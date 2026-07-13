Strategic Appointment Verification Framework
A practical due diligence system for verifying trust before granting organizational authority.
Why This Framework Was Developed
Over the past several years, I have observed a recurring pattern across political organizations, advocacy groups, community associations, and emerging movements. In the enthusiasm to build momentum, organizations often move quickly to appoint individuals to positions of significant authority based on reputation, personal relationships, ideological alignment, or public visibility.
In many cases, those appointments are made in good faith. Unfortunately, some later reveal undisclosed financial obligations, unresolved business disputes, conflicts of interest, governance problems, exaggerated credentials, poor judgment, or an inability to work constructively within an organization.
By the time these issues become visible, the damage has often already been done. Internal divisions emerge, volunteers become discouraged, projects stall, financial resources are wasted, and public confidence suffers. Removing an unsuitable appointee is usually far more difficult than conducting appropriate due diligence before authority is granted.
This framework was developed to help organizations slow down before making consequential appointments. It provides a structured, evidence-based process for evaluating candidates fairly, proportionately, and consistently before institutional trust is transferred.
It is not intended to encourage suspicion or create unnecessary barriers to leadership. Rather, it recognizes a simple principle that applies to every successful institution: trust should be earned through verification, not assumed through familiarity.
Executive Summary
The Strategic Appointment Verification Framework is a structured due diligence system for organizations considering the appointment of senior leaders, advisers, strategists, board members, consultants, partners, or other individuals who will exercise meaningful institutional influence.
Senior appointments are often made through informal networks, political relationships, public reputation, personal recommendations, or perceived ideological alignment. These considerations may be relevant, but they are not substitutes for verification.
A person may possess an impressive public profile while carrying undisclosed financial liabilities, unresolved contractual disputes, damaged professional relationships, conflicts of interest, inconsistent business claims, poor judgment, or a history of disregarding competent advice. Once appointed, those liabilities may become organizational liabilities.
The purpose of SAVF™ is not to conduct character assassination, reward gossip, or impose impossible standards of perfection. Its purpose is to ensure that significant appointments are based on verified evidence, proportionate investigation, documented reasoning, and informed institutional consent.
The central principle is straightforward:
No individual should receive substantial organizational authority solely because they are known, admired, connected, persuasive, politically aligned, or publicly successful.
Trust should follow verification.
Purpose of the Framework
SAVF™ is designed to help organizations determine whether a proposed appointee is:
Competent to perform the intended role
Financially and professionally stable enough to carry its responsibilities
Honest about their background, accomplishments, interests, and obligations
Capable of respecting advice, governance structures, and organizational boundaries
Free from undisclosed conflicts that could compromise decision-making
Unlikely to expose the organization to avoidable legal, financial, operational, or reputational harm
Consistent in private conduct and public representations
Suitable for the specific authority and access the position provides
The framework recognizes that the relevant question is not merely whether a person has committed wrongdoing.
The more important question is whether there are material facts that the organization should know before transferring authority.
Scope of Application
SAVF™ should be used before appointing or formally associating an organization with:
Chief strategists
Executive directors
Board members
Senior political advisers
Campaign managers
Financial officers
Fundraising directors
Public spokespersons
Senior consultants
Organizational partners
Project leaders
Policy directors
Communications directors
Individuals granted access to confidential information
Individuals authorized to represent the organization publicly
Individuals whose reputation will become connected to the organization
The depth of the review should be proportionate to the authority, access, financial control, visibility, and institutional dependency associated with the position.
Foundational Principles
Verification Before Trust
Reputation is evidence of visibility, not evidence of reliability.
Recommendations, endorsements, résumés, media appearances, political activity, business titles, and public claims should be treated as starting points for verification rather than proof of suitability.
Authority Determines Scrutiny
The greater the proposed authority, the more rigorous the review should be.
A volunteer with no access to funds or confidential information does not require the same examination as a chief strategist who may influence policy, personnel, fundraising, public messaging, and organizational direction.
Evidence Over Rumour
Unverified allegations should not be treated as findings.
However, credible concerns should not be ignored merely because they have not been publicly reported. They should trigger lawful, proportionate, confidential verification.
Relevance Over Curiosity
The review should focus on facts that are materially connected to the proposed role.
