Editor’s Note

This article is intended as an explanatory reference, not an endorsement request.

The BCFirst Assembly is a non-party governance framework designed to operate within British Columbia’s constitutional and parliamentary conventions. It does not nominate candidates, issue policy platforms, or direct votes. It exists to make cooperation among independent representatives transparent, voluntary, and accountable to voters.

Given widespread public confusion about how Westminster actually works — and how independent MLAs are treated within it — this explainer is published to clarify structure, limits, and intent in one place.

Readers are encouraged to evaluate the framework on its merits, ask critical questions, and engage with the underlying constitutional principles rather than partisan assumptions.

Introduction

Over the past several years, many British Columbians have sensed that something in our political system is no longer working as intended. Voters elect individuals to represent them, yet power increasingly flows through centralized party structures that operate far from local ridings and public scrutiny.

This piece introduces the BCFirst Assembly — not as a campaign, not as a party, and not as a platform, but as a structural response to that disconnect. What follows is a plain-language explanation of how independent representation can function more effectively within British Columbia’s existing Westminster system, without breaking it or replacing it.

The goal here is clarity, not persuasion.

