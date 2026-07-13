Why This Framework Was Developed

Over the past several years, I have observed a recurring pattern across political organizations, advocacy groups, community associations, and emerging movements. In the enthusiasm to build momentum, organizations often move quickly to appoint individuals to positions of significant authority based on reputation, personal relationships, ideological alignment, or public visibility.

In many cases, those appointments are made in good faith. Unfortunately, some later reveal undisclosed financial obligations, unresolved business disputes, conflicts of interest, governance problems, exaggerated credentials, poor judgment, or an inability to work constructively within an organization.

By the time these issues become visible, the damage has often already been done. Internal divisions emerge, volunteers become discouraged, projects stall, financial resources are wasted, and public confidence suffers. Removing an unsuitable appointee is usually far more difficult than conducting appropriate due diligence before authority is granted.

This framework was developed to help organizations slow down before making consequential appointments. It provides a structured, evidence-based process for evaluating candidates fairly, proportionately, and consistently before institutional trust is transferred.

It is not intended to encourage suspicion or create unnecessary barriers to leadership. Rather, it recognizes a simple principle that applies to every successful institution: trust should be earned through verification, not assumed through familiarity.

Executive Summary

The Strategic Appointment Verification Framework is a structured due diligence system for organizations considering the appointment of senior leaders, advisers, strategists, board members, consultants, partners, or other individuals who will exercise meaningful institutional influence.

Senior appointments are often made through informal networks, political relationships, public reputation, personal recommendations, or perceived ideological alignment. These considerations may be relevant, but they are not substitutes for verification.

A person may possess an impressive public profile while carrying undisclosed financial liabilities, unresolved contractual disputes, damaged professional relationships, conflicts of interest, inconsistent business claims, poor judgment, or a history of disregarding competent advice. Once appointed, those liabilities may become organizational liabilities.

The purpose of SAVF™ is not to conduct character assassination, reward gossip, or impose impossible standards of perfection. Its purpose is to ensure that significant appointments are based on verified evidence, proportionate investigation, documented reasoning, and informed institutional consent.

The central principle is straightforward:

No individual should receive substantial organizational authority solely because they are known, admired, connected, persuasive, politically aligned, or publicly successful.

Trust should follow verification.

Purpose of the Framework

SAVF™ is designed to help organizations determine whether a proposed appointee is:

Competent to perform the intended role

Financially and professionally stable enough to carry its responsibilities

Honest about their background, accomplishments, interests, and obligations

Capable of respecting advice, governance structures, and organizational boundaries

Free from undisclosed conflicts that could compromise decision-making

Unlikely to expose the organization to avoidable legal, financial, operational, or reputational harm

Consistent in private conduct and public representations

Suitable for the specific authority and access the position provides

The framework recognizes that the relevant question is not merely whether a person has committed wrongdoing.

The more important question is whether there are material facts that the organization should know before transferring authority.

Scope of Application

SAVF™ should be used before appointing or formally associating an organization with:

Chief strategists

Executive directors

Board members

Senior political advisers

Campaign managers

Financial officers

Fundraising directors

Public spokespersons

Senior consultants

Organizational partners

Project leaders

Policy directors

Communications directors

Individuals granted access to confidential information

Individuals authorized to represent the organization publicly

Individuals whose reputation will become connected to the organization

The depth of the review should be proportionate to the authority, access, financial control, visibility, and institutional dependency associated with the position.

Foundational Principles

Verification Before Trust

Reputation is evidence of visibility, not evidence of reliability.

Recommendations, endorsements, résumés, media appearances, political activity, business titles, and public claims should be treated as starting points for verification rather than proof of suitability.

Authority Determines Scrutiny

The greater the proposed authority, the more rigorous the review should be.

A volunteer with no access to funds or confidential information does not require the same examination as a chief strategist who may influence policy, personnel, fundraising, public messaging, and organizational direction.

Evidence Over Rumour

Unverified allegations should not be treated as findings.

However, credible concerns should not be ignored merely because they have not been publicly reported. They should trigger lawful, proportionate, confidential verification.

Relevance Over Curiosity

The review should focus on facts that are materially connected to the proposed role.

Private matters without operational, ethical, legal, financial, or reputational relevance should not become part of the examination.

