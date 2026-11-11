British Columbia does not need another political ideology. It needs a governing philosophy based on practical principles that ordinary citizens can understand, debate, and hold their governments accountable to.

This manifesto is not Conservative, Liberal, NDP, Green, left, or right. It borrows good ideas wherever they are found and rejects the idea that citizens must purchase an entire package of beliefs simply because they agree with one political party.

We can believe in fiscal responsibility while supporting strong public health care. We can defend personal freedom while recognizing responsibilities to our communities. We can welcome immigrants while insisting that immigration be lawful and sustainable. We can protect minority rights without abandoning equality before the law.

Good government should not require ideological consistency. It should require competent judgment.

At its core, this manifesto rests on one principle:

Don’t merely replace the people making decisions. Change the conditions under which decisions are made.

BC First, Canada First

Government has a primary obligation to the people it governs.

That does not mean withdrawing from the world or refusing to help others. It means recognizing that governments cannot sustainably solve problems abroad while allowing serious problems at home to deteriorate.

British Columbia should put British Columbians first in provincial decision-making, just as Canada should place Canadians first in national policy.

Our veterans should not struggle for housing or medical support. Seniors who spent their lives building this country should not be frightened about whether they can afford food, housing, medications, or heating. Resource communities should not be treated as expendable simply because political decision-makers live hundreds of kilometers away.

Compassion begins with competence at home.

Equal Citizenship

Every Canadian should stand before the law as an equal citizen.

Government should neither grant nor deny fundamental rights because of race, ancestry, religion, sex, political affiliation, social status, or cultural background. A democratic country ultimately depends upon a simple civic relationship between the individual and the state.

One citizen. One vote. One body of law.

Equality does not require everyone to be identical. Canada can recognize history, culture, language, religion, and community without creating permanent classes of citizens with fundamentally different political rights.

Citizenship should unite us rather than divide us.

Democracy Must Be Trusted

An election system does not merely have to produce a winner. Citizens must have confidence that the process is secure, transparent, accessible, and properly administered.

Voting is one of the defining rights of citizenship and should carry reasonable safeguards. Governments should continually improve voter-list accuracy, identity verification, ballot security, auditing, and public reporting while ensuring that legitimate voters can exercise their franchise.

Election integrity should never belong exclusively to the political left or right.

Every party benefits when citizens trust the result.

Immigration With Consent and Capacity

Immigration has contributed enormously to Canada, and newcomers have helped build communities, businesses, institutions, and families across British Columbia.

But immigration policy must operate with democratic consent and within the country’s capacity to absorb population growth.

Housing, health care, schools, infrastructure, employment, and community services cannot be separated from immigration targets. Governments should openly demonstrate that population policy is compatible with available infrastructure and economic capacity.

Legal immigration should be orderly, transparent, enforceable, and fair.

A compassionate immigration system and an enforceable border are not contradictions. A functioning country requires both.

Fiscal Responsibility Is a Social Policy

Governments do not possess their own money. They spend money collected from citizens today or borrowed against citizens tomorrow.

Every significant government expenditure should therefore answer basic questions: What are we buying? What problem are we solving? What measurable outcome are we expecting? What did it actually cost? Did it work?

Public programs should not survive indefinitely simply because eliminating them would be politically uncomfortable.

Government should publish expenditures in forms ordinary citizens can search and understand. Major programs should be independently evaluated against measurable objectives, and programs that consistently fail should be redesigned or ended.

Transparency should be the default, not something citizens must fight through freedom-of-information requests to obtain.

Freedom Requires Tolerance

Adults should have broad freedom to live their lives according to their own beliefs, relationships, religion, philosophy, and personal choices, provided they respect the equal rights of others.

Tolerance, however, does not mean compulsory agreement.

A free society must permit disagreement, including disagreement about religion, sexuality, gender, politics, culture, and social policy. Citizens should be able to disagree strongly without attempting to destroy one another professionally, socially, or legally.

Freedom of conscience means little if it protects only fashionable opinions.

The proper democratic response to disagreement is more discussion, better evidence, and open debate.

Parents Are Partners in Education

Public education exists to educate children, develop literacy and numeracy, teach history and science, build critical-thinking skills, and prepare young people for adult citizenship.

Schools inevitably encounter difficult social questions, but education should distinguish between teaching students about contested ideas and instructing them what they are expected to believe.

Parents have a legitimate interest in what their children are taught, particularly regarding sensitive questions of identity, sexuality, religion, political ideology, and medical decision-making.

That does not mean every parent controls the curriculum. It means educational institutions should operate transparently and recognize that parents remain central participants in raising their children.

Teach children how to think, not what to think.

Protect Both Individual Dignity and Sex-Based Rights

Every person deserves protection from harassment, violence, and arbitrary discrimination. That includes transgender Canadians and others whose lives or identities may place them in a vulnerable minority.

At the same time, legitimate public-policy questions surrounding biological sex, privacy, competitive sport, changing facilities, prisons, shelters, medical treatment, and parental authority should be open to evidence-based discussion.

Women should be able to raise concerns about privacy, safety, and competitive fairness without automatically being characterized as hateful.

Transgender people should similarly be able to live peacefully without being treated as political abstractions.

Good policy requires balancing competing rights rather than pretending competing rights never exist.

