In Part One, we established the fault line: the Cowichan decision has created a structural instability in British Columbia’s constitutional foundation by calling into question what it means for a court to be a “court of competent jurisdiction.”

In Part Two, we followed the cracks outward—into sovereignty, land title, provincial claims, and the vast implications for property law.

Now, in Part Three, we follow the shockwave to the most vulnerable tier of government in Canada:

Municipalities.

Because if the province’s jurisdiction is uncertain, the authority of municipalities collapses even faster.

This is where the tremors become tectonic.

Municipalities are not governments in the constitutional sense.

They are corporations created by provincial statute.

They possess no inherent jurisdiction.

They cannot exist independently.

And every bylaw, fee, property tax, and enforcement action they issue is entirely dependent on the provincial jurisdiction they believe they are exercising.

But Cowichan changes the equation.

If the Crown cannot demonstrate clear, unbroken jurisdictional authority over land in British Columbia—a question now forcefully revived—then the entire legal scaffolding that municipalities stand on becomes unstable.

And citizens now have pathways to challenge it.

Below is a structured, legally grounded exploration of the options available.

Section One

Why Municipal Authority Is the Weakest Link in the Post-Cowichan Landscape

Municipal authority rests on a single foundation:

The province says they have authority.

If the province’s authority over the land is now in question because of Aboriginal Title claims that it cannot rebut, then:

Municipal taxation becomes questionable.

Zoning authority becomes questionable.

Building permits become questionable.

Bylaw enforcement becomes questionable.

Expropriation powers become questionable.

Fee structures and licences become questionable.

And the Municipalities Act provisions that authorize these activities are all built on the assumption that the province has jurisdiction to delegate.

Cowichan suggests it may not.

Section Two

How a Citizen Could Legally Challenge Municipal Authority Post-Cowichan

This is not activism.

It is not civil disobedience.

This is lawful, procedural challenge using the very mechanisms municipalities rely on.

Option A

The Jurisdictional Certainty Challenge

A citizen can file a judicial review asking a very simple question:

“Does the municipality have jurisdiction to tax or regulate land for which the province may no longer have competent constitutional authority?”

The challenge isn’t about refusing taxes.

It’s about demanding proof of jurisdiction.

This reverses the burden.

The citizen isn’t proving anything.

They’re asking the municipality to prove the province still has the authority it claims to be exercising.

After Cowichan, this is a very uncomfortable question for the Crown.

Option B

The Demand for Underlying Title Documentation

A citizen may submit a formal request:

“Please provide the evidence demonstrating the Crown’s underlying title to my parcel of land, upon which municipal taxation authority is based.”

The Crown cannot simply say “because we say so.”

Cowichan confirmed that Aboriginal Title may remain unextinguished, and where asserted, Crown title becomes a contested claim—not an assumed one.

Municipalities do not have the documentation.

The province does not have the documentation.

No one does.

Option C

The Indigenous Redirection Question

This is the most explosive option.

A citizen may petition the court for direction:

“If the province cannot demonstrate jurisdictional authority over the land, may a citizen direct land-based tax payments to the Indigenous government asserting Aboriginal Title instead?”

Even the filing of such a case would be a political earthquake.

Section Three

How Indigenous Bands Could Assert Direct Taxation Authority

This is the part governments fear most.

If Indigenous nations begin asserting:

“Since you acknowledge our Aboriginal Title, taxes derived from land and property use must be paid to us, not the municipality,”

the province loses its fiscal foundation immediately.

This aligns with:

Existing Supreme Court jurisprudence

UNDRIP implementation (DRIPA)

Self-government frameworks

The logic of Aboriginal Title itself

If even one First Nation formalizes this claim, the municipality caught in that geography faces an immediate jurisdictional war.

Section Four

Municipal Collapse Scenarios: What It Would Actually Look Like

Most municipalities in BC are already financially fragile.

They rely on:

Property taxes

Service fees

Provincial transfers

Federal grants filtered through the province

Remove or undermine even one of those pillars, and the structure falls.

Scenario 1

Significant Taxpayer Non-Compliance

If even 8–12 percent of taxpayers question jurisdiction and withhold payments pending judicial determinations, a municipality could face operational insolvency in under a year.

Scenario 2

First Nations Assert Taxation Rights

If Indigenous governments begin issuing competing tax notices for the same land, municipalities have no legal mechanism to fight back—they only have provincial statutes, not constitutional status.

Scenario 3

Provincial Transfers Freeze Due to Legal Uncertainty

If the province is forced into defensive litigation on jurisdictional questions, transfers to municipalities may be delayed or withheld.

This causes immediate operational paralysis.

Scenario 4

A Court Orders a Municipality to Prove Jurisdiction

If a judge orders a municipality to “demonstrate the Crown’s underlying title,” the entire municipal system across BC becomes unstable overnight.

Section Five

The Political Ramifications: The Unthinkable Becomes Inevitable

The moment ordinary citizens begin asking:

“Who actually owns the land I’m being taxed on?”

the entire provincial architecture begins to fracture.

This is the pressure point government cannot control.

Cowichan has reactivated the constitutional question they hoped would remain buried forever.

Part Three closes with a final warning:

If the province cannot prove its jurisdiction, then municipalities cannot enforce theirs.

This is the Achilles’ heel of the entire provincial system.

And we are now living in the moment when that Achilles’ heel has been exposed.

Share