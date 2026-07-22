Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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Christina Abbott's avatar
Christina Abbott
6h

Many excellent points and I'm with you on that front end , that we're not gonna stop locally holding their feet to the fire , through questioning & continuing to put truth out there. Good job Nick

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