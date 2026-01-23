Six days have passed since the Federal Court of Appeal upheld Justice Mosley’s ruling: the federal government unlawfully invoked the Emergencies Act.

Let that sink in.

Canada’s closest legal equivalent to martial law was triggered against citizens — and a superior court has now confirmed it was unlawful. Yet there has been no statement from the PMO, no statement from the Justice Minister, no meaningful media interrogation, and no substantive response from the Official Opposition.

In a real democracy, this would be a political earthquake. In Canada, it has been treated like a weather update.

What should legally happen next?

There are only a few meaningful “accountability lanes” in Canada:

1) Supreme Court review (or denial of leave).

The government may seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. If leave is denied, the ruling stands as the final word. If leave is granted, the case continues. But either way, the government now faces a legal stain that cannot be spun away: a court has ruled it crossed the line.

2) Civil litigation — including Charter damages.

This is where consequences can become real. Freezing bank accounts, coercive policing measures, and intrusive enforcement actions are not just “policy choices.” They implicate the Charter. And Canadian law allows for Charter damages in appropriate cases, specifically to compensate victims and deter future abuse.

If there is any single legal mechanism that can produce actual consequences — not rhetorical accountability, but tangible costs — it is litigation.

3) Parliamentary accountability (the one