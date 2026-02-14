I listened recently to a 20-minute talk by behavioral expert Chase Hughes that hit harder than I expected. Not because it was dramatic. But because it was structural.

He introduced something called the Composure Pendulum — the idea that individuals (and societies) swing between collapse on one side and posturing on the other. Fear on one end. Outrage on the other. And somewhere in the center: composure and authority.

But what struck me wasn’t the metaphor.

It was the implication.

What if the pendulum isn’t malfunctioning?

What if the swing is profitable?

Horizontal Conflict vs. Vertical Attention

Hughes made a distinction that is simple but powerful. When populations fight each other horizontally, they stop looking vertically.

Horizontal conflict means:

Left vs. right

Urban vs. rural

Boomers vs. millennials

Progressive vs. conservative

Vertical attention means asking:

Who benefits from this structure?

What incentives are driving this behavior?

How does the architecture reward certain outcomes?

When people fight sideways, they rarely look up. That isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s a bandwidth issue. Attention is finite.

And attention is currency.

The Incentive Structure Behind Outrage

Let’s be disciplined here.

You don’t need a secret room full of puppet-masters to explain what’s happening.

You need incentive structures.

High emotional arousal increases engagement.

Engagement increases amplification.

Amplification increases revenue.

Outrage spreads faster than nuance.

Moral certainty spreads faster than ambiguity.

Binary framing spreads faster than complexity.

That’s not ideology. That’s physiology.

When something triggers anger, fear, or moral disgust, it captures attention more effectively than calm analysis.

So what gets rewarded?

The extreme.

The reactive.

The performative.

The system does not have to pick a side. It only has to reward the fight.

When Belief Becomes Identity

The most dangerous shift Hughes identified was this: The movement from “I believe this” to “I am this.”

That is a psychological transformation.

When a belief becomes fused with identity, disagreement no longer feels intellectual. It feels moral. It feels personal.

And once something feels moral:

Compromise feels like betrayal

Nuance feels suspicious

Silence feels cowardly

You’ve seen this.

When someone questions a policy and is instantly treated as if they questioned a person’s worth.

That is identity fusion at work.

Social psychologists call it identity-protective cognition. When facts threaten identity, identity wins.

Once we cross that line, persuasion becomes nearly impossible.

Not because people are stupid.

Because they are defending themselves.

The Performance Layer

There is another layer most people miss: obligation.

It’s no longer enough to privately believe something.

You must perform it.

You must post.

You must condemn.

You must signal.

If you don’t, you risk tribal suspicion.

This is why moderation often looks dangerous.

Not because moderation is wrong.

But because tribal systems require visible loyalty.

This creates a feedback loop:

Adopt belief → Signal belief → Align with tribe → Defend tribe → Escalate signal.

And the faster this loop runs, the more profitable it becomes.

Speed is what makes division profitable.

That line deserves reflection.

Distraction as Infrastructure

Here’s the uncomfortable question.

When was the last time monetary architecture went viral?

When did structural governance design trend on your feed?

When did municipal procurement frameworks dominate social media?

They don’t.

Why?

Because structure is boring.

Conflict is stimulating.

And stimulation holds attention.

And attention pays.

So the feed fills with:

Cultural flashpoints

Moral outrage

Personality clashes

Tribal humiliation

Meanwhile, the structural beams — taxation frameworks, regulatory architecture, debt design, algorithmic governance — remain largely untouched.

The energy flows horizontally.

Very little flows vertically.

Is Division “Engineered”?

This is where we need intellectual discipline. There are three ways to interpret this phenomenon.

A centralized mastermind orchestrates division. The system rewards division because division is profitable. Division is an emergent property of optimization algorithms.

The second explanation is the strongest. You don’t need a dark room full of conspirators. You need a system optimized for engagement. If a system rewards outrage, outrage flourishes. If a system rewards calm analysis, calm analysis would flourish. This is structural incentive, not necessarily centralized orchestration.

That distinction matters.

Structural literacy is stronger than paranoia.

The Self-Stabilizing Loop

Here’s the part that should make all of us uncomfortable.

Every time we:

Feel a rush of outrage

Reduce a complex issue to good vs. evil

Publicly signal to strangers we’ve never met

Dehumanize someone who disagrees

We may be stabilizing the structure we think we’re resisting. Reactive populations are predictable. Predictable populations are steerable.

You don’t need marching orders to guide someone whose reactions are automatic.

Identity and repetition do the work.

The faster the reaction, the easier the steering.

What the Architecture Fears

If outrage stabilizes the system, what destabilizes it?

Composure.

Emotionally regulated people.

Citizens who refuse to fuse identity with ideology.

People who ask structural questions instead of tribal ones.

The system does not fear loud people. It fears regulated ones. It fears those who cannot be hooked by tribal bait. It fears slowness. Because slowness interrupts the loop. When you pause, you break the reward cycle.

You stop feeding the algorithmic machine.

What This Means Practically

This isn’t about becoming neutral. It isn’t about abandoning conviction. It isn’t about disengaging from civic life. It is about discipline.

Here are five small practices that disrupt the architecture:

Consume less outrage content. Speak with less certainty. Seek out disagreement without performing. Separate belief from identity. Use one word more often: maybe.

“Maybe” introduces cognitive space. Maybe this story is incomplete. Maybe my side is missing context. Maybe complexity exists beyond this clip.

Certainty is emotionally intoxicating.

But intellectual humility is structurally disruptive.

Why This Matters for Civic Work

If you are serious about reforming systems — municipal governance, debt frameworks, election transparency, public-private contracts — you cannot afford to burn all your energy in horizontal conflict.

Structural change requires vertical attention. Hi. Vertical attention requires emotional regulation. Emotional regulation requires slowness.

If we allow ourselves to be dragged into every cultural flashpoint, we become predictable.

And predictability is profitable. The loudest activists often accomplish the least structural reform. The most effective reformers are often the calmest.

That is not weakness.

That is leverage.

The Composure Middle

The pendulum metaphor matters. Collapse on one side. Posturing on the other.

In collapse, we feel powerless. In posturing, we perform certainty. Both stabilize the system. Composure sits in the middle. Composure is not apathy. Composure is controlled force.

It is conviction without hysteria.

It is firmness without dehumanization.

It is clarity without tribal intoxication.

That is authority.

And authority does not swing wildly.

Final Thought

The architecture of outrage is not sustained by ideology. It is sustained by speed. Slow the reaction. Slow the condemnation. Slow the certainty.

When you slow down, you regain autonomy. You become harder to manipulate.

And you begin asking better questions. Maybe the story is incomplete. Maybe the incentive structure explains more than the headline. Maybe the fight you are watching is less important than the structure above it.

You do not have to live inside the pendulum swing.

You can stand in the middle.

And from the middle, you can finally look up.

Share