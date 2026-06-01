EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The grassroots media movement in British Columbia has achieved something remarkable. Independent creators — YouTubers, Substack writers, podcasters, and citizen journalists — have built audiences that rival and often outperform legacy media in reach, trust, and influence. The 2026 BC Conservative leadership race proved it: ordinary British Columbians, armed with nothing but smartphones and a commitment to truth, beat the establishment’s polished machine.

But there’s a problem. Each of these creators operates in isolation, funding themselves through fragmented donation pages, ad-hoc tip jars, and individual Patreon or Buy Me a Coffee accounts. Supporters who want to fund this movement face a maze of separate platforms, each requiring its own subscription. The result? Most people support one or two creators, or none at all, because the friction is too high.

This proposal outlines a simple, powerful solution: a collective funding model we’re calling the BC Independent Media Congress. One monthly payment from each supporter — as little as $15 — automatically distributed to the entire group of participating creators. No middlemen. No corporate gatekeepers. No government strings attached.

More importantly, this proposal explores a path to official media status under Canadian tax law — a move that would transform this loose network of independent voices into a recognized, legitimate, and powerful decentralized media organization, with press credentials, tax benefits, and the institutional standing to challenge legacy media on its own turf.

THE OPPORTUNITY

Right now, every creator in this group is running their own small media operation. They produce content, build audiences, and fund themselves independently. This works — but it has serious limitations:

· Supporters must manage multiple subscriptions across different platforms (Patreon, Buy Me a Coffee, Substack, PayPal, YouTube Memberships)

· Most citizens support only 1-2 creators, leaving others unfunded

· Individual creators lack the institutional standing to obtain press credentials, media accreditation, or tax-advantaged status

· There is no collective bargaining power or shared infrastructure

· Revenue is unpredictable and tied to individual content cycles

Consider the typical supporter’s dilemma: they follow nine independent creators, each asking for $5-10/month. That’s $45-90/month if they want to support everyone — unrealistic for most people. So they pick one or two favourites, and the rest get nothing. Meanwhile, legacy media competitors receive hundreds of millions in government subsidies.

The Congress model solves this by letting one payment cover the entire group.

THE PROPOSED FOUNDING MEMBERS

The following independent creators have been identified as initial candidates for the Congress. Each already has an established audience, a track record of original content production, and an existing (but fragmented) funding mechanism:

💡 KEY POINT: Every one of these creators already monetizes independently through various platforms. The Congress doesn’t replace those individual channels — it adds a powerful collective layer on top that benefits everyone.

HOW THE FUNDING MODEL WORKS

The Supporter Experience

For the average citizen, this is dead simple:

· Visit the Congress website TBA (something like: bcmediacongress.ca)

· Choose a monthly contribution tier ($10 / $15 / $25 / custom)

· Enter payment details once — credit card or bank transfer via Stripe

· Done. Your single monthly payment is automatically split and distributed to all participating creators every month.

No managing nine different subscriptions. No platform hopping. No forgotten renewals. One payment, one cancellation page if needed, and every creator you trust gets funded.

The Distribution Engine

On the technical side, this is built on Stripe Connect — the same payment infrastructure used by Shopify, DoorDash, and Kickstarter. Each participating creator connects their own Stripe account to the Congress platform. When a supporter’s monthly payment processes, the platform automatically splits and transfers the funds according to the agreed distribution formula.

Platform fees are minimal — Stripe charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, standard for any online payment. There is no additional platform fee or management cut taken by the Congress itself. Every dollar after payment processing goes to creators.

Suggested Contribution Tiers

Revenue Projections

The power of this model is in aggregation. Here’s what the numbers look like at scale, assuming the $15/month Patriot tier as the average:

For context: David Simieritsch alone has 66,000+ YouTube subscribers. Sam Cooper has 37,000+ Substack subscribers. If even 5% of the combined audiences across all nine creators subscribe to the Congress, that’s likely 5,000+ supporters — putting each creator at roughly $8,000/month in collective funding alone, on top of their existing individual revenue streams.

CONTENT PRODUCTION STANDARDS

One of the most important questions this group will need to resolve is fairness. If supporters are paying into a shared pool, there needs to be a reasonable expectation that every participating creator is actively producing content. At the same time, the model must respect the different types and cadences of journalism these creators practice.

The Fairness Problem

Not all content production is equal in volume or effort:

· A daily YouTube commentator might publish 20+ videos per month

· A Substack investigative journalist might publish 4-6 deeply researched articles per month

· A social media analyst might post daily commentary threads

A creator who posts three times a day shouldn’t drain the pool at the expense of someone who publishes three deeply researched pieces a month. Both are valuable. Both serve the audience. The distribution model needs to reflect this.