Private matters without operational, ethical, legal, financial, or reputational relevance should not become part of the examination.
Disclosure as a Test of Integrity
A historical problem is not necessarily disqualifying.
Failure to disclose a material historical problem may be more significant than the underlying event itself.
Institutional Protection, Not Personal Punishment
The purpose of due diligence is to protect the organization and enable informed decisions. It is not to humiliate, expose, or punish the candidate.
The Strategic Appointment Risk Model
Every proposed appointment should be assessed across several interconnected risk domains.
Competence Risk
The organization should verify whether the candidate has actually performed work comparable to the proposed role.
Relevant questions include:
What specific responsibilities has the candidate previously held?
What measurable outcomes did they produce?
Were those outcomes independently verified?
Did the candidate personally produce the results claimed?
Did they complete prior assignments?
Can they demonstrate strategic judgment rather than merely public confidence?
Do former colleagues confirm the candidate’s version of events?
Titles alone should not be accepted as proof of competence.
Judgment Risk
Strategic positions require more than experience. They require the ability to process information, accept correction, manage uncertainty, and distinguish personal preference from institutional interest.
The review should examine whether the candidate:
Listens to qualified advisers
Changes direction when evidence changes
Makes commitments impulsively
Abandons projects without managing the consequences
Confuses personal ambition with organizational strategy
Makes major decisions without consultation
Demonstrates consistency under pressure
Accepts responsibility when decisions fail
A candidate who repeatedly disregards competent advice may create greater risk than a candidate with less experience but sound judgment.
Financial Integrity Risk
Financial instability does not automatically make someone unsuitable. It may, however, create incentives, pressures, conflicts, dependencies, or vulnerabilities that the organization must understand.
The candidate should disclose material information concerning:
Outstanding obligations connected to previous campaigns or organizations
Unpaid contractors, employees, consultants, or suppliers
Significant litigation or judgments
Insolvency, bankruptcy, or creditor proceedings
Business ventures producing substantial ongoing losses
Financial relationships that may influence organizational decisions
Ownership interests involving multiple partners
Personal guarantees or contingent liabilities
Sources of compensation related to the proposed role
Expectations of reimbursement, equity, commissions, or future benefits
The objective is not to determine whether the candidate is wealthy.
The objective is to determine whether undisclosed financial circumstances could affect reliability, independence, or decision-making.
Contractual Reliability Risk
Senior appointees should be examined for their history of honouring agreements.
Relevant evidence may include:
Unpaid invoices
Disputed expense reimbursements
Unfulfilled employment commitments
Breached partnership agreements
Campaign debts
Abandoned contractual obligations
Repeated disputes with advisers or service providers
Informal promises that were relied upon but not honoured
A pattern of leaving others responsible for costs, obligations, or unfinished work is highly relevant to an appointment involving organizational trust.
Conflict-of-Interest Risk
The organization should identify all interests that could compete with the proposed role.
These may include:
Ownership in businesses affected by organizational policy
Relationships with political parties, candidates, donors, contractors, or advocacy groups
Existing clients whose interests may conflict with the organization
Property or investment partnerships
Family or close personal relationships relevant to decisions
Confidential obligations to another organization
Prospective financial benefits arising from organizational activities
Undisclosed political or commercial commitments
Conflicts are not always disqualifying, but undisclosed conflicts undermine informed consent.
Governance Compatibility Risk
A candidate may be intelligent and accomplished while remaining unsuitable for a governed organization.
The review should determine whether the candidate can:
Operate within a defined mandate
Respect board authority
Document important decisions
Maintain confidentiality
Follow financial controls
Distinguish advice from executive authority
Avoid building personal factions
Accept performance review
Comply with conflict disclosure requirements
Work within established communications protocols
Charismatic individuals sometimes assume that influence exempts them from governance. SAVF™ rejects that assumption.
Reputational Risk
The organization should identify facts that could reasonably affect public trust if discovered after the appointment.
The proper test is not whether critics could invent an attack. Critics can attack anyone.
The proper questions are:
Is the concern supported by credible evidence?
Is it materially relevant to the appointment?
Would reasonable supporters believe the organization should have known?
Would disclosure after the appointment create an appearance of concealment or negligence?
Could the candidate’s previous conduct become inseparable from the organization’s identity?
