Across British Columbia, people are waking up to a troubling reality: local government no longer belongs to local people. With Bill 15, the Province of BC handed itself sweeping powers over municipalities, effectively turning mayors and councils into provincial outposts.

The promise of local democracy has been reduced to a shell. Citizens sit politely at town halls, offer three minutes of comment, and then watch as councils rubber-stamp what Victoria has already decided.

But here’s the truth: municipal incorporation is optional. Communities are not chained to it forever. Under BC law, a town can un-incorporate, shed the layers of political overhead, and build something better.

That “something better” is what we call a Regional Citizens Congress—a direct-democracy model that replaces mayors and councils with citizen delegates who serve, not rule. The result? Lower taxes, more voice, and an end to provincial control.

No More Mayors, No More Councils

Do we really need councils? Do we really need mayors? For most towns, the answer is no.

These roles are expensive, redundant, and increasingly powerless. Their salaries, offices, staff, and consultants eat up 20–30% of property taxes before a single road is paved. Meanwhile, their decisions are handcuffed to provincial directives.

A Citizens Congress replaces this political class with something leaner and cleaner:

Every citizen is a member of the Congress.

Regional congress persons—citizens selected from the community—attend meetings, debate issues, and vote.

They receive only a small stipend for their time, enough to recognize service but not enough to create career politicians.

These delegates are “hot-swappable.” Anyone can step down at any time, and someone else can step in.

This design removes the incentives that attract the “flies” of political life—the career-builders, the lobby-seekers, the power-hungry. Local congress persons don’t accumulate influence, they simply carry the voice of their neighbors for as long as they wish to serve.

The Savings Are Real

Every small town knows the weight of bureaucracy. Salaries for mayors and councils, travel budgets, consultants, and staff add up quickly.

By un-incorporating, those costs vanish. Services—roads, water, fire protection—still get funded, but without the political overhead. Early estimates show communities could save 25–30% on property taxes.

That means more money in your pocket. Imagine:

Upgrading your home instead of paying for council retreats.

Supporting local businesses instead of subsidizing bureaucracy.

Keeping money in the community instead of sending it up the chain.

A Citizens Congress is efficient because it focuses only on services and essentials. Politics no longer drains the budget.

But Is It Legal?

Skeptics will ask: “Can this even be done?”

The answer is yes.

The Community Charter allows for municipalities to un-incorporate. Incorporation is voluntary, and what is voluntary can be undone.

Once un-incorporated, communities can legally form cooperative structures—societies, associations, or congresses—to manage services.

Nothing in BC law forbids a community from organizing itself as a Citizens Congress.

In fact, countless communities across Canada and the US already live unincorporated. They manage services, make collective decisions, and thrive—without mayors, councils, or political elites.

The only people who insist this “can’t be done” are those who profit from the current system.

Bill 15: The Wake-Up Call

Bill 15 proved one thing: local councils are no longer shields for local autonomy. They are conduits for provincial control.

If your town has a mayor and council, Victoria has its hands on the levers. If your town dissolves those positions, there are no levers to pull.

A Citizens Congress removes the provincial choke chain and restores decision-making to where it belongs—citizens themselves.

How a Regional Citizens Congress Works

Here’s the model in simple terms:

Universal Membership: Every adult citizen of the community belongs to the Congress. No one is excluded.

Regional Congress Persons: A rotating pool of local citizens, chosen by region or neighborhood, serve as “congress persons.” They attend assemblies, debate issues, and cast votes.

Stipends, Not Salaries: These congress persons receive a modest stipend—a recognition of service, not a career.

Hot-Swappable Delegates: Any congress person can step down at any time. Someone else from the community immediately takes their place. This prevents entrenchment, ego, or corruption.

Direct Decisions: Issues are debated in assemblies—monthly or quarterly—and decided by direct citizen votes, either in person or through secure digital tools.

Transparent Administration: A small administrative team—bookkeepers, service coordinators—handle day-to-day operations. They work under the direction of the Congress, not politicians.

The effect is powerful: no political class, no careerists, no incentive for corruption. Just citizens serving citizens.

Why the Time Is Right

The Citizens Congress idea isn’t utopian. It’s practical, legal, and achievable. More importantly, it meets the urgency of this moment.

Taxes are rising. Families feel squeezed while councils spend freely.

Local voices are ignored. Provincial dictates drown out citizen concerns.

People are ready for change. Trust in politics is at historic lows.

This is why towns must act now. Un-incorporating and forming a Citizens Congress offers relief, empowerment, and hope.

Answering the Doubters

Some will say, “Citizens won’t show up. People are too busy.”

But consider this: people already run housing cooperatives, credit unions, volunteer fire halls, and nonprofits across the province. Citizens govern themselves all the time—and usually do it better than politicians.

Others will say, “The province won’t allow it.” But the law is clear: incorporation is voluntary. If a community votes to un-incorporate, the province cannot force it to remain incorporated.

And because congress persons are hot-swappable, modestly compensated, and not career-driven, the Congress doesn’t attract corruption. It’s governance without the parasites.

A Call to Action

This is about more than lowering taxes. It’s about building a new model of self-government that is stronger, cleaner, and more accountable than what we have today.

A Regional Citizens Congress lets us fire the politicians without firing democracy. It lets us govern ourselves without inviting corruption. It restores power to where it belongs—the people who live here.

Imagine telling your children: “Our town has no mayor. No council. We have each other. And together, we make the decisions.”

That’s real democracy. That’s freedom. That’s the future of British Columbia’s communities.

The time is now. Let’s take back control.

