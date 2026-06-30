Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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Nick Walsh
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When we implement this strategy, we must avoid the mistakes that have weakened so many other grassroots movements. This is a volunteer-driven effort, not another organization built around expensive websites or constant fundraising appeals. It is a network of concerned citizens working together to strengthen and protect their own communities.

Using modern technology, we can build regional citizen networks that share research, coordinate local action, and support one another. As with any successful movement, there will be individuals who attempt to disrupt, divide, or redirect our efforts. Remain vigilant, focus on evidence, and learn to recognize conduct that undermines the mission rather than advances it.

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