There are moments in life when something suddenly becomes obvious, even though it has been sitting right in front of you for years. You haven’t discovered anything particularly new. Instead, you’ve recognized a connection that was always there, quietly influencing how you think, how you behave, and how you approach problems.

I had one of those moments today.

Many years ago, perhaps twenty years or more, I purchased a copy of Robert Greene’s The 48 Laws of Power. I read it several times, extracted and saved the individual laws, shared them with others, and occasionally applied their principles to situations I encountered.

I found the book fascinating because it explained something I had spent much of my professional life observing: people do not always behave according to logic, evidence, fairness, or even their own long-term interests.

They behave according to incentives, insecurities, loyalties, ambitions, fears, and the desire to preserve whatever influence or authority they possess.

Over time, I stopped consciously thinking about Greene’s book. Its lessons became part of the furniture in my mind, so to speak.

Then, quite unexpectedly, I asked ChatGPT to summarize the book in the form of a mind map. It organized the 48 laws into six broad categories dealing with foundations, people, strategy, image, influence, and defense.

As I examined those categories, something clicked.

I began to recognize many of the same strategic principles underlying a governance and accountability framework I have been developing called Repensity.

I had never consciously connected the two.

And that realization was rather startling.

Understanding Power Is Not the Same as Seeking Power

Robert Greene published The 48 Laws of Power in 1998. Drawing on historical examples, he examined how influential people acquire power, exercise it, protect it, and sometimes lose it through their own miscalculations.

The book is not a conventional lesson in morality. In fact, some of its recommendations are quite ruthless.

Greene approaches power largely as a fact of human existence. Whether we approve of the methods employed is a different question from whether those methods are effective.

I think this is an important distinction.

You do not have to approve of manipulation to recognize it. You do not have to admire a political operator to understand how that individual influences others. And you certainly do not have to seek power yourself to understand the mechanisms through which power operates.

In fact, understanding those mechanisms may be one of the most effective defenses against their abuse.

That brings me to Repensity.

My objective in developing Repensity has never been to acquire authority over other people. It has been to create a disciplined method of examining decisions, assessing evidence, identifying inconsistencies, and holding institutions accountable for the authority they exercise.

Greene examines how power operates. Repensity examines whether the exercise of that power can withstand independent scrutiny.

The distinction is significant, but the underlying strategic understanding has some remarkable similarities.

Law 31: Control the Options

One of Greene’s most interesting principles is Law 31, which concerns controlling the available choices.

The concept is straightforward. When one party establishes the rules, frames the questions, and determines which alternatives are available, everyone else may find themselves operating within boundaries they did not create.

I see this constantly in political discussions.

A municipal council makes a controversial decision. Residents become upset. Social media fills with criticism, accusations, and demands that somebody do something.

Council responds through its established procedures. Staff prepare reports. Meetings are held. People speak for a few minutes at the microphone, and the institution proceeds according to its own processes.

The residents may have expressed their frustration, but have they actually changed anything?

Not necessarily.

They have often accepted the institution’s framing of the issue, including the evidence considered, the questions asked, and the alternatives presented.

This is precisely the kind of strategic limitation Greene describes.

Repensity takes a different approach.

Instead of merely challenging the answer provided by an institution, it challenges the framework through which the answer was produced.

What evidence supported the decision? What alternatives were evaluated? What assumptions were made? Who benefited? What risks were identified? What statutory authority was relied upon? Were the stated objectives actually achieved?

These questions establish an independent basis for evaluation.

The objective is not to manipulate the choices available to somebody else. It is to ensure that the choices presented by an authority are not accepted as the only legitimate possibilities.

The person who controls the questions often has considerable influence over the answers.

Repensity seeks to return some of that influence to the people affected by the decision.

Law 29: Plan All the Way to the End

Another connection is Greene’s Law 29, which emphasizes thinking beyond the immediate action to its eventual consequences.

I have observed countless political disagreements in which everyone becomes preoccupied with the immediate controversy while almost nobody examines the longer-term implications.

A council approves a development. A government announces a new program. An agency introduces a regulation. Supporters celebrate, opponents complain, and the public discussion revolves around the decision itself.

But what happens next?

What are the financial consequences five years from now? What obligations have been created? What assumptions must remain true for the decision to succeed? What happens if those assumptions prove incorrect?

And perhaps most importantly, who will be accountable when the consequences finally become apparent?

My professional background in public policy taught me that a decision cannot be evaluated solely by examining its stated intentions.

Good intentions do not guarantee good outcomes.

Repensity builds upon that principle by examining the chain connecting objectives, evidence, authority, implementation, measurable outcomes, and accountability.

