputy minister, assistant deputy ministers, and policy analysts who translate political objectives into workable legislation and programs.

The real question isn’t whether Caroline Elliott has a law degree. It’s whether she can provide effective leadership, respect the rule of law, exercise sound judgment, and deliver the government’s commitments.

We don’t know the answer yet.

And that’s precisely the point.

Are We Hiring the Best People or Filling Quotas?

Another criticism concerns the composition of the new cabinet. Some people complain that there aren’t enough women. Others have pointed to the absence of certain visible religious or cultural identities among the appointments.

The new cabinet includes eight women among its 25 members, with additional women appointed as parliamentary secretaries. Whether that represents sufficient gender balance is a legitimate question, but it is not, by itself, evidence that the government has appointed incompetent people or intends to govern badly.

What interests me is the inconsistency in some of these arguments.

For years, we’ve heard people insist that governments should appoint the best-qualified individuals rather than distribute positions according to political favoritism, identity, or personal relationships. Yet some of those same voices now appear prepared to judge appointments primarily through demographic characteristics.

Which principle are we applying?

I believe competence, integrity, judgment, and the ability to deliver results should be the primary considerations. Representation also deserves examination, particularly in a province as geographically and culturally diverse as British Columbia. A government that overlooks substantial portions of the population may deprive itself of valuable perspectives and experience.

But representation and competence are not mutually exclusive, and demographic appearance alone tells us very little about an individual’s ability to perform.

If someone believes a particular minister is unqualified, explain why. Identify the responsibilities of the position, examine the person’s background, and provide a reasoned assessment of the mismatch.

That’s a legitimate criticism.

Simply counting turbans, measuring gender ratios, or condemning someone because they belonged to the wrong political faction doesn’t establish whether the government will succeed or fail.

The Influencer Economy Has a Negativity Problem

There’s another dimension to this that deserves examination, and it concerns the people who have built social media followings around perpetual opposition.

Some influencers have developed a predictable formula. Find something to oppose, express outrage, attract people who share that outrage, and repeat the process tomorrow.

It works because anger generates attention, attention produces engagement, and engagement builds influence. Over time, however, the influencer can become trapped by the very audience they have cultivated.

If your following expects you to oppose everything, what happens when something genuinely positive occurs? Can you acknowledge it without disappointing the people who came to you for a daily dose of indignation?

Some apparently cannot.

Their position becomes fixed before the facts arrive. They interpret every appointment as a betrayal, every compromise as weakness, and every decision through the lens of previous political grievances.

I recognize that some criticism comes from legitimate concern, informed disagreement, or firsthand knowledge of an appointee’s past conduct. Those concerns deserve examination. But there is a substantial difference between identifying a documented problem and inventing a future failure.

An influencer who cannot distinguish between those two things eventually stops providing useful analysis and becomes a source of predictable emotional reinforcement.

I suspect that approach will become increasingly ineffective as more people begin demanding evidence rather than outrage.

There is nothing particularly courageous about criticizing everything. The harder intellectual task is recognizing when your previous assumptions no longer fit the available evidence.

This Is Exactly What Repensity Is About

One of the central principles behind my Repensity project is that replacing the people who make decisions does not necessarily improve the decisions themselves.

If you continually change the players on the board without changing the conditions and rules under which they operate, you will eventually reproduce the same failures.

This applies to government, political parties, corporations, nonprofit organizations, and even the way individuals manage their own thinking.

British Columbia has changed its government. That’s a political event. Whether we achieve better governance will depend on something much more substantial: the decision-making structures, accountability mechanisms, administrative practices, and institutional incentives under which the new government operates.

Will ministers have access to competent, independent policy advice? Will major decisions be supported by evidence and meaningful analysis? Will government disclose the assumptions behind its policies? Will the public be able to measure results against commitments? Will ministers accept responsibility when their decisions produce unintended consequences?

Those are the questions that interest me.

And they are far more consequential than whether someone said something objectionable during a leadership contest last spring.

The same principle applies to those of us observing government. If our own decision-making processes remain dominated by resentment, factional loyalty, and confirmation bias, changing the government won’t improve the quality of our political discourse.

We will simply continue the same arguments with different names attached.

That is not progress.

Accountability Begins Now, but Judgment Requires Evidence

I want to make an important distinction here because I don’t believe any government deserves an unconditional honeymoon.

Public scrutiny should begin immediately. Cabinet appointments, senior staffing decisions, ministerial mandates, financial commitments, and legislative proposals are all legitimate subjects for examination from the moment they are announced.

If an appointee has a documented conflict of interest, a demonstrated record of serious misconduct, or an obvious inability to meet the legal requirements of the office, those facts should be examined immediately. We don’t need to wait for a government to cause damage before identifying a genuine risk.

