For more than six years, millions of people around the world have lived through one of the most extraordinary periods in modern history.

When COVID-19 emerged in late 2019, many of us immediately sensed that something was wrong. It was not simply the virus itself. It was the reaction.

Questions that should have been welcomed in any healthy democracy were treated as acts of disloyalty. Scientists who challenged prevailing assumptions were censored. Doctors who proposed alternative treatments were ridiculed. Journalists who asked inconvenient questions were marginalized. Ordinary citizens lost social media accounts, careers, friendships, and reputations simply for expressing doubt about official narratives.

What disturbed me most was not that governments might be wrong. Governments are wrong all the time.

What disturbed me was the unprecedented effort to suppress discussion.

When every major government, every legacy media organization, every social media platform, and countless influencers all move in lockstep to silence dissent, alarm bells should begin ringing.

History teaches us that truth does not fear scrutiny.

This week, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released information that should force a serious reassessment of what the public was told during the COVID era.

After reviewing intelligence community records, Gabbard announced that the United States government has funded more than 120 biological laboratories in over 30 countries, including facilities located in Ukraine. She further stated that information concerning the existence, funding, and activities of many of these laboratories had been withheld from the American public. She also alleged that some facilities engaged in research involving hazardous pathogens and, in certain cases, gain-of-function research. (DNI⁠)

The significance of this disclosure extends far beyond the laboratories themselves.

For years, anyone who discussed U.S.-funded biological research facilities in Ukraine was routinely dismissed as a conspiracy theorist, a propagandist, or worse. Social media platforms restricted discussion. Fact-checkers issued sweeping denunciations. Media outlets assured the public there was nothing to investigate.

Today, the Director of National Intelligence has publicly acknowledged the existence of these facilities and released information regarding their funding and operation. (DNI⁠)

That does not automatically validate every theory that circulated over the past six years.

But it does raise an uncomfortable question:

If the public was misled about this issue, what else were they misled about?

Many citizens now find themselves looking back at the COVID years with renewed skepticism.

They remember being told that questioning lockdown policies was dangerous.

They remember being told that concerns about gain-of-function research were unfounded.

They remember being told that discussions regarding biological laboratories in Ukraine were nothing more than foreign disinformation.

Now those same citizens are watching official narratives evolve in real time.

The central issue is no longer whether every allegation was correct.

The central issue is accountability.

Who made the decisions?

Who suppressed legitimate debate?

Who pressured technology companies to censor discussion?

Who used government authority to silence dissenting experts?

Who benefited financially or politically from the policies that followed?

Those questions deserve answers.

The release by Director Gabbard is not the end of the story.

It is the beginning of a new phase.

Investigations will continue. Journalists will dig deeper. Whistleblowers may come forward. Legislators will face increasing pressure to explain what they knew and when they knew it.

The most important lesson from this entire episode may be one that citizens should never forget.

In a free society, skepticism is not a threat.

Questioning authority is not extremism.

Demanding evidence is not disinformation.

And truth does not become false simply because powerful institutions declare it so.

For years, millions of people were told to stop asking questions.

Today, many of those same questions are finally being asked by the very institutions that once dismissed them.

That alone should concern every citizen who values transparency, accountability, and freedom.