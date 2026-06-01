Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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Shareaware Canada's avatar
Shareaware Canada
3d

Yes I have been exploring this idea as well. A different approach but similar... As a part of engage network. I am uploading content regularly for a pilot! Not quite ready to share yet tho :)

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3 replies by Nick Walsh and others
Mike O's avatar
Mike O
3d

Honestly, my first impression is ... Nope.

1. This is the centralized model that got us into this mess!

2. How it this governed? What happens when that one influencer inevitably crosses the line? Who decides who's in and who's out? How is conflict of interest managed in these decisions? Etc.

3. This gives the powers that be exactly what they sought freezing bank accounts. One throat to choke. By definition, grassroots means distributed funding.

Please, convince me otherwise!

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1 reply by Nick Walsh
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