I am not a member of, nor affiliated with, OneBC. I write as an independent citizen and political observer with over fifty years of experience. My views reflect my belief that OneBC’s vision best restores people-powered democracy and integrity in British Columbia’s political landscape.

Every era has its captives. Ours are the comfort addicts — people who mistake convenience for peace and call it freedom. They talk endlessly about democracy, fairness, and rights, but the moment discomfort enters the room, they vanish. Their loyalty isn’t to truth or principle — it’s to whatever keeps life soft, predictable, and pain-free.

The Comfort-Addict Citizen doesn’t storm the gates; they scroll. They complain about corruption but will never risk a reputation, a paycheck, or even a social media post to challenge it. They’ve been conditioned to believe that security is the ultimate goal, unaware that true security only exists in courage. They think they’re safe because they avoid conflict, not realizing that silence is how tyranny survives.

OneBC’s mission to restore transparent democracy in British Columbia isn’t built for them. It’s built for the ones who can feel the tension between what is and what should be — and refuse to numb it away. Comfort addicts will see our movement and scoff, call it “too ambitious,” “too political,” or “too risky.” Of course they will. Anything that exposes their quiet dependence on a broken system feels like an attack on their identity.

But for those who still possess a pulse of conscience — who can sense that freedom has a price — this is your line in the sand. Every great restoration begins when ordinary people get uncomfortable enough to move. Transparency, accountability, and self-governance aren’t privileges; they’re muscles. And muscles only grow through strain.

The Comfort-Addict Citizen clings to illusions that democracy can survive without participation. But those who stand with OneBC understand that transparency isn’t granted; it’s demanded. Growth isn’t gifted; it’s earned. Comfort is the camouflage of decline.

History will not remember the ones who stayed silent because it was easy. It will remember the ones who stood up when it wasn’t. https://1bc.ca/join

Share