British Columbia just crossed a constitutional line that nobody in government, media, or academia wants to talk about publicly — because the implications are so earth-shattering that they threaten the entire machinery of provincial governance.

The Cowichan Tribes v. British Columbia decision didn’t just “recognize Aboriginal title.” It did something far more consequential:

It fractured the legal jurisdiction of the province.

It weakened the authority of provincial courts.

It shook the foundation of Crown land.

And most importantly:

It introduced a level of jurisdictional uncertainty that could make provincial court orders unenforceable on vast swaths of land.

This isn’t speculation.

This is constitutional law — and it’s happening right now.

Let me explain how.

The Silent Time Bomb: “A Court of Competent Jurisdiction”

Every law, every warrant, every injunction, every enforcement action in British Columbia depends on a simple legal premise:

That the court issuing it is a court of competent jurisdiction.

To be competent, a court must have:

subject-matter jurisdiction

territorial jurisdiction

personal jurisdiction

If any of these are missing, the court’s decision is legally invalid.

And here’s the problem:

Cowichan has thrown territorial jurisdiction into chaos.

What Cowichan Actually Did (That Nobody Is Saying Out Loud)

Most news outlets framed Cowichan as a moral or political story:

“Land returned.”

“Reconciliation.”

“Historic recognition.”

But in constitutional terms, Cowichan did this:

It elevated Aboriginal title to a sovereign-like constitutional category. It limited the province’s ability to impose its laws on those lands. It declared that provincial authority cannot “meaningfully impair” the rights associated with title. It established that Aboriginal jurisdiction is now a parallel legal system, not merely a sub-category within Crown sovereignty.

This seems harmless until you ask the one question that terrifies bureaucrats:

If Aboriginal title is sovereign-like…

Does the Province of BC still have clear territorial jurisdiction over those lands?

Because if the answer is even “maybe not,” then the courts are no longer automatically competent.

Courts Need Clear Jurisdiction — Cowichan Made It Unclear

Provincial courts do not have “inherent” authority over every square inch of BC.

Their jurisdiction comes from:

the Constitution

the Supreme Court Act

Crown sovereignty

the assumption of exclusive provincial control over land

Cowichan shattered that last assumption.

If land is now partly under Aboriginal sovereign jurisdiction — or if the sovereignty is unclear — then the court must prove its jurisdiction.

And if it can’t?

The court loses competency.

And when a court loses competency, its decisions — orders, fines, injunctions, rulings — are not legally enforceable.

This is the scariest sentence in Canadian jurisprudence, and nobody at the Legislature wants the public to hear it.

The Doctrine That Blows the Doors Off: Interjurisdictional Immunity

This legal doctrine protects core areas of one jurisdiction from intrusion by another.

For decades, it protected:

Federal powers

Indigenous rights (in limited ways)

Certain constitutional cores

Cowichan effectively enlarged Indigenous jurisdiction into one of these “protected cores.”

This means:

Provincial laws may not apply.

Provincial regulations may not apply.

Provincial courts may not apply.

Unless they pass a nearly impossible constitutional test.

This is not symbolic.

It is structural.

Cowichan didn’t move a fence.

It redrew the map.

The Consequences Nobody Dares Discuss

Here is the part that will shock readers — and it deserves to shock them.

Cowichan has created a legal environment where:

Provincial taxation authority is destabilized.

Municipal authority collapses where title is proven.

Resource permits become constitutionally vulnerable.

Crown land designations can be challenged.

BC Supreme Court territorial jurisdiction is in doubt.

Provincial enforcement actions may have no legal foundation.

Past judgments involving affected lands can be challenged.

Landowners, banks, and municipalities lose their footing.

This isn’t chaos tomorrow.

It is chaos now — but only a handful of lawyers and bureaucrats understand it.

Everyone else is blissfully unaware.

A Can of Frogs — Not a Can of Worms

My brother was right to call it that.

Cowichan didn’t open a can of worms.

It opened a can of frogs — frogs that are now jumping across every domain of law, governance, resource development, taxation, and property rights.

Every one of these frogs is a legal problem:

• Which jurisdiction governs which land?

• Who has the right to enforce what?

• Can BC courts issue orders on land they no longer clearly control?

• Can provincial law bind people on Aboriginal title land?

• What happens when a provincial order conflicts with a First Nation law?

These aren’t academic questions.

These are live constitutional conflicts with no roadmap.

So Where Does This Leave Us?

The most explosive conclusion is this:

Cowichan has undermined the assumption of complete provincial sovereignty in British Columbia — and with it, the automatic jurisdiction of BC courts over vast territories.

This is not anti-Indigenous.

This is simply factual constitutional analysis.

The legal ground beneath BC’s governance is now fractured — and everyone is pretending it’s not.

Governments are whispering in back rooms.

Lawyers are scrambling.

Policy-makers are in denial.

The public is asleep.

Cowichan is the biggest legal earthquake in British Columbia in 150 years!

And almost nobody knows it happened.

Why This Matters — Right Now

If the courts no longer have clear territorial jurisdiction, then:

Court orders can be challenged.

Government enforcement can be resisted.

Provincial overreach can be blocked.

Citizens have new legal leverage.

Municipalities face constitutional uncertainty.

Provincial regulators may lose authority on certain lands.

This is not “woke politics” or “identity law.”

This is the fragmentation of sovereignty.

And it changes everything.

The Awakening Starts With One Question

Every British Columbian should be asking:

“Does the BC Supreme Court still have unambiguous territorial jurisdiction over all lands in the province?”

If the answer is not a guaranteed yes — and after Cowichan, it is not — then the legal system, the political system, and the administrative state of British Columbia are sitting on a constitutional powder keg.

People need to know.

People deserve to know.

And now you know.