But scrutiny is not the same as condemnation.

We can examine appointments without declaring their occupants failures. We can question policy proposals without pretending they have already produced disastrous results. We can demand transparency without assuming that every decision conceals corruption or incompetence.

Premier Doerkson’s government has made commitments concerning affordability, economic development, health care, public safety, and individual rights. Those commitments provide a starting point against which its performance can be measured.

The government should be expected to explain what it intends to accomplish, establish reasonable timelines, disclose the financial and administrative implications of its decisions, and report measurable results.

If it breaks its promises, conceals material information, abuses its authority, or fails to deliver, I will have no hesitation in criticizing it.

In fact, I intend to watch very closely.

But I want my criticism to mean something. I want it grounded in evidence, supported by documented facts, and directed toward improving the conditions under which decisions are made.

I have no interest in manufacturing grievances simply to demonstrate that I’m still angry about an election that’s already over.

The Government Is Entering a New Era of Citizen Oversight

As we move into 2027, a fundamental change is taking place in the relationship between government and the citizens it serves.

Citizens now have access to technological resources that allow them to examine legislation, analyze budgets, review council and legislative proceedings, compare policy commitments against actual decisions, and produce detailed executive briefings in a fraction of the time these activities once required.

Artificial intelligence has dramatically reduced the technical barriers to independent public policy analysis. Citizen oversight groups are increasingly capable of assembling, examining, and preserving government records, identifying inconsistencies, and asking questions that might previously have gone unanswered.

The information must still be accessible, and the analysis must still be verified, but the balance of analytical capability is changing.

This has enormous implications for how governments conduct themselves. Decisions that might once have disappeared into filing cabinets or been forgotten after a news cycle can now be documented, cross-referenced, and evaluated against the promises and evidence that preceded them.

Secret negotiations and undisclosed arrangements will not necessarily become visible, but questionable decisions may become harder to conceal or defend when citizens can systematically examine the available record.

That is precisely the direction I advocate through Repensity. The objective is not to catch governments making mistakes after the fact, but to create conditions that reduce the likelihood of those mistakes occurring in the first place.

It is to encourage governments to improve the conditions under which decisions are made, establish transparent decision-making processes, document their reasoning, justify their choices, and maintain a verifiable record of outcomes.

The most effective form of citizen oversight is not perpetual opposition. It is a disciplined, evidence-based process that rewards sound governance and exposes poor governance. As these capabilities expand through 2027, governments would be wise to recognize that the public is becoming a much more capable participant in the accountability process.

Perhaps It’s Time to Upgrade Our Own Operating Systems

Over the past several years, I’ve become increasingly interested in the internal belief systems that govern human behavior. We all develop assumptions about people, institutions, political movements, and the world around us. Those assumptions become the filters through which we interpret new information.

The problem arises when we stop updating those filters.

We encounter new circumstances but continue applying old judgments. We receive new evidence but reject it because it conflicts with our established beliefs. We defend positions long after the conditions that produced them have disappeared.

Eventually, we become prisoners of our own mental architecture.

I’ve spent considerable time examining that tendency in myself, and I’ve made a conscious decision to change it. I don’t need to defend every opinion I’ve ever held. I don’t need to dislike someone today because I disagreed with them last year. And I certainly don’t need to predict failure simply because the person appointed wasn’t my preferred candidate.

That ability to revise one’s thinking is not weakness. It’s intellectual independence.

British Columbia now has a new government with a democratic mandate and an enormous amount of work ahead of it. The challenges facing this province are substantial, and no cabinet appointment guarantees success.

But neither does an appointment establish failure.

For those who are already tearing this government apart before it has had an opportunity to govern, I would suggest a simple question: Are you evaluating what these people have actually done, or are you defending what you decided to believe about them months ago?

The answer may be uncomfortable.

I am prepared to give this government a fair opportunity to demonstrate what it can accomplish. I will support good decisions, question questionable ones, and challenge bad ones with evidence.

That is not loyalty to the Conservative Party. It is loyalty to sound governance.

We have spent far too many years allowing political personalities, factional disputes, and emotional allegiances to dominate our understanding of public affairs. If we want a better British Columbia, we need to demand more from government, but we also need to demand more from ourselves.

The next stage of political maturity isn’t learning how to criticize more loudly. It’s learning how to judge more accurately.

And perhaps the first test of that maturity is whether we can allow people to demonstrate what they are capable of before deciding that they have failed.

The government has changed. The question now is whether our thinking can change with it.

Source: Government of British Columbia, Office of the Premier, November 20, 2026,

New cabinet sworn in with focus on restoring confidence, building a stronger B.C.

Repensity: Don’t merely replace the people making decisions. Change the conditions under which decisions are made.

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