Mental Health Is Infrastructure

Canada is experiencing profound problems involving addiction, isolation, homelessness, suicide, family breakdown, trauma, and untreated mental illness.

Mental health policy should therefore be treated as seriously as physical infrastructure.

Governments routinely announce programs but rarely provide citizens with a comprehensible system for accessing timely treatment. Emergency rooms, police officers, families, schools, shelters, and correctional institutions often become the mental-health system by default.

That is neither humane nor financially intelligent.

Treatment capacity, addiction recovery, psychiatric care, community support, early intervention, and long-term care must become measurable government priorities.

Compassion without functioning treatment is not a system.

Public Safety Should Focus on Dangerous People

Firearms policy should distinguish between responsible ownership and criminal misuse.

In much of British Columbia, firearms are part of hunting, farming, ranching, wilderness protection, sport shooting, and rural life. Treating licensed firearm owners as though they are interchangeable with violent offenders produces poor policy.

At the same time, firearm ownership carries serious responsibility.

Effective background screening, secure storage, licensing competence, enforcement against trafficking, and restrictions involving demonstrably dangerous individuals can coexist with lawful firearm ownership.

Public safety policy should concentrate resources where the evidence shows the greatest risk.

Government Should Stop Manufacturing Division

Modern politics increasingly rewards anger.

Political parties raise money from it. Social-media systems amplify it. Advocacy organizations depend upon it. Governments sometimes exploit it.

Citizens are sorted into competing categories and encouraged to see one another as enemies: urban against rural, young against old, Indigenous against non-Indigenous, immigrant against Canadian-born, left against right.

A government genuinely interested in social stability should reduce those incentives rather than exploit them.

Political opponents are still fellow citizens.

Disagreement is not treason.

Compromise is not surrender.

Resource Communities Deserve Respect

British Columbia was built in substantial part by forestry, mining, agriculture, fisheries, energy, transportation, construction, and resource development.

Those industries create secondary economies far beyond the communities where the resources are produced.

Environmental stewardship matters, but so does economic stewardship.

Regulation should therefore be predictable, evidence-based, timely, and proportionate. Governments should stop creating approval systems so complicated that legitimate projects spend years navigating bureaucracy without receiving a clear yes or no.

Protect the environment, but remember that prosperity also protects people.

Local Decisions Should Be Made Locally

Government works best when decisions are made as close as reasonably possible to the people affected by them.

Municipalities should not simply become administrative branches of provincial ministries. Communities differ dramatically in geography, infrastructure, demographics, housing markets, water availability, transportation systems, and economic conditions.

Victoria should establish broad standards where necessary, but local governments and local citizens should retain meaningful authority over local decisions.

Centralization should require justification.

Decentralization should be the presumption.

Evidence Before Ideology

Public policy should be capable of surviving hostile scrutiny.

Governments should publish the assumptions behind major decisions, identify the evidence they relied upon, explain alternative options considered, disclose major uncertainties, and establish measurable criteria for determining whether the policy succeeded.

When evidence changes, policy should be capable of changing with it.

Changing course after discovering new evidence is not weakness.

Refusing to change course because of political embarrassment is.

Accountability Must Have Consequences

Government accountability cannot consist solely of elections every four years.

Freedom-of-information laws should favor disclosure. Legislative committees should have meaningful investigative authority. Whistleblowers should receive genuine protection. Major contracts should be searchable. Auditors and independent officers should have the resources necessary to investigate government activity.

When governments conceal information, deliberately mislead the public, grossly mismanage public resources, or violate the law, there should be consequences.

Transparency without consequences becomes theater.

Citizens Are Adults

Perhaps the most important principle is also the simplest.

Government should treat citizens as adults.

Give us the information.

Show us the evidence.

Tell us what it costs.

Explain the risks.

Show us the alternatives.

Then allow citizens to debate the decision openly.

Democracy becomes weaker when government assumes citizens are too ignorant, emotional, divided, or dangerous to participate meaningfully in their own governance.

The solution to imperfect democracy is not less democracy.

It is better democracy.

The Standard

We do not need government to manage every aspect of our lives.

We need government to protect rights, administer justice, maintain essential infrastructure, provide effective public services, defend the country, protect vulnerable citizens, manage public resources responsibly, and create the conditions in which families, communities, businesses, and individuals can flourish.

We should be able to demand all of the following at the same time:

Strong public services and fiscal discipline.

Individual freedom and personal responsibility.

Compassion and accountability.

Environmental protection and economic development.

Legal immigration and enforceable borders.

Minority protections and equal citizenship.

Local autonomy and national unity.

Public safety and civil liberties.

Social tolerance and freedom of disagreement.

Effective government and limited government.

Those principles are not contradictory.

They are what mature governance looks like.

A Citizens’ Government

British Columbia does not need another political tribe.

It needs citizens willing to judge ideas individually rather than asking which party proposed them.

Take the best ideas from the left.

Take the best ideas from the right.

Take good ideas from independents, academics, workers, business owners, farmers, Indigenous persons, municipalities, professionals, parents, seniors, and young people.

Discard what does not work.

Keep what does.

Measure everything.

Publish the results.

Correct mistakes.

And remember who government works for.

The citizen is not a stakeholder in government.

The citizen is the reason government exists.

That is the foundation of a BC Citizens’ movement.

Not left.

Not right.

Citizens first.

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