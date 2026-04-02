Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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Katrina's avatar
Katrina
4d

"The campaign for Peter Milobar has now raised formal concerns that go well beyond routine campaign complaints. These are structural issues that strike directly at the integrity of the vote." I worked with Peter at one time and I can tell you, I would never in a million years vote for this man. From personal experience, he is a manipulating self-centered ego-maniac but I have no doubt people won't look any further than what mainstream tells them. He is pro-Carney...say no more. You would be getting another Doug Ford regardless of what party he states he aligns with, he is liberal through and through.

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KZwick's avatar
KZwick
3d

Yuri Fulmar reportedly has an agreement with Dallas Brodie and ONEBC. Would this not be the best alternative to defeat the Marxists?

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