A reputational review should distinguish documented risk from political disagreement, ideological hostility, internet gossip, and anonymous accusations.
Relationship and Reference Risk
References should not be limited to individuals selected by the candidate.
The organization should seek information from several categories:
Former supervisors
Former employees
Former advisers
Former contractors
Former business partners
Former campaign workers
Clients
Colleagues who disagreed with the candidate
Individuals responsible for implementing the candidate’s decisions
A candidate’s allies may describe their intentions. Former subordinates and contractors often reveal their operational conduct.
References should be asked for specific examples rather than general opinions.
Instead of asking, “Was this person good to work with?” the reviewer should ask:
Did the candidate honour financial commitments?
How did they respond to advice they did not want to hear?
Did they complete the project?
Were responsibilities clearly assigned?
Did the candidate accept responsibility for mistakes?
Would you enter another financial or professional relationship with them?
Is there anything the organization should verify before granting them authority?
Candidate Disclosure Statement
Before appointment, the candidate should complete and sign a disclosure statement covering all matters relevant to the position.
The statement should include:
Employment and business history
Directorships and ownership interests
Current clients and consulting relationships
Material financial obligations connected to prior organizations or campaigns
Pending litigation or regulatory proceedings
Previous removal, resignation, or termination from leadership positions
Conflicts of interest
Political and organizational affiliations
Confidentiality obligations
Business partners whose interests may intersect with the organization
Public controversies likely to affect the appointment
Any fact that could reasonably cause the organization to reconsider the appointment if discovered later
The candidate should certify that the information is complete and materially accurate.
A signed disclosure creates a clear distinction between an unknown fact and a concealed fact.
Evidence Collection Protocol
SAVF™ should use an evidence hierarchy.
Primary Evidence
Primary evidence may include:
Contracts
Corporate records
Court records
Financial statements voluntarily provided for review
Invoices
Written correspondence
Campaign filings
Regulatory records
Property and corporate ownership records
Signed disclosure forms
Direct testimony from individuals with firsthand knowledge
Corroborated Secondary Evidence
This may include:
Consistent accounts from independent sources
Credible media reporting
Professional references
Public statements
Organizational records
Documented timelines
Archived websites or public promotional materials
Unverified Information
This includes:
Anonymous accusations
Social media commentary
Personal hostility
Political gossip
Unsupported claims
Statements from individuals without direct knowledge
Unverified information should not become a finding. It may, however, identify a matter requiring further verification.
The Material Discrepancy Test
Any significant difference between the candidate’s representations and independently verified facts should be documented.
A discrepancy becomes material when it concerns:
Qualifications
Financial obligations
Business ownership
Professional results
Reasons for leaving previous roles
Relationships with former staff or contractors
Conflicts of interest
Legal proceedings
Campaign conduct
Public claims of success
Responsibility for failed projects
Representations concerning financial capacity
Minor errors should not be treated as deception.
Repeated, self-serving, or strategically important inaccuracies should receive greater weight.
Red Flag Indicators
No single red flag should automatically determine the outcome. Patterns matter.
Relevant indicators include:
Refusal to complete a disclosure form
Resistance to reference checks
Attempts to limit which former associates may be contacted
Unverifiable claims of business success
Significant unpaid obligations
Repeated disputes over compensation or expenses
Frequent abandonment of projects or campaigns
Multiple former associates describing similar conduct
Inconsistent explanations of past failures
Disregard for professional advice
Blaming every failure on others
Complex business interests that remain poorly explained
Dependence on title, reputation, or connections instead of evidence
Pressure to make an immediate appointment
Requests for authority before terms are documented
Resistance to board oversight
Expectations of informal financial arrangements
Significant undisclosed conflicts
Public claims that materially exceed documented accomplishments
The most serious red flag is often not the existence of a problem, but the candidate’s effort to prevent the organization from examining it.
Risk Classification
The assessment should produce one of four findings.
Verified Suitable
The evidence supports the appointment, material representations have been verified, and identified risks can be managed through normal governance controls.
Suitable With Conditions
The candidate may be appointed subject to specific safeguards, such as:
Limited financial authority
A probationary period
Defined reporting requirements
Conflict-management conditions
Board approval for major decisions
Restricted access to confidential information
Performance milestones
Written reimbursement limits
Independent financial oversight
Appointment Deferred
Important questions remain unresolved and the organization should not proceed until additional information is obtained.
