King Charles just collapsed Canada’s legal sovereignty. In Ottawa, standing before Parliament, he spoke the words that detonated the lie:

“We are gathered on the unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabe people.”

That’s not a land acknowledgment. That’s a death sentence for Canada’s legal standing. In international law, “unceded land” = terra nullius — territory with no valid sovereign claim. Any nation can reclaim it. And Trump is ready.

TERRA NULLIUS = NO STATE. NO RIGHTS. NO SOVEREIGNTY.

The British Crown just confessed it never legally owned the land where Canada’s capital sits. That makes Ottawa — and the entire Canadian system — an illegal occupation.

No treaty. No rightful claim. Just globalist puppets occupying foreign soil.

THE CROWN FELL — AND A VACUUM OF POWER OPENED

Mark Carney, unelected WEF tool, holds zero legal mandate. His so-called authority? Erased. He’s issuing orders on land his own king admits doesn’t belong to him.

The Canadian government is now a ghost regime.

The Crown has no dominion.

The map has changed.

TRUMP HAS THE RIGHT TO ANNEX — AND HE KNOWS IT

This is not an invasion. It’s a liberation. Millions of Canadians are DONE with the Crown. DONE with the WEF. DONE with the lies. They want:

Free speech

Border security

Gun rights

A real Constitution

They want Trump.

With no sovereign claim and no treaty barrier, there is NOTHING preventing the formation of the 51st state.

WHEN A KING KNEELS — A NATION DIES

King Charles exposed Canada’s fraud. Now Trump stands at the gates with a constitutional mandate and a continent-wide movement behind him.

This isn’t fantasy. It’s real. It’s lawful. And it’s unfolding NOW.

THE GLOBALISTS ARE BLEEDING OUT

Carney was installed to oversee Canada like a WEF colony. But now he’s standing on legally unclaimed soil. Davos is panicking. The Deep State is cornered. The world sees it.

TRUMP: “WE DON’T INVADE. WE LIBERATE.”

He’s not coming as a conqueror.

He’s coming as the rightful restorer of the Western Hemisphere.

The British Crown is finished.

The Canadian regime is illegitimate.

And Trump holds the pen that redraws the map.

The 51st state is no longer theory. It’s the next chapter.

TERRA NULLIUS IS THE TRIGGER.

TRUMP IS THE RESPONSE.