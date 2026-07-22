Petitions ask institutions to act. Evidence can compel them to answer.

Author’s Note

Before publishing this paper, I came to an important conclusion. While developing this framework, it became increasingly apparent that a serious investigation into alleged atmospheric releases would require far more than the efforts of one individual. It would demand the creation of a dedicated organization, the recruitment of scientific, legal, and aviation experts, the development of standardized evidence-gathering protocols, substantial financial resources, and likely years of sustained work. It would also require meaningful cooperation from regulatory agencies and elected officials, something I have little confidence will occur under the current political environment.

For that reason, I have no intention of leading or participating in such a project. I am publishing this paper for one reason only: to demonstrate what a credible investigation would actually require.

My own efforts will instead remain focused on applying public and political pressure at the highest levels of government to end any unauthorized atmospheric spraying, if it exists, and to demand full transparency regarding any substances intentionally released into our skies. In my view, persuading those with the legal authority to stop such activities is a far more practical use of my time than attempting to build an organization capable of proving every allegation from the ground up.

A Peak at The Aircraft Emissions Accountability Project

The proposed Aircraft Emissions Accountability Project would establish an independent, evidence-driven system to:

record unusual aerial events;

identify aircraft that may be associated with those events;

distinguish ordinary contrails and routine aircraft emissions from anomalous releases;

preserve evidence in a form usable by scientists, regulators, journalists, and courts;

require specific, documented responses from responsible institutions; and

pursue litigation only where the evidence establishes a recognized cause of action.

This approach does not require anyone to begin by trusting the airlines, government agencies, activists, or official fact sheets. It creates a transparent process in which competing explanations can be tested against evidence.

Begin With What Is Documented

Aircraft unquestionably produce emissions. Jet engines release carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, water vapor, and other combustion products. Persistent contrails can contribute to cloud formation and have climatic effects.

That documented fact is different from evidence that commercial airlines are intentionally dispensing undisclosed substances.

The public evidence presently available does not establish a general program in which North American passenger airlines are deliberately spraying harmful chemicals. A 2025 joint EPA-FAA contrails fact sheet states that visible persistent trails do not, by themselves, demonstrate chemical dispersal. It also states that authorities should investigate substantiated evidence of unauthorized spraying.

That distinction should become the project’s strength:

Do not presume that every persistent trail is chemical spraying.

Do not presume that official assurances settle every possible case.

Develop a protocol capable of identifying an actual anomaly if one exists.

The objective is not to protect an official narrative or validate an alternative narrative. The objective is to determine what the evidence can support.

Observation Is Not Yet Attribution

Live aviation tracking is a useful starting point. Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast, or ADS-B, can provide an aircraft’s reported position, altitude, speed, identifier, and flight path. The Federal Aviation Administration explains that equipped aircraft broadcast position and other information approximately once per second.

But a tracking application does not necessarily prove:

which aircraft created a trail visible from the ground;

who legally operated or controlled the aircraft at that moment;

what was emitted;

whether the emission was ordinary combustion exhaust;

whether any material reached the ground;

whether it caused measurable harm; or

whether the airline name visible on the aircraft identifies the responsible legal entity.

Upper-level winds can move persistent contrails considerable distances. The FAA cautions that a trail observed overhead may have originated hundreds of miles away, making correlation through a flight-tracking website difficult or sometimes impossible.

Live tracking must therefore be treated as one evidentiary layer, not as the conclusion.

A Repensity Evidence Model

Every reported event should be analyzed through seven distinct stages:

Observation: What was directly seen, recorded, or measured? Interpretation: What does the observer believe the event may mean? Hypothesis: What specific, testable explanation is being proposed? Evidence collection: What records, samples, images, and technical data are required? Competing explanations: What ordinary or alternative causes could produce the same observation? Conclusion: What can responsibly be stated after testing? Publication: Can another person trace the evidence and reproduce the reasoning?

This separation is critical. A visible trail is an observation. Calling it a deliberate chemical release is an interpretation or hypothesis until supporting evidence has been obtained.

Build a Regional Observation Network

Each participating community should establish a standardized observation cell. For every reported event, it should preserve:

the exact date and time, including time zone;

the observer’s GPS coordinates;

the direction and approximate angle of observation;

photographs in their original resolution, with metadata intact;

continuous video showing the aircraft, trail, horizon, and recognizable landmarks;

the reported aircraft identifier, call sign, altitude, direction, and speed;

screenshots and exported flight-tracking data;

ground-level weather conditions;

upper-atmosphere temperature, humidity, pressure, and wind data;

relevant satellite imagery;

the duration and apparent movement of the trail;

corroborating observations from geographically separated locations; and

a written record showing who collected, handled, copied, and stored each item.

A cropped photograph of a white line against a blue sky has almost no litigation value. Time-synchronized observations from several known locations are considerably more useful because they may permit reconstruction of the aircraft’s path and the trail’s movement.

