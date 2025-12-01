Citizens' Congress

I posted this after studying the Proclamation for some time. This document might be the root cause of everything we're going through. James Douglas rushed to administrative order because he thought the Americans were going to move in on his gold mines. He took shortcuts that hurt the province deeply. They named "Douglas Street" and "Mount Doug" after him in Victoria.

~ Side note: When I was in University in Victoria, I worked summers for the sewer gang! We were replacing sewer lines at the bottom of government street right near the Empress Hotel. Fifty feet down in the hole, I found a cheesecloth bag of old coins. One was a "Bank of Upper Canada" Penny from 1858! The year of the proclamation. Maybe Jimmy dropped it?

This is exactly the information that we have been sharing with everybody who will listen

