David Eby, Premier of British Columbia, has just signed what may be the most politically catastrophic contract in recent provincial memory—a $1 billion BC Ferries shipbuilding deal handed not to British Columbians, not to Canadians, not even to our allies… but to a Chinese state-owned shipyard.

Yes, the same Communist Chinese regime responsible for foreign interference in our elections, for mass surveillance, and for pumping deadly fentanyl into North America is now being rewarded with your tax dollars.

And Eby signed the cheque.

This isn’t “economic strategy.” This isn’t “competitive bidding.”

This is betrayal. Full stop.

Eby Didn’t Just Outsource a Contract—He Outsourced Our Future

For decades, BC’s shipyards in Victoria, Nanaimo, and beyond have carried the legacy of skilled trades, good union jobs, and economic resilience. These aren’t abstract numbers on a spreadsheet. These are generational livelihoods—families who’ve built this province with their hands.

By sending this contract to a Chinese state-controlled shipyard, Eby didn’t just skip over local talent. He didn’t just ignore Canadian companies.

He obliterated trust—between government and worker, between citizen and state.

He chose cheaper labor and foreign allegiance over investing in the people who elected him. And British Columbians are waking up to the insult.

Why This Wasn’t Just a Bad Deal—It Was a Final Straw

Most political careers don’t end with a bang. They end with a pattern of quiet betrayals. But every now and then, one move is so out of touch, so tone-deaf, and so culturally offensive, it snaps something in the public psyche.

This was that moment.

Eby has already been under fire for soft-on-crime policies, housing chaos, and rising drug deaths under his watch. But this? This crosses a line that even the most disengaged voters can’t ignore.

Because this isn’t just policy failure. It feels personal.

When BC shipbuilders heard about this deal, they didn’t feel overlooked—they felt discarded.

When working families saw the money go overseas, they didn’t feel disappointed—they felt stabbed in the back.

When voters realized the deal went to a regime with zero transparency and known hostility toward Canada, they didn’t feel confused—they felt furious.

The National Security Time bomb

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room.

This isn’t a private shipyard in a neutral country.

This is a state-run Chinese facility under the direct control of the Chinese Communist Party.

The same CCP that’s been caught surveilling Canadians on our own soil.

The same CCP linked to election interference.

The same CCP behind cyberattacks, IP theft, and global disinformation campaigns.

Now imagine them building and delivering Canadian vessels—assets that will transport thousands of passengers, operate on critical routes, and rely on onboard systems we’ll likely never fully control or inspect.

This is a national security blindspot so glaring, it borders on negligence.

And if you think foreign surveillance couldn’t be embedded into these ships… you haven’t been paying attention.

The Hypocrisy That Broke the Spell

Perhaps the most galling part of this entire episode is the stunning hypocrisy.

This is a government that preaches “Buy Local.” That promotes reconciliation. That boasts about climate leadership and social equity. But when it comes time to put those values into action—they run straight to a foreign dictatorship for a cheap deal and hope no one notices.

But people did notice.

And they’re pissed.

Why This Ends Eby’s Career

This isn’t going to be one of those stories that fades in a few news cycles.

Because it’s not about partisan politics anymore. It’s about identity.

About loyalty.

About what it means to be a British Columbian.

Eby has revealed where his priorities truly lie—and it’s not with the people who trusted him to lead.

He bet that the media wouldn’t make a fuss. That the opposition would stay quiet. That voters would forget.

He was wrong.

This betrayal is going to stick.

And no amount of spin, backpedaling, or damage control is going to wash it away.

Come election season, opposition candidates won’t need to work hard for talking points.

They’ll need just one:

“David Eby gave $1 billion of your money to Communist China. What else do you need to know?”

Final Thought

The BC Ferries contract isn’t just a political blunder. It’s a moment of clarity.

It’s a line in the sand for voters. A moment to ask ourselves:

Who do our leaders really work for?

Because if they’re not protecting our jobs…

If they’re not defending our economy…

If they’re not investing in our communities…

Then they’re not leaders at all.

They’re placeholders.

Mouthpieces.

Middlemen for foreign agendas.

David Eby’s career didn’t collapse overnight.

But this decision just sealed his fate.

If you are so motivated, here is a letter you can copy and paste to send to your MLA to express you intense displeasure with this government’s actions on this file.

Subject: I Strongly Oppose the BC Ferries Contract Awarded to China

Dear [MLA Name],

As a resident of British Columbia, I am writing to express my deep concern and absolute opposition to the recent decision by the provincial government to award a major BC Ferries shipbuilding contract to a Chinese state-owned shipyard.

This decision is not only economically irresponsible—it is ethically indefensible.

British Columbia has world-class shipbuilders, skilled tradespeople, and a proud maritime legacy. To bypass local and even Canadian companies in favor of a regime that is openly hostile to Canadian sovereignty, engages in human rights abuses, and has interfered in our democratic processes is, frankly, a betrayal.

I am appalled that this government would reward the Chinese Communist Party with $1 billion of taxpayer money—money that should have been reinvested in our communities, our workers, and our future.

This is not about politics. This is about protecting our economy, our national security, and our provincial identity.

As my elected representative, I urge you to:

Publicly oppose this contract and demand transparency about the bidding and decision-making process. Advocate for a review or reversal of this contract in favor of Canadian-led shipbuilding. Reaffirm your commitment to protecting BC jobs and industries from foreign exploitation.

This is a defining moment for leadership in this province. The people of British Columbia are watching closely, and we will not forget which elected officials stood up—and which stayed silent.

I look forward to your public response and your leadership on this issue.

Sincerely,

[Your Full Name]

[Your City or Town]

[Your Postal Code]