Deferral is appropriate when evidence is incomplete, contradictory, or unavailable.
Appointment Not Recommended
The verified risks are incompatible with the authority, access, or institutional exposure associated with the position.
The decision should be based on documented findings rather than personal dislike, political disagreement, or unsupported allegations.
Decision Record
The organization should produce a confidential appointment decision record containing:
The position being considered
The authority and access associated with the role
The evidence reviewed
The candidate’s disclosures
Material findings
Unresolved questions
Identified conflicts
Risk controls
The final recommendation
The reasons supporting the recommendation
The individuals responsible for approving the decision
This record protects both the organization and the candidate by demonstrating that the process was structured, relevant, and evidence-based.
Appointment Safeguards
Due diligence should be followed by governance controls.
A successful review should not result in unlimited trust.
Senior appointments should normally include:
A written role description
Defined decision-making authority
Financial approval limits
Confidentiality obligations
Conflict-disclosure requirements
Ownership of organizational work product
Expense authorization procedures
Reporting obligations
Performance review dates
Termination provisions
Restrictions on public representation
Requirements to return records and credentials
Prohibitions against binding the organization without authority
The strongest vetting process cannot compensate for weak governance after appointment.
Review and Reverification
Verification should not end on the appointment date.
The organization should conduct a review when:
The candidate’s responsibilities materially expand
New financial authority is granted
The candidate becomes a public spokesperson
A conflict of interest emerges
Material information contradicts the original disclosure
Significant complaints arise
The candidate enters new business or political relationships
The organization begins a major campaign, fundraising initiative, or public project
The appointment is renewed
Trust is not a permanent exemption from accountability.
Confidentiality and Fairness
SAVF™ should be administered confidentially.
Information should be shared only with individuals responsible for the appointment decision. Candidates should be given a reasonable opportunity to explain adverse or contradictory information before a final finding is made.
The organization should distinguish among:
Verified facts
Credible but unresolved concerns
Personal opinions
Political disagreements
Irrelevant private information
False or malicious allegations
The framework should never be used as a pretext for ideological purges, personal retaliation, intrusive curiosity, or public defamation.
Core Questions for Decision-Makers
Before approving a strategic appointment, the organization should be able to answer:
What authority are we giving this person?
What institutional assets will they be able to influence?
Which claims about their experience have we independently verified?
Have we spoken with people who previously worked under them?
Have they honoured prior financial and contractual obligations?
Are there undisclosed business or political conflicts?
How do they respond when competent advisers disagree?
Is their private operational record consistent with their public reputation?
What could reasonably surface after appointment that we should investigate now?
Would we still make this appointment if every verified fact became public tomorrow?
Have we documented why this person is suitable?
What controls will remain in place after appointment?
If the organization cannot answer these questions, the appointment is premature.
Repensity Standard
The Repensity standard for strategic appointments is:
Authority should be granted only after the evidence supporting trust has been examined with the same seriousness as the risks created by misplaced trust.
Organizations do not protect themselves by assuming that admired people are reliable.
They protect themselves by ensuring that admiration never replaces verification.
Continue Exploring the Repensity Framework Series
The Strategic Appointment Verification Framework is one component of a growing collection of practical governance and institutional decision-making frameworks developed through the Repensity Project.
Each framework is designed to help organizations, public bodies, businesses, advocacy groups, and community leaders make more disciplined, evidence-based decisions before small problems become institutional failures.
Current frameworks examine subjects such as executive appointments, public accountability, government decision analysis, procurement oversight, infrastructure evaluation, Freedom of Information strategy, compensation review, research methodology, and other areas where structured verification produces better outcomes.
Rather than relying on opinion or institutional tradition, the Repensity Framework Series provides practical blueprints that organizations can adapt to strengthen governance, improve transparency, reduce risk, and support sound decision-making.
To explore the complete collection, visit:
As new frameworks, research papers, and practical tools are released, they will be added to the Repensity Project as part of an expanding library dedicated to evidence-based governance and institutional excellence.
So on top of societal needs Nick! Fantastically outlined and structured. Will dive in deeper asap.