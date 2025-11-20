British Columbia just crossed a constitutional event horizon.

The Cowichan decision didn’t simply return land.

It dismantled the foundation of provincial sovereignty.

Most British Columbians don’t know it yet.

Most MLAs are terrified to speak it.

And most journalists don’t understand it.

But the truth has arrived like an earthquake:

The BC Government no longer possesses competent jurisdiction across its own territory.

And once a government loses competent jurisdiction, it becomes nothing more than:

A symbolic administrative shell.

A cluster of legislators with no enforceable power.

A legacy institution operating out of habit instead of authority.

This is not political opinion.

This is constitutional reality.

And it opens the door to something historic — something no one has dared speak into the public sphere until now:

A Provincial Indigenous Protectorate

— the only governing entity now capable of exercising clear, legitimate, constitutionally protected authority across the province.

Let’s walk through how we reached this moment, and what comes next.

Cowichan Didn’t Just Confirm Aboriginal Title — It Created “Dual Sovereignty”

Dual sovereignty is one of the rarest, most unstable political conditions on earth.

It never remains dual.

It always resolves.

Here is what Cowichan legally created:

• British Columbia sovereignty (fragmented, limited, and impaired)

• Indigenous sovereignty (expanding, constitutionally protected, territorially anchored)

These two sovereignties now overlap.

History shows what happens next — ALWAYS:

One authority becomes dominant.

One becomes obsolete.

Cowichan ensured that Indigenous jurisdiction is growing.

And BC’s jurisdiction is shrinking.

Competent Jurisdiction: The Oxygen a Government Needs to Breathe

A court or government must have:

• territorial jurisdiction

• enforceable authority

• legitimacy

• constitutional certainty

BC now lacks all four on Aboriginal title lands — and wherever title is credibly claimed.

Once jurisdiction becomes fractured:

courts cannot enforce orders reliably

regulators cannot regulate uniformly

municipalities lose their legal grounding

ministries lose operational authority

the public loses faith

sovereignty dissolves

Cowichan didn’t weaken BC’s authority.

It made it constitutionally questionable.

And that’s fatal.

The Perfect Successor: A Provincial Indigenous Protectorate

This concept is not radical.

It is constitutionally elegant.

Here’s what it would represent:

A unified alliance of Indigenous Nations forming a single provincial-scale governance protectorate with:

• full Section 35 protection

• recognized territorial authority

• recognized inherent jurisdiction

• superior constitutional footing

• control over land decisions

• control over resource development

• control over taxation on title land

• control over enforcement

This protectorate would immediately inherit competent jurisdiction where BC no longer has it.

Not through conflict.

Through constitutional succession.

What Immediately Falls Under Protectorate Authority

A. Municipalities

BC municipalities exist solely through provincial statute.

If the province’s statute cannot be competently enforced, municipalities become legally hollow.

A Protectorate could:

• dissolve them

• reduce taxes by up to 35%

• replace councils with citizen congresses

• eliminate excessive bureaucracy

• modernize governance at the local level

This is not theoretical.

It is legally straightforward.

B. Healthcare

BC Health Authorities exist only because BC has competent jurisdiction.

Cowichan removes that assumption.

Regional Indigenous–Citizen Health Congresses could:

• eliminate BCHA bloat

• reinvest funds directly into care

• cut administrative drag

• rebuild frontline staffing

• integrate Indigenous health models

• restore community control

BC’s health care crisis ends the moment the system is removed from Victoria’s bureaucratic chokehold.

C. Resources and Trade

Aboriginal title already grants constitutionally protected control over:

• land use

• forestry

• mining

• water access

• territory management

A Protectorate would become the decisive authority for:

• environmental rules

• permits

• royalties

• international partnerships

• regional economic development

This doesn’t disrupt markets.

It stabilizes them — because Cowichan made the province’s authority the unstable one.

D. Education

Education is currently centralized, political, and ideologically controlled from Victoria.

A Protectorate can:

• restore local control

• remove bureaucratic overreach

• incorporate cultural knowledge

• refocus schools on practical outcomes

• prevent political weaponization of curricula

What Happens to BC’s Government and Lieutenant Governor?

Two outcomes:

Option 1: They negotiate their own downsizing

This is historically common when governments lose jurisdiction.

Option 2: They fade into ceremonial irrelevance

No force.

No drama.

They simply become an outdated layer of administration with no meaningful authority left.

The Lieutenant Governor — whose office rests on Crown sovereignty — becomes symbolic only.

BC’s authority becomes vestigial.

The Protectorate becomes real governance.

Why Citizens Will Support This Transition

Most British Columbians are exhausted by:

• a collapsed health system

• out-of-control taxes

• addiction and crime

• hyper-bureaucracy

• corruption

• broken political parties

• mismanagement of resources

• government opacity

• lack of accountability

A functional protectorate led by Indigenous governments and citizen congresses would be:

• more accountable

• less partisan

• less bureaucratic

• more locally responsive

• more constitutionally grounded

This is not about removing government.

It is about replacing a dysfunctional government with a competent one.

The “BC Protectorate Roadmap” (Strategic Outline)

(This is the document we will take to the chiefs.)

Form an Indigenous Provincial Compact

A treaty-style alliance of First Nations with shared governance objectives. Declare a Protectorate Governance Structure

Constitutionally valid under inherent Indigenous sovereignty + s.35 rights. Create Regional Citizen Congresses

Indigenous + non-Indigenous delegates.

Replace municipal councils. Dismantle BC’s Jurisdiction in Areas Where Cowichan Removed Their Authority

(Land use, resource decisions, territorial enforcement.) Assume Administrative Responsibility for Healthcare and Education

Replace failed provincial infrastructure. Establish Protectorate Courts or Joint Tribunals

Courts with uncontested jurisdiction — unlike BC’s. Negotiate Economic and Trade Arrangements

Resource, interprovincial, and international trade agreements. Transition Provincial Employees Into Protectorate Structures

No chaos. Orderly integration. Public Information Campaign: The Cowichan Transition

Explain why this is constitutional and stabilizing. Full Provincial Succession Over 3–5 Years

BC Government becomes symbolic.

Protectorate becomes the working authority.

FAQS

Q: Is this secession?

No. It is constitutional succession — replacing an authority that cannot maintain jurisdiction.

Q: Is this anti-government?

It is anti-dysfunction. The BC Government collapsed its own legitimacy.

Q: Is this anti-Indigenous?

No. It elevates Indigenous Nations to their rightful constitutional role.

Q: Could this lead to conflict?

No. It is a legal transition, not a military one.

Q: Does this benefit non-Indigenous citizens?

Yes — lower taxes, stable governance, and restored services.

Q: Is this feasible?

Yes. More feasible than continuing with a collapsing province.

THE FLOW OF CHANGE

A. Before Cowichan

Crown → Province → Municipalities → Citizens

Indigenous jurisdiction (limited)

B. After Cowichan

Crown

Province (fragmented)

Indigenous jurisdiction (constitutional, territorial, expanding)

C. Protectorate Model

Indigenous Provincial Compact

↓

Regional Citizen Congresses

↓

Local Service Councils

↓

Unified Health, Education, and Resource Authorities

Province (symbolic)

Author’s Note:

What follows will be an OPEN LETTER to all BC Indigenous Chiefs.