Proposed Minimum Content Requirements

To participate in the Congress and receive distributions, each creator must meet the following minimum thresholds:

Minimum Activity Standard

· Produce and publish a minimum of 8 pieces of original content per month (articles, videos, podcasts, or analysis threads)

· Maintain an active social media presence on at least one platform

· Content must be focused on matters of public interest — politics, governance, accountability, current events, or investigative journalism relevant to British Columbia and/or Canada

Quality Over Quantity

· No minimum word count or video length — a 90-second breaking news video and a 5,000-word investigation both count

· Content must be original — not simply resharing others’ work

· Content must follow basic journalistic principles: factual claims supported by sources, corrections issued when errors are identified, and a clear distinction between reporting and opinion

Leave of Absence Provisions

· Creators may take up to 4 weeks of reduced output per calendar year without penalty (illness, vacation, personal matters)

· Extended absences beyond 4 weeks may result in temporary suspension from distributions, with automatic reinstatement upon return to active production

· Emergency or family situations handled with compassion at the group’s discretion

Distribution Model Options

The group will need to agree on one of the following distribution approaches:

Option A: Equal Split (Recommended for Launch)

Every participating creator who meets the minimum content standard receives an equal share. Simple, transparent, and eliminates any debate about whose work is “worth more.” This is the recommended starting point because it builds trust and avoids the toxicity of value comparisons.

Option B: Weighted by Output Category

Creators receive a base share (e.g., 70% split equally), with a bonus pool (30%) weighted toward those producing higher-volume content. This addresses the effort gap but requires a tracking mechanism.

Option C: Audience Allocation

Supporters choose how their contribution is allocated — either evenly or with custom weighting toward their preferred creators. This gives supporters more control but adds technical complexity and can lead to uneven outcomes.

💡 RECOMMENDATION: Start with Option A (Equal Split) for the first 6 months. Revisit and adjust once the group has real data on content output, supporter preferences, and revenue patterns. Simplicity builds trust at launch.

OFFICIAL MEDIA STATUS & TAX BENEFITS

This is where the Congress concept becomes truly transformative. Under current Canadian tax law, there is a clear pathway for this group to obtain official recognition as a legitimate journalism organization — with real, tangible benefits.

The QCJO Designation

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) offers a designation called a Qualified Canadian Journalism Organization (QCJO). This is the gateway to multiple tax benefits specifically designed to support Canadian journalism. To qualify, an organization must:

· Be incorporated as a corporation, partnership, or trust under Canadian law

· Be resident in Canada with 75%+ Canadian citizen directors/officers

· Operate in Canada — content edited, designed, and published in Canada

· Be engaged in the production of original news content on an ongoing basis

· Regularly employ two or more journalists (this group easily exceeds this)

· Content must be primarily focused on matters of general interest and current events, including coverage of democratic institutions and processes

Every single one of these criteria is naturally met by this group of creators. They are all Canadian. They all produce original news content focused on democratic institutions and current events. They all operate in Canada. The only step required is formal incorporation.

Registered Journalism Organization (RJO) Status

Beyond the QCJO designation, the group could apply for Registered Journalism Organization (RJO) status. This is the gold standard. An RJO receives:

· Tax Exemption: Tax-exempt status

· — the organization pays no income tax on journalism revenue

· Tax Receipts for Supporters: The ability to issue official donation receipts — supporters can claim charitable donation tax credits on their contributions

· Charitable Donations: Registered charities can donate directly to the Congress

· Government Recognition: The organization’s name appears on the Government of Canada website as a recognized journalism organization

The RJO requirements add some governance obligations:

· Must be operated exclusively for journalism-related purposes

· Board members must deal with each other at arm’s length (i.e., no family/business relationships controlling the board)

· No single donor may contribute more than 20% of total annual revenue (prevents capture)

· No income may be used for the personal benefit of directors or trustees (distributions to creators as working journalists are permitted)

The Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit

As a designated QCJO, the Congress would also be eligible for the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit — a 25% refundable tax credit on salary or wages paid to eligible newsroom employees. If creators are engaged as contract journalists or employees of the Congress, this credit effectively subsidizes their compensation by 25%.

Press Credentials & Media Accreditation

Once formally incorporated and designated as a QCJO/RJO, every participating creator would be eligible for official press credentials. This means:

· Accreditation to cover government events, press conferences, and legislative proceedings

· Official media badges from Global Affairs Canada for federal events

· Standing to request media access from any level of government

· The ability to issue formal letters of assignment on the organization’s letterhead

Imagine the impact: nine independent creators, each with their own audiences and platforms, walking into a government press conference with official media credentials issued by a recognized Canadian journalism organization. No longer dismissed as “bloggers” or “social media influencers” — they would carry the same institutional standing as any legacy media reporter.

💡 KEY INSIGHT: The Congress would be a massive, powerful, decentralized media establishment that is NOT owned and influenced by the elites or big government. It would be funded directly by citizens, governed by its own members, and accountable only to the public it serves. This is what independent media was always supposed to look like.

