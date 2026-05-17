Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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Nick Walsh's avatar
Nick Walsh
2d

Yes it has.

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BeLa's avatar
BeLa
2d

Has this Statement of Claim been filed? Or is this just a work up? Does it have legititmate bearing on this situation? I am not a legal scholar, just a Fee Simple Land owner..

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