Where Greene encourages the strategist to anticipate the endgame, Repensity encourages the citizen or researcher to examine whether the institution has adequately considered that endgame.

Again, we find a similar strategic principle serving a different purpose.

Law 5: Reputation Is Everything

Greene places extraordinary importance on reputation.

His argument is that credibility, status, and public perception are valuable forms of influence. Once damaged, they can be extremely difficult to recover.

This principle resonates strongly with my approach to public accountability.

I have repeatedly warned people that unsupported allegations, exaggerated claims, and poorly researched accusations can destroy the credibility of an otherwise legitimate argument.

Consider a citizen who identifies a genuine problem with a government decision.

Rather than carefully documenting the evidence, the individual begins speculating about corruption, hidden motives, secret relationships, or conspiracies.

Perhaps some of those suspicions deserve examination. But suspicion is not evidence, and an accusation is not a finding.

The institution being criticized may then find it relatively easy to dismiss the entire complaint by pointing to the weakest or most sensational allegation.

The legitimate issue disappears beneath the noise.

This is why Repensity emphasizes documentary evidence, traceability, intellectual discipline, and clear distinctions between established facts, reasonable inferences, and unsupported claims.

Credibility is not something we should protect merely because it makes us more influential.

We should protect it because the integrity of the analysis is what gives the argument its legitimate authority.

In this respect, Greene’s strategic insight and Repensity’s evidentiary requirements reinforce one another.

Law 3: Conceal Your Intentions

Here is where the comparison becomes particularly interesting because the two approaches begin to diverge.

Greene’s Law 3 advocates concealing intentions to prevent others from anticipating or obstructing one’s plans.

From a competitive standpoint, the reasoning is understandable. If an opponent knows your strategy, the opponent may be better positioned to defeat it.

But should this principle govern public administration?

I would argue that public institutions operate under a different set of obligations.

Governments exercise delegated authority. They make decisions affecting people who may have no practical choice but to live with the consequences.

Within legitimate limits involving privacy, confidentiality, security, and protected negotiations, transparency is therefore a fundamental component of public accountability.

Repensity does not adopt concealment as an institutional virtue.

It asks whether decision-makers have adequately disclosed their reasoning, evidence, objectives, and the relevant consequences of their actions.

However, Greene’s law remains valuable from an analytical perspective.

Understanding that individuals and organizations sometimes conceal their actual objectives encourages the researcher to examine whether official explanations are consistent with the documentary record.

The answer is not to presume deception.

The answer is to test the explanation.

That distinction matters enormously.

Law 43: Work on the Hearts and Minds of Others

Greene also understood that human behavior is not governed exclusively by rational analysis.

People have emotional investments in their beliefs, reputations, relationships, and identities.

Anyone who has spent much time observing political discussions should recognize this immediately.

Presenting somebody with irrefutable evidence does not guarantee that the person will change their position.

Sometimes the stronger the evidence becomes, the more aggressively the individual defends the original belief.

The issue may no longer be the evidence. It may be the perceived threat to personal identity, social belonging, or reputation.

This is one reason I believe public discourse becomes so unproductive when citizens reduce disagreement to accusations, insults, and personal attacks.

You cannot reasonably expect someone to reconsider a position while simultaneously demanding that they publicly surrender their dignity.

Repensity addresses this problem by attempting to move disagreement away from personalities and toward structured evaluation.

Instead of declaring that somebody is incompetent, dishonest, or politically motivated, we can examine the decision itself.

Was the evidence sufficient? Was the reasoning sound? Were applicable rules followed? Were alternatives considered? Can the outcome be measured?

People may still disagree, but the disagreement becomes more manageable when it is attached to identifiable questions rather than personal animosity.

Greene’s principle is often presented as a method of influence.

I see its corresponding value in recognizing the human obstacles to productive reasoning.

Law 48: Assume Formlessness

Of all Greene’s laws, this may be the one that most closely reflects my developing philosophy.

Law 48 encourages adaptability. It warns against becoming so predictable, rigid, or committed to a particular structure that an opponent can easily exploit your position.

There is a practical lesson here that extends well beyond conflict or competition.

When people encounter institutional problems, their first instinct is often to use the methods they already know.

They write letters. They complain publicly. They organize petitions. They demand resignations. They appeal to politicians.

Sometimes these methods are entirely appropriate.

But when they repeatedly fail, continuing to employ the same methods without reconsidering the underlying strategy makes little sense.

One of my recurring observations is that citizens frequently try to defeat institutional decisions while remaining entirely inside the institution’s preferred framework.

They accept the language, procedures, assumptions, and boundaries established by the very authority they wish to challenge.