PROPOSED GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

To qualify for RJO status and to ensure longevity, the Congress would need a basic governance structure:

Incorporation

Incorporate as a not-for-profit corporation under the Canada Not-for-profit Corporations Act (or the equivalent BC Societies Act). This is straightforward and inexpensive.

Board of Directors

A minimum 5-member board, all dealing at arm’s length. Suggested composition:

· 3 seats held by participating creators (rotating)

· 2 seats held by community supporters or independent professionals (accountant, lawyer, etc.)

· All directors must be Canadian citizens

Editorial Independence

Each creator maintains full editorial independence. The Congress does not dictate content, editorial positions, or creative direction. It provides funding infrastructure and institutional standing — not editorial control. This is a fundamental principle that must be enshrined in the organization’s bylaws.

Financial Transparency

As an RJO, the Congress would be required to file annual returns with the CRA, which become public documents. This is a feature, not a bug — it demonstrates to supporters that every dollar is accounted for.

Membership & Admission

New creators can apply to join the Congress. Admission requires a vote of existing members. Minimum eligibility criteria:

· Canadian citizen or resident

· Active track record of original journalism or commentary (minimum 6 months)

· Existing audience on at least one platform

· Commitment to the minimum content production standards

· Agreement to the Congress code of conduct and governance bylaws

IMPLEMENTATION ROADMAP

Phase 1: Agreement in Principle (Weeks 1-2)

· Circulate this briefing note to all proposed founding members

· Host a group discussion (video call or X Space) to gauge interest

· Identify at least 5 creators willing to commit as founding members

· Agree on the distribution model (recommended: equal split)

· Agree on minimum content production standards

Phase 2: Incorporation & Setup (Weeks 3-6)

· Incorporate as a not-for-profit corporation in BC or federally

· Draft and ratify bylaws, code of conduct, and membership agreement

· Set up the funding platform (WordPress + Stripe Connect or custom build)

· Each creator connects their Stripe account to the platform

· Build the public-facing website with creator profiles and mission statement

Phase 3: Soft Launch (Weeks 7-8)

· Launch to each creator’s existing audience via coordinated social media push

· Goal: 500 supporters in the first 30 days

· Process first month’s distributions and publicly report the results

Phase 4: QCJO Application (Months 3-6)

· Once operating with consistent original news content and multiple journalists, submit Application for Qualified Canadian Journalism Organization Designation to CRA

· Compile content samples demonstrating ongoing original news production

· CRA and Independent Advisory Board review the application

Phase 5: RJO Application & Full Launch (Months 6-12)

· Upon QCJO designation, apply for Registered Journalism Organization status

· Begin issuing tax receipts to supporters

· Apply for media accreditation with relevant government bodies

· Goal: 2,000+ supporters by end of Year 1

CALL TO ACTION

This proposal is being shared with each of the creators named in this document for their consideration. No commitments are being asked for today — only an honest conversation about whether this model could work.

Here are the questions on the table:

· Are you interested in participating in a collective funding model?

· Would you be willing to connect a Stripe account for automatic distributions?

· Do you agree with the proposed minimum content production standards, or would you suggest modifications?

· Are you interested in the group pursuing QCJO/RJO status for official media recognition and tax benefits?

· Would you be willing to serve on the board of directors (rotating basis)?

The technology to build this exists today. The audience is already there. The only thing standing between this idea and reality is agreement among the people in this room.

Anthony Russo said it best: “Millions of dollars, legacy media, consultants, and polished productions can’t stop a movement powered by ordinary British Columbians.”

This Congress would be the infrastructure that makes that movement permanent.

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For discussion and feedback, contact the proposal author via X DM or reply to this article.

This document was prepared as a community proposal and does not represent any formal entity.

APPENDIX: LEGAL & TAX REFERENCES

The following Canadian government resources provide detailed information on the tax designations and programs referenced in this proposal:

Qualified Canadian Journalism Organization (QCJO)

· CRA Guidance: canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/tax/businesses/topics/corporations/business-tax-credits/qualified-canadian-journalism-organization/guidance.html

· Application Process: canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/tax/businesses/topics/corporations/business-tax-credits/qualified-canadian-journalism-organization.html

Registered Journalism Organization (RJO)

· CRA Application Guide: canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/charities-giving/charities/registering-charitable-qualified-donee-status/applying-other-qualified-donee-status/applying-registered-journalism-organization.html

· RJO Requirements: canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/tax/businesses/topics/corporations/business-tax-credits/qualified-canadian-journalism-organization/registered-journalism-organization.html

Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit

· 25% refundable tax credit for salary/wages of eligible newsroom employees

· Requires QCJO designation

Incorporation

· Canada Not-for-profit Corporations Act: laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/C-7.75/

· BC Societies Act: bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/complete/statreg/15018_01

Payment Infrastructure

· Stripe Connect (split payments): stripe.com/connect

· WooCommerce Split Pay plugin for WordPress: wordpress.org/plugins/bsd-woo-stripe-connect-split-pay/