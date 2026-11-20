I’ve spent much of my adult life studying why people think the way they do, why they make the decisions they make, and why some people manage to fundamentally change their lives while others seem destined to repeat the same mistakes.

My interest began decades ago, long before artificial intelligence, neuroscience, or quantum consciousness became popular subjects of conversation. I studied the writings of Abraham Hicks, Edgar Cayce, and the literature surrounding the power of the subconscious mind. I participated in Robert Monroe’s Gateway program, exploring altered states of consciousness through Focus 12, including experiences described as out-of-body experiences. I investigated remote viewing and the possibility that human consciousness might extend beyond our conventional understanding of the physical world.

At the same time, I was studying people like Edward de Bono, Peter Drucker, Jim Rohn, Robert Kiyosaki, and Tony Robbins. These were individuals approaching human performance, decision-making, and success from very different directions.

What interested me was never finding one guru who had all the answers. It was identifying the patterns that connected their ideas.

And there was a pattern.

The Lessons I Learned in the Justice System

During my years working in British Columbia’s correctional system, I encountered people whose lives seemed to operate on an endless cycle of destructive decisions.

I began noticing how their environments reinforced their behavior. The people they associated with, the conversations they participated in, the entertainment they consumed, and the expectations they held about themselves often supported the same patterns that had contributed to their incarceration.

Music was one example that caught my attention. Some inmates surrounded themselves with aggressive music whose themes reinforced hostility, confrontation, and alienation. I wasn’t interested in condemning an entire musical genre. I was interested in how repeated exposure to particular messages might interact with an already established belief system.

If someone spends much of the day thinking about violence, hostility, rejection, and failure, what effect might that have on the decisions they make?

The important question was not whether music caused criminal behavior. It was whether the total environment reinforced an identity that made change more difficult.

When I became involved in developing rehabilitation programming, my focus was on helping people see alternatives. Education, employment skills, personal responsibility, and opportunities to build a different life were essential.

But underneath those practical measures was a more fundamental question.

What happens when a person stops thinking of himself as someone destined to fail?

The Human Operating System

I’ve recently returned to that question, but this time I’m applying it to myself.

I think of the human mind as having something resembling an operating system. Not literally, of course, but as a useful model for understanding how our beliefs, expectations, habits, and emotional responses influence our decisions.

A computer operating system determines how information is processed, which operations receive priority, and how the machine responds to instructions.

Our personal belief systems perform some similar functions.

They influence what we notice, how we interpret events, which opportunities we recognize, and what actions we consider possible.

Two people can encounter the same situation and respond in completely different ways. One sees an insurmountable obstacle. The other sees a problem that can be solved.

The external circumstances may be identical. The internal interpretation is not.

That difference can influence what happens next.

I’ve come to believe that many people spend enormous amounts of energy trying to change the circumstances of their lives while leaving the system that continually produces their decisions largely untouched.

They change jobs, relationships, political parties, locations, or financial strategies, only to discover that familiar patterns eventually reappear.

Perhaps the problem was never entirely the circumstances.

Perhaps part of the problem was the operating system.

What You Think About Changes What You See

A few weeks ago, I encountered a short video discussing an Abraham Hicks exercise involving 17 seconds of uninterrupted concentration on a desired outcome.

According to that teaching, holding a thought for 17 seconds attracts similar thoughts, while extending the exercise to 68 seconds initiates a process of manifestation.

There is no established scientific evidence that these particular time intervals possess special powers or that thoughts alone attract external events through a measurable physical mechanism.

But that doesn’t mean the exercise is worthless.

If I deliberately concentrate on an objective, visualize what achieving it would mean, and repeatedly bring my attention back to that objective, something useful can happen.

I begin noticing relevant information. I recognize possible connections. I consider actions that hadn’t previously occurred to me.

My decisions may change because my attention has changed.

Psychology offers established explanations for parts of this process, including selective attention, self-efficacy, and the relationship between expectations and behavior.

The broader claims surrounding manifestation, quantum consciousness, and the direct influence of thought on physical events remain subjects of speculation and investigation rather than established scientific conclusions.

I have no difficulty making that distinction.

I’ve spent too many years studying different schools of thought to insist that every interesting possibility must already be a proven fact.