Disclosure as a Test of Integrity

A historical problem is not necessarily disqualifying.

Failure to disclose a material historical problem may be more significant than the underlying event itself.

Institutional Protection, Not Personal Punishment

The purpose of due diligence is to protect the organization and enable informed decisions. It is not to humiliate, expose, or punish the candidate.

The Strategic Appointment Risk Model

Every proposed appointment should be assessed across several interconnected risk domains.

Competence Risk

The organization should verify whether the candidate has actually performed work comparable to the proposed role.

Relevant questions include:

What specific responsibilities has the candidate previously held?

What measurable outcomes did they produce?

Were those outcomes independently verified?

Did the candidate personally produce the results claimed?

Did they complete prior assignments?

Can they demonstrate strategic judgment rather than merely public confidence?

Do former colleagues confirm the candidate’s version of events?

Titles alone should not be accepted as proof of competence.

Judgment Risk

Strategic positions require more than experience. They require the ability to process information, accept correction, manage uncertainty, and distinguish personal preference from institutional interest.

The review should examine whether the candidate:

Listens to qualified advisers

Changes direction when evidence changes

Makes commitments impulsively

Abandons projects without managing the consequences

Confuses personal ambition with organizational strategy

Makes major decisions without consultation

Demonstrates consistency under pressure

Accepts responsibility when decisions fail

A candidate who repeatedly disregards competent advice may create greater risk than a candidate with less experience but sound judgment.

Financial Integrity Risk

Financial instability does not automatically make someone unsuitable. It may, however, create incentives, pressures, conflicts, dependencies, or vulnerabilities that the organization must understand.

The candidate should disclose material information concerning:

Outstanding obligations connected to previous campaigns or organizations

Unpaid contractors, employees, consultants, or suppliers

Significant litigation or judgments

Insolvency, bankruptcy, or creditor proceedings

Business ventures producing substantial ongoing losses

Financial relationships that may influence organizational decisions

Ownership interests involving multiple partners

Personal guarantees or contingent liabilities

Sources of compensation related to the proposed role

Expectations of reimbursement, equity, commissions, or future benefits

The objective is not to determine whether the candidate is wealthy.

The objective is to determine whether undisclosed financial circumstances could affect reliability, independence, or decision-making.

Contractual Reliability Risk

Senior appointees should be examined for their history of honouring agreements.

Relevant evidence may include:

Unpaid invoices

Disputed expense reimbursements

Unfulfilled employment commitments

Breached partnership agreements

Campaign debts

Abandoned contractual obligations

Repeated disputes with advisers or service providers

Informal promises that were relied upon but not honoured

A pattern of leaving others responsible for costs, obligations, or unfinished work is highly relevant to an appointment involving organizational trust.

Conflict-of-Interest Risk

The organization should identify all interests that could compete with the proposed role.

These may include:

Ownership in businesses affected by organizational policy

Relationships with political parties, candidates, donors, contractors, or advocacy groups

Existing clients whose interests may conflict with the organization

Property or investment partnerships

Family or close personal relationships relevant to decisions

Confidential obligations to another organization

Prospective financial benefits arising from organizational activities

Undisclosed political or commercial commitments

Conflicts are not always disqualifying, but undisclosed conflicts undermine informed consent.

Governance Compatibility Risk

A candidate may be intelligent and accomplished while remaining unsuitable for a governed organization.

The review should determine whether the candidate can:

Operate within a defined mandate

Respect board authority

Document important decisions

Maintain confidentiality

Follow financial controls

Distinguish advice from executive authority

Avoid building personal factions

Accept performance review

Comply with conflict disclosure requirements

Work within established communications protocols

Charismatic individuals sometimes assume that influence exempts them from governance. SAVF™ rejects that assumption.

Reputational Risk

The organization should identify facts that could reasonably affect public trust if discovered after the appointment.

The proper test is not whether critics could invent an attack. Critics can attack anyone.

The proper questions are:

Is the concern supported by credible evidence?

Is it materially relevant to the appointment?

Would reasonable supporters believe the organization should have known?

Would disclosure after the appointment create an appearance of concealment or negligence?

Could the candidate’s previous conduct become inseparable from the organization’s identity?