Repensity is intended to offer another way of approaching the problem.

Rather than beginning with confrontation, it begins with analysis.

Rather than relying upon outrage, it relies upon documented evidence.

Rather than becoming committed to one predetermined outcome, it permits the evidence to determine which conclusions can reasonably be supported.

And rather than treating every disagreement as a battle between opposing personalities, it seeks to create a repeatable process for evaluating decisions.

That is adaptability with discipline.

The framework must be sufficiently structured to produce reliable analysis, but sufficiently flexible to accommodate the circumstances of each problem.

Greene might recognize the strategic advantage. I see the potential for better governance.

Where Repensity and Greene Part Company

It would be misleading to suggest that Repensity simply reproduces Greene’s philosophy under another name.

Some of his laws conflict with the very principles I believe should govern public institutions.

Law 7, for example, concerns getting others to perform the work while claiming the credit.

From a purely competitive perspective, someone might consider that an effective method of accumulating personal influence.

From an accountability perspective, it is precisely the kind of behavior that should be exposed.

Law 15 advocates crushing an enemy completely.

I reject the idea that ordinary political disagreement should be approached as a campaign to destroy opponents.

A flawed decision does not necessarily make its author a bad person. A mistaken assumption does not automatically establish dishonesty. And accountability should not become a disguised form of personal revenge.

Law 27, which deals with exploiting people’s need to believe, also raises obvious concerns when applied to government or public communication.

Citizens should not be encouraged to surrender independent judgment to charismatic personalities, political movements, or emotionally appealing narratives.

Quite the opposite.

Repensity is intended to strengthen independent judgment by making reasoning, evidence, and accountability more visible.

This reveals what I now consider the most important difference between the two philosophies.

The 48 Laws of Power help explain how people can acquire and preserve influence. Repensity seeks to establish whether that influence is being exercised responsibly.

Understanding the first may be essential to achieving the second.

Perhaps We Absorb More Than We Realize

I have spent much of my life studying people, institutions, political behavior, public policy, and the decision-making processes of organizations.

During my career in the justice system, I learned that formal authority and effective leadership are not necessarily the same thing.

I also learned that procedures, policies, and impressive organizational structures do not automatically produce sound decisions.

What matters is the quality of the reasoning, the integrity of the evidence, the conduct of those exercising authority, and the consequences for people affected by their decisions.

Somewhere along that journey, I encountered Robert Greene’s book.

I read it, studied it, saved its principles, and moved on.

Or at least I thought I had moved on.

Looking back, I suspect that certain strategic ideas remained with me, quietly shaping my understanding of human behavior and institutional power.

I cannot say precisely how much influence Greene had on my thinking, nor would I suggest that Repensity originated with his work.

Its development reflects many years of professional experience, observation, research, and independent reasoning.

But today I recognized a connection I had never consciously considered.

And I think that connection has value.

There is a certain irony in realizing that a book concerned with gaining and defending power may have helped inform a framework intended to scrutinize how power is exercised.

Perhaps that is the real lesson.

A principle does not necessarily belong to the purpose for which it was originally presented.

An understanding of manipulation can become a defense against manipulation. An understanding of persuasion can improve our ability to evaluate persuasive claims. An understanding of institutional strategy can help citizens develop more effective methods of accountability.

And an understanding of power can help us insist that those who possess it exercise it responsibly.

The Question That Changed Everything

When I first read The 48 Laws of Power, I was interested in understanding how those laws worked.

Today, I find myself asking a somewhat different question.

What happens when we take the strategic knowledge traditionally associated with those who exercise power and place it in the hands of the people who are expected to live under that power?

What happens when citizens understand the importance of controlling the questions, examining long-term consequences, protecting their credibility, recognizing concealed interests, understanding human motivation, and adapting their methods to the circumstances?

Perhaps they become less susceptible to manipulation.

Perhaps they become more effective in challenging poorly supported decisions.

And perhaps public institutions begin to recognize that accountability is not merely an obligation imposed from above, but an expectation that can be independently tested from below.

That is the potential I see in Repensity.

Not a new method of acquiring power over others, but a disciplined means of examining the power that others already possess.

I never expected to discover this connection while asking ChatGPT to create a simple mind map of a book I had read many years ago.

But sometimes an important discovery is not about finding something new.

Sometimes it is about finally recognizing what has been influencing your thinking all along.

And that, to me, was quite an epiphany.

Repensity is an independent framework for evidence-based analysis, institutional accountability, and disciplined evaluation of public decisions. Learn more at Repensity.com.

Book reference: Robert Greene, The 48 Laws of Power (Viking, 1998).

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