No participant should interfere with aviation operations, enter restricted property, point a laser toward an aircraft, or fly a drone near an aircraft or controlled airspace.

Establish Independent Scientific Review

The project should establish an expert panel before publicly accusing any operator. Ideally, it would include:

an atmospheric scientist;

an aviation or aerospace engineer;

a meteorologist;

an analytical chemist;

an environmental toxicologist;

an ADS-B or flight-data specialist; and

aviation and environmental counsel.

The panel should publish its methodology, disclose material conflicts of interest, and document disagreements. Its role would not be to validate a predetermined position. Its role would be to determine whether an observation can be explained, whether it remains genuinely anomalous, and what evidence would resolve the uncertainty.

Sampling Must Establish More Than Presence

Collecting rainwater, dust, or soil after seeing a trail does not establish that an aircraft deposited a particular substance. Aluminum, barium, sulfur compounds, and many other substances sometimes discussed in this context occur naturally or arise from industrial activity, transportation, soil disturbance, construction, wildfire smoke, and other sources.

A defensible sampling program would require:

baseline samples collected before reported events;

comparison locations outside the suspected path;

accredited laboratories;

sealed containers supplied or approved by the laboratory;

documented chain of custody;

field blanks and duplicate samples;

target compounds selected before results are known;

laboratory detection limits and uncertainty reporting;

meteorological dispersion modelling; and

expert analysis of alternative sources.

The relevant question is not merely whether a substance was detected. The project would need to establish whether the concentration was anomalous, whether the timing and distribution were consistent with an aerial source, and whether the identified aircraft could have caused it.

Classify Before Accusing

Every observation should pass through a neutral classification system.

Class A: Consistent With an Ordinary Contrail

Atmospheric conditions, flight path, trail development, and established aviation science provide a satisfactory explanation.

The event should still be retained as control data. A serious investigation records negative findings as well as anomalies.

Class B: Inconclusive

Tracking, weather, photographic, or location information is insufficient.

The evidence should be preserved, but no allegation should be made. The missing information should be identified.

Class C: Anomalous but Unattributed

The observation appears inconsistent with the expected contrail model, but the responsible aircraft, material, or operator cannot be established reliably.

The event should be referred for expert review and used to formulate precise information requests.

Class D: Substantiated Release Requiring Investigation

There is credible evidence of a non-routine release, a sufficiently reliable aircraft attribution, and a scientific basis for identifying the substance or activity.

Only a Class D event should trigger an operator-specific public allegation or litigation assessment.

Replace the Private Invoice With Two Legitimate Notices

A private citizen cannot unilaterally impose a $50,000-per-day charge on an airline. A notice may document a complaint or demand preservation of evidence, but it cannot manufacture a statutory penalty, contract, or debt.

The lawful version would use two different notices.

Evidence-Preservation Notice

Once an aircraft has been credibly associated with an anomalous event, counsel could notify the relevant operator that litigation is reasonably contemplated and demand preservation of potentially relevant material, including:

flight plans and dispatch records;

registration, ownership, and leasing records;

operational-control records;

fuel uplift and fuel-specification records;

maintenance and defect logs;

weight-and-balance documentation;

onboard equipment records;

cargo information, subject to lawful restrictions;

crew reports;

communications with air-traffic control;

weather information used for dispatch; and

records of any deliberate release, venting, dumping, cloud-seeding, testing, or atmospheric research activity.

Notice of Alleged Occurrence and Request for Explanation

The second notice would provide:

the date, time, location, and aircraft identification;

the evidence supporting the attribution;

the observed anomaly;

the scientific question being raised;

a request to identify the owner and operator;

a request for an explanation or referral to the responsible department; and

a reasonable response deadline.

A failure to respond may become part of the factual record. It does not, by itself, prove liability or create a debt.

Use Government as a Source of Evidence

This framework does not depend on passively waiting for government to solve the problem. Government agencies can instead be treated as custodians of records, recipients of formal complaints, and institutions required to explain how they discharged their responsibilities.

Canada

Depending on the facts, properly framed submissions might be made to:

Transport Canada;

Environment and Climate Change Canada;

NAV CANADA;

the Transportation Safety Board, if a reportable safety occurrence is implicated;

provincial environmental or health authorities where a measurable ground-level effect is alleged; and

access-to-information offices holding relevant records.

Canadian aviation is principally federal. The Supreme Court of Canada has repeatedly recognized Parliament’s exclusive authority over the core of aeronautics. A person cannot automatically manufacture jurisdiction by suing an airline in whichever local courthouse is most convenient. See Quebec (Attorney General) v. Canadian Owners and Pilots Association.

The Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 contains a limited environmental-protection action. It generally requires an application for an investigation, an inadequate ministerial response, an alleged offence under the Act, and significant environmental harm. The remedies under section 22 can include declaratory and preventive orders, but not damages. See CEPA, section 22.