A reputational review should distinguish documented risk from political disagreement, ideological hostility, internet gossip, and anonymous accusations.

Relationship and Reference Risk

References should not be limited to individuals selected by the candidate.

The organization should seek information from several categories:

Former supervisors

Former employees

Former advisers

Former contractors

Former business partners

Former campaign workers

Clients

Colleagues who disagreed with the candidate

Individuals responsible for implementing the candidate’s decisions

A candidate’s allies may describe their intentions. Former subordinates and contractors often reveal their operational conduct.

References should be asked for specific examples rather than general opinions.

Instead of asking, “Was this person good to work with?” the reviewer should ask:

Did the candidate honour financial commitments?

How did they respond to advice they did not want to hear?

Did they complete the project?

Were responsibilities clearly assigned?

Did the candidate accept responsibility for mistakes?

Would you enter another financial or professional relationship with them?

Is there anything the organization should verify before granting them authority?

Candidate Disclosure Statement

Before appointment, the candidate should complete and sign a disclosure statement covering all matters relevant to the position.

The statement should include:

Employment and business history

Directorships and ownership interests

Current clients and consulting relationships

Material financial obligations connected to prior organizations or campaigns

Pending litigation or regulatory proceedings

Previous removal, resignation, or termination from leadership positions

Conflicts of interest

Political and organizational affiliations

Confidentiality obligations

Business partners whose interests may intersect with the organization

Public controversies likely to affect the appointment

Any fact that could reasonably cause the organization to reconsider the appointment if discovered later

The candidate should certify that the information is complete and materially accurate.

A signed disclosure creates a clear distinction between an unknown fact and a concealed fact.

Evidence Collection Protocol

SAVF™ should use an evidence hierarchy.

Primary Evidence

Primary evidence may include:

Contracts

Corporate records

Court records

Financial statements voluntarily provided for review

Invoices

Written correspondence

Campaign filings

Regulatory records

Property and corporate ownership records

Signed disclosure forms

Direct testimony from individuals with firsthand knowledge

Corroborated Secondary Evidence

This may include:

Consistent accounts from independent sources

Credible media reporting

Professional references

Public statements

Organizational records

Documented timelines

Archived websites or public promotional materials

Unverified Information

This includes:

Anonymous accusations

Social media commentary

Personal hostility

Political gossip

Unsupported claims

Statements from individuals without direct knowledge

Unverified information should not become a finding. It may, however, identify a matter requiring further verification.

The Material Discrepancy Test

Any significant difference between the candidate’s representations and independently verified facts should be documented.

A discrepancy becomes material when it concerns:

Qualifications

Financial obligations

Business ownership

Professional results

Reasons for leaving previous roles

Relationships with former staff or contractors

Conflicts of interest

Legal proceedings

Campaign conduct

Public claims of success

Responsibility for failed projects

Representations concerning financial capacity

Minor errors should not be treated as deception.

Repeated, self-serving, or strategically important inaccuracies should receive greater weight.

Red Flag Indicators

No single red flag should automatically determine the outcome. Patterns matter.

Relevant indicators include:

Refusal to complete a disclosure form

Resistance to reference checks

Attempts to limit which former associates may be contacted

Unverifiable claims of business success

Significant unpaid obligations

Repeated disputes over compensation or expenses

Frequent abandonment of projects or campaigns

Multiple former associates describing similar conduct

Inconsistent explanations of past failures

Disregard for professional advice

Blaming every failure on others

Complex business interests that remain poorly explained

Dependence on title, reputation, or connections instead of evidence

Pressure to make an immediate appointment

Requests for authority before terms are documented

Resistance to board oversight

Expectations of informal financial arrangements

Significant undisclosed conflicts

Public claims that materially exceed documented accomplishments

The most serious red flag is often not the existence of a problem, but the candidate’s effort to prevent the organization from examining it.

Risk Classification

The assessment should produce one of four findings.

Verified Suitable

The evidence supports the appointment, material representations have been verified, and identified risks can be managed through normal governance controls.

