This is rather HUGE. I ran into this today on X. @TheReclamare is the author and from what I know of him, he is amazingly articulate.

For 160 years the Crown represented that fee simple title was indefeasible, and the Crown’s own courts now hold those representations defective. Our claim is negligent misrepresentation.

The Crown is negotiating in a conflict of duty and interest, due to its misrepresentation

The Crown lacks authority to bind Citizen interests in a negotiation to which citizens are not party and in which the Crown is conflicted

Any agreement must be voided

The Defendants are not just 160 years of Canadian Governance, but the Imperial Crown, represented today by His Majesty King Charles III, who entered into 355 years of contracts its own court has ruled it lacked authority to make.

Non Treaty Nations accepted transfers from Citizens, services from the Crown, and the benefits of administered land, receiving in conduct what Treaty Nations received by signature. That’s estoppel

The transfers, and the value Citizens built into the land, is unjust enrichment

The Royal Proclamation of 1763 was the Imperial Crown’s declaration of dominion over Canada.

It Reserved lands for Indigenous use but retained full control exclusively to the Crown.

Today this same Proclamation is cited as recognition of Indigenous Title

The Crown enacted laws inducing Settlers to take life threatening risks on its assurance they would hold Title to the land they cleared.

Many died

Would they have taken those risks if they knew the Crown would not guarantee what it promised?

The Crown is not independent of its own malfeasance.

Its own judiciary has declared that the grant of fee simple title, on which Citizens invested their lives, and on which over a century of taxation was based, is illegitimate.

These actions were not unknown or unexpected.

Since inception, the Crown has known its Authority over these lands was contested, yet assured Citizens its Duty was to them.

Indigenous defendants participated in the Crown’s regime, implying acceptance through estoppel by conduct

Yet while also contesting that Authority, they accepted transfers from Citizens, and took payments based on a relationship they now claim never existed.

Citizens claim isn’t just for the value of the land. It’s for 150 years of Citizens building that value through their labour, their lives, and their taxes.

Damages against the Crown include but are not limited to;

- Negligent Misrepresentation

- Fraudulent Misrepresentation

- Breach of fiduciary duty

- Breach of the Honour of the Crown

- Misfeasance in public office

Damages against Indigenous Defendants include but are not limited to;

- Unjust Enrichment

- Approbation and Reprobation

- Restitution for Improvements

- Quantum Meruit

The Plaintiffs seek an injunction preventing the Defendants from entering into any agreements which affect Citizen interests without independent representation.

Lastly, Indigenous Defendants cannot sue Citizens for the value built on these lands.

The liability lies with the Crown’s misrepresentation, not the Citizens who believed it

The entire proposed action is here https://thereclamare.github.io/fin

Share