United States

Depending on the evidence, submissions might be directed to:

the Federal Aviation Administration;

the Environmental Protection Agency;

the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration where weather modification reporting is relevant;

state environmental agencies;

state attorneys general; and

congressional oversight offices.

The Clean Air Act contains citizen-suit provisions for certain violations of established emission standards or limitations. It is not a general authorization to sue whenever a person believes pollution has occurred. The applicable standard, defendant, alleged violation, standing, jurisdiction, and mandatory notice requirements must all be established. See the EPA’s explanation of Clean Air Act citizen suits.

The Litigation Gate

Litigation should not begin until qualified counsel can answer the following questions:

What material was released? What admissible evidence identifies it? Which aircraft produced the release? Who owned, operated, maintained, dispatched, or controlled that aircraft? Was the release unlawful? Which statute, regulation, contract, or common-law duty was breached? Who suffered legally recognizable harm? Can causation be established rather than merely suspected? Which court has territorial and subject-matter jurisdiction? What remedy can that court legally award? Are limitation periods or mandatory pre-suit notices running? Could federal aviation law pre-empt, displace, or limit the proposed claim?

Possible causes of action might include nuisance, negligence, trespass, statutory breach, misrepresentation, or a specific environmental statutory remedy. Their availability would depend on the jurisdiction and evidence. The statement that pollution occurred over a person’s region is not, by itself, a complete cause of action.

A Class Action Is the Last Step, Not the First

A class action is not created simply by gathering a large group of concerned people. A court must certify the proceeding.

In British Columbia, for example, the pleadings must disclose a cause of action, identify a class of at least two people, raise common issues, demonstrate that a class proceeding is the preferable procedure, and provide a representative plaintiff with a workable litigation plan. See the B.C. Class Proceedings Act, section 4.

A continent-wide personal-injury class would encounter major obstacles:

different aircraft and operators;

different alleged substances;

different dates and atmospheric conditions;

individualized exposure;

alternative pollution sources;

different medical histories;

difficulty connecting a particular aircraft to a particular loss; and

different laws across provinces, states, and countries.

A narrower proceeding might become plausible if the evidence revealed one operator, one recurring activity, one substance, one geographic area, one common legal duty, and common environmental or property harm.

The evidence must define the class. The desired class cannot be used to manufacture the evidence.

Reconstruct the $50,000-Per-Day Proposal

The $50,000 figure can remain part of the policy proposal, but it must be established through law rather than a private invoice.

Proposed legislation could create:

mandatory public disclosure of intentional atmospheric releases;

administrative penalties of up to $50,000 per day for unauthorized release or non-disclosure;

enhanced penalties for falsification or destruction of records;

citizen applications for formal investigation;

court-authorized environmental remediation;

whistleblower protection;

recovery of verified monitoring and cleanup costs; and

an independent public registry of authorized atmospheric activities.

This would turn the proposed charge into a penalty imposed by a competent authority after evidence, notice, and due process.

A 90-Day Launch Plan

Days 1 to 30: Build the System

Establish a responsible nonprofit organization or evidence project.

Retain aviation and environmental counsel.

Form the independent expert panel.

Write the observation and chain-of-custody manuals.

Create a secure evidence repository.

Recruit two or three regional observation cells.

Collect ordinary contrail events as control data.

Days 31 to 60: Pilot and Audit

Test aircraft attribution using synchronized observers.

Compare public tracking with weather and satellite information.

Conduct mock evidence-preservation exercises.

Have independent experts audit the methodology.

Identify and correct false-positive risks before making accusations.

Days 61 to 90: Begin Accountability Work

Publish an anonymized methodological report.

Submit carefully framed access-to-information and records requests.

Refer genuinely anomalous events to the appropriate regulators.

Issue preservation notices only where attribution is supportable.

Obtain a written litigation opinion concerning any Class D event.

Do not solicit a class until counsel identifies a viable common cause of action.

The Strategic Conclusion

Petitions are not inherently useless. They can demonstrate public concern and create political pressure. But a petition is an expression of demand, not an evidentiary system.

Citizens should not be confined to symbolic participation. They can build independent systems that observe institutions, preserve records, test claims, and force precise questions onto the public record.

The viable version of “playing our own game” is disciplined independent verification:

Track the aircraft. Preserve the data. Measure the environment. Test competing explanations. Require answers. Publish the record. Litigate only what can be proven.

That does not ask anyone to accept the government’s position. It does not ask anyone to accept the activists’ position. It creates a process in which both must confront evidence gathered under a transparent and reproducible standard.

It is slower than mailing an invoice. But it has something the invoice does not: a chance of surviving scientific scrutiny, institutional resistance, and a courtroom.

This article presents a public-policy and investigative framework. It is not legal or scientific advice. Any evidence collection, regulatory proceeding, preservation notice, or litigation should be designed with qualified professionals in the applicable jurisdiction.

Nick Walsh

www.repensity.com