Suitable With Conditions

The candidate may be appointed subject to specific safeguards, such as:

Limited financial authority

A probationary period

Defined reporting requirements

Conflict-management conditions

Board approval for major decisions

Restricted access to confidential information

Performance milestones

Written reimbursement limits

Independent financial oversight

Appointment Deferred

Important questions remain unresolved and the organization should not proceed until additional information is obtained.

Deferral is appropriate when evidence is incomplete, contradictory, or unavailable.

Appointment Not Recommended

The verified risks are incompatible with the authority, access, or institutional exposure associated with the position.

The decision should be based on documented findings rather than personal dislike, political disagreement, or unsupported allegations.

Decision Record

The organization should produce a confidential appointment decision record containing:

The position being considered

The authority and access associated with the role

The evidence reviewed

The candidate’s disclosures

Material findings

Unresolved questions

Identified conflicts

Risk controls

The final recommendation

The reasons supporting the recommendation

The individuals responsible for approving the decision

This record protects both the organization and the candidate by demonstrating that the process was structured, relevant, and evidence-based.

Appointment Safeguards

Due diligence should be followed by governance controls.

A successful review should not result in unlimited trust.

Senior appointments should normally include:

A written role description

Defined decision-making authority

Financial approval limits

Confidentiality obligations

Conflict-disclosure requirements

Ownership of organizational work product

Expense authorization procedures

Reporting obligations

Performance review dates

Termination provisions

Restrictions on public representation

Requirements to return records and credentials

Prohibitions against binding the organization without authority

The strongest vetting process cannot compensate for weak governance after appointment.

Review and Reverification

Verification should not end on the appointment date.

The organization should conduct a review when:

The candidate’s responsibilities materially expand

New financial authority is granted

The candidate becomes a public spokesperson

A conflict of interest emerges

Material information contradicts the original disclosure

Significant complaints arise

The candidate enters new business or political relationships

The organization begins a major campaign, fundraising initiative, or public project

The appointment is renewed

Trust is not a permanent exemption from accountability.

Confidentiality and Fairness

SAVF™ should be administered confidentially.

Information should be shared only with individuals responsible for the appointment decision. Candidates should be given a reasonable opportunity to explain adverse or contradictory information before a final finding is made.

The organization should distinguish among:

Verified facts

Credible but unresolved concerns

Personal opinions

Political disagreements

Irrelevant private information

False or malicious allegations

The framework should never be used as a pretext for ideological purges, personal retaliation, intrusive curiosity, or public defamation.

Core Questions for Decision-Makers

Before approving a strategic appointment, the organization should be able to answer:

What authority are we giving this person?

What institutional assets will they be able to influence?

Which claims about their experience have we independently verified?

Have we spoken with people who previously worked under them?

Have they honoured prior financial and contractual obligations?

Are there undisclosed business or political conflicts?

How do they respond when competent advisers disagree?

Is their private operational record consistent with their public reputation?

What could reasonably surface after appointment that we should investigate now?

Would we still make this appointment if every verified fact became public tomorrow?

Have we documented why this person is suitable?

What controls will remain in place after appointment?

If the organization cannot answer these questions, the appointment is premature.

Repensity Standard

The Repensity standard for strategic appointments is:

Authority should be granted only after the evidence supporting trust has been examined with the same seriousness as the risks created by misplaced trust.

Organizations do not protect themselves by assuming that admired people are reliable.

They protect themselves by ensuring that admiration never replaces verification.

Continue Exploring the Repensity Framework Series

The Strategic Appointment Verification Framework is one component of a growing collection of practical governance and institutional decision-making frameworks developed through the Repensity Project.

Each framework is designed to help organizations, public bodies, businesses, advocacy groups, and community leaders make more disciplined, evidence-based decisions before small problems become institutional failures.

Current frameworks examine subjects such as executive appointments, public accountability, government decision analysis, procurement oversight, infrastructure evaluation, Freedom of Information strategy, compensation review, research methodology, and other areas where structured verification produces better outcomes.

Rather than relying on opinion or institutional tradition, the Repensity Framework Series provides practical blueprints that organizations can adapt to strengthen governance, improve transparency, reduce risk, and support sound decision-making.

To explore the complete collection, visit:

https://repensity.com

As new frameworks, research papers, and practical tools are released, they will be added to the Repensity Project as part of an expanding library dedicated to evidence-based governance and institutional excellence.

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