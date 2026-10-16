Repensity.com for The Gazette

Municipal accountability will not improve while citizens remain trapped in an endless cycle of decisions, outrage, information requests and personal attacks. We need a civic platform that changes the questions, establishes the evidence and keeps the public record alive.

By Nick Walsh

A municipality makes a decision.

Some citizens support it. Others are surprised, frustrated or angry. The argument moves almost immediately to social media, where fragments of information collide with suspicion, institutional defensiveness and personal insult.

Someone files a freedom-of-information request. Documents arrive months later, often without the context needed to understand them. People select the parts that confirm what they already believe. Accusations harden. Officials retreat behind prepared statements, policies and procedure.

Occasionally, someone goes too far. A claim becomes personal. A lawyer becomes involved. The original decision disappears beneath a new dispute about conduct, language or liability.

Eventually the public tires of the fight. Attention shifts to the next controversy, and the entire cycle begins again.

Nothing has been resolved. No shared account of what happened has been established. No durable improvement has been made to the way the next decision will be reached.

This is not meaningful public accountability. It is action and reaction, repeated until exhaustion.

The municipality has already defined the game

By the time most citizens become involved, the municipality has usually defined the issue, selected the process, prepared the reports, chosen the terminology and established the official record.

Citizens are then invited to respond inside that structure.

They may challenge a recommendation, object to a cost or question a conclusion, but the essential framework has already been established. The municipality decided what the problem was, which options would be considered, what information mattered and when the public would be heard.

Citizens enter late, often without equivalent access to documents, staff, legal advice or institutional memory. They are expected to defeat experienced participants at a game those participants understand far better.

That does not mean every municipal decision is wrong, dishonest or improperly made. It means the structure naturally favors the institution that controls the process.

If citizens accept that structure without examining it, they may lose before making their first serious move.

Anger is not a strategy

Public anger can identify a genuine problem. It can alert people, attract attention and make indifference impossible.

But anger cannot, by itself, establish what happened. It cannot distinguish a documented fact from an inference, an unanswered question from an accusation, or a poor decision from an unlawful one.

Social media makes this weakness worse. It rewards speed, certainty and conflict. The most forceful claim travels farther than the most carefully supported one. People begin defending camps instead of examining evidence.

Municipal officials can then dismiss the entire discussion as misinformation or hostility, even when legitimate questions are buried inside it.

Citizens must stop surrendering their strongest concerns to the weakest possible forum.

We do not need less scrutiny. We need more disciplined scrutiny.

An FOI request is a tool, not a strategy

Freedom-of-information legislation is essential. Citizens must be able to obtain public records and test official claims against the documentary evidence.

But filing an FOI request is not the same as creating accountability.

A collection of emails, invoices and reports does not interpret itself. Documents must be authenticated, placed in sequence and connected to the authority, decision and expenditure they concern. Missing records must be identified without assuming why they are missing. Contradictions must be examined. Claims must remain proportionate to what the evidence can actually prove.

An FOI response may answer one question while raising ten more. Without an organized method for examining and preserving the result, it becomes another episode in the controversy rather than a foundation for improvement.

The objective should not be to accumulate documents. It should be to build a verifiable public record.

Citizens need their own civic platform

The answer is not another Facebook group devoted to complaints. Nor is it a permanent opposition campaign that treats every council decision as evidence of wrongdoing.

What we need is a citizen-owned civic intelligence platform.

That does not necessarily mean a complicated piece of technology. It means a shared framework through which public decisions can be examined consistently, regardless of who supports the decision, who opposes it or who happens to hold office.

For every significant municipal decision, the platform should ask:

What problem is the municipality trying to solve?

Who defined that problem?

What evidence demonstrates that the problem exists?

What options were considered?

Which options were excluded, and why?

What legal or policy authority supports the decision?

What will the decision cost over its full life?

What result is expected?

How will that result be measured?

What risks were identified?

When will the decision be reviewed?

What would cause council to correct or reverse course?

These questions should be asked before positions become entrenched, not months later when everyone is already angry.

The answers, source documents and unresolved questions should remain available in a searchable public record. If a prediction proves wrong, that should be recorded. If new evidence changes the picture, the analysis should be corrected. If a promised review never occurs, the commitment should not simply disappear with the news cycle.

That is how institutional memory becomes public memory.

We must separate evidence from allegation

A credible civic platform must impose discipline on citizens as well as institutions.

It should distinguish clearly among:

what the records establish;

what a person or institution claims;

what remains unknown;

what can reasonably be inferred; and

what is opinion or interpretation.

Every important conclusion should be traceable to evidence, and every piece of evidence should be traceable to its source.

This standard protects everyone. It protects citizens from being distracted or intimidated by disputes over exaggerated claims. It protects public employees and elected officials from unsupported personal allegations. Most importantly, it keeps attention on the decision and the public interest.

The purpose is not to manufacture scandal. It is to make evasion, confusion and selective memory less effective.

Change the questions and the conversation changes

Municipalities possess statutory authority to make decisions. Citizens cannot replace that authority by declaring their own process legally binding.

But citizens can establish the public standard by which municipal decisions will be examined.

We can refuse to debate only the narrow question placed before us. We can examine the assumptions beneath it. We can publish the missing questions. We can preserve the source material. We can compare promised results with actual results. We can maintain attention after the council meeting and the social-media argument have ended.

Once that framework is in place, municipal leaders face a different environment.

A vague promise is no longer enough because the expected result will be recorded. A partial answer will be compared with the complete question. A decision justified as urgent will later be examined against its actual consequences. A repeated problem will be connected to previous decisions instead of treated as an isolated event.

This is not hostility toward local government. It is the work required to make local government better.

Good elected officials should welcome a system that separates honest decisions from rumour. Competent administrators should benefit when evidence replaces speculation. Citizens should be able to disagree without turning one another into enemies.

Stop fighting every battle from the beginning

Our communities contain capable people with professional knowledge, historical understanding and lived experience. Yet their efforts are repeatedly scattered across comment threads, isolated delegations, private emails and one-time information requests.

We keep beginning again.

A citizen-owned platform would allow each serious inquiry to strengthen the next one. It would preserve questions, evidence, timelines, commitments and outcomes. It would turn individual frustration into collective knowledge.

That is the shift we must make.

We must move from outrage to inquiry.

From isolated documents to an organized public record.

From personal accusation to verifiable evidence.

From reacting to municipal decisions to establishing the standards by which those decisions will be judged.

The goal is not to become better at fighting inside a system designed by somebody else. The goal is to create a better civic framework, one in which evidence matters, assumptions are tested and public decisions remain open to examination long after the meeting has ended.

If we continue to accept the municipality’s framing, timing and terms of engagement, the cycle will continue.

The decisions will be made. The arguments will erupt. The insults will fly. The documents will arrive. The controversy will fade. Nothing fundamental will change.

It is time for citizens to stop merely playing the game.

It is time to set the terms. Is anyone ready yet?



You say “yes!” Prove it. Some folks tell me that people don’t really want to fix things. They just enjoy complaining. We’ll see.

Share