But I also see no reason to dismiss the practical value of deliberate thought simply because some explanations go beyond the available evidence.

Changing Your Mind Is Not a Weakness

One characteristic I’ve maintained throughout my life is a willingness to change my position when new information justifies it.

Some people call that flip-flopping.

I call it learning.

If I believed something yesterday and discover persuasive evidence against it today, why should I continue defending yesterday’s position?

That would mean placing my personal pride above my judgment.

I’ve watched individuals, organizations, and governments defend positions long after the evidence supporting them has collapsed. Often, the greater their investment in the original decision, the more determined they become to defend it.

I have no interest in living that way.

My beliefs are working assumptions, not permanent monuments.

If the evidence changes, I reserve the right to change my operating system.

And recently, that is precisely what I’ve been doing.

I’ve begun examining thought patterns, assumptions, and expectations that may have served a purpose earlier in my life but no longer contribute to where I want to go.

Rather than concentrating exclusively on what I want to achieve, I’m examining the beliefs that influence how I approach achieving it.

There is an important difference.

The Connection to Governance

Some readers will recognize a parallel with my work on Repensity, a governance framework built around a straightforward principle:

Don’t merely replace the people making decisions. Change the conditions under which decisions are made.

That principle emerged from examining why institutions repeatedly produce disappointing outcomes despite changes in leadership.

Replace a mayor, a premier, a corporate executive, or an entire governing party, and the same institutional problems may survive.

Why?

Because the incentives, procedures, assumptions, accountability mechanisms, and organizational cultures that shaped the previous decisions remain in place.

The people change. The system doesn’t.

Now apply that same reasoning to an individual.

We can change our goals, our daily routines, and even our surroundings. But if our underlying beliefs continue producing the same expectations and responses, we may repeatedly return to familiar patterns.

The parallel is not perfect. Human consciousness is far more complex than an organizational rulebook. But the underlying proposition deserves consideration.

Lasting change may depend less on replacing individual decisions than on changing the conditions that continually produce those decisions.

That applies to governments, businesses, correctional rehabilitation, and our personal lives.

A Different Approach to Manifestation

This brings me to an important change in my own thinking.

For years, much of the manifestation literature I’ve encountered has focused on visualizing particular outcomes. Imagine the money, the successful business, the new home, the relationship, or whatever else you plan to achieve.

I understand that approach, and I can appreciate its motivational value.

But lately I’ve become more interested in something deeper.

Instead of concentrating entirely on what I plan to be, I’m concentrating on the kind of person whose thinking, decisions, and behavior would make those outcomes more attainable.

What assumptions would that person hold? How would that person respond to setbacks? What opportunities would they recognize? What habits would they abandon? What would they stop worrying about?

And perhaps most importantly, what beliefs would they no longer need?

This isn’t about pretending that obstacles don’t exist. External circumstances, economic conditions, health, opportunity, and plain luck all affect people’s lives. No amount of positive thinking eliminates those realities.

It is about recognizing that our interpretation of circumstances influences how we respond to them, and that those responses can affect what happens next.

I’ve become increasingly interested in changing that internal process rather than endlessly trying to manipulate external outcomes.

The Question Worth Asking

We live in a world that constantly encourages us to change things outside ourselves.

Change the government. Change your job. Change your investments. Change your relationships. Change your environment.

Sometimes those changes are necessary.

But how often do we stop to examine the assumptions through which we interpret the world?

How many of our perceived limitations are established facts, and how many are conclusions we adopted years ago and never reconsidered?

How many decisions are we making today because of beliefs that no longer deserve our confidence?

I don’t pretend to have discovered some revolutionary new branch of psychology. Much of this territory has been explored by philosophers, psychologists, behavioral researchers, and spiritual teachers for generations.

What has changed is my understanding of how these ideas connect.

After decades of studying human behavior, institutional decision-making, and consciousness, I’m increasingly convinced that the most useful question is not simply what we want to change in our lives.

It is what keeps producing the lives we already have.

And that leads to a question I think everyone should occasionally ask themselves:

Are you trying to change your circumstances, or are you willing to change the operating system that helps create them?

Because changing the second may profoundly alter how you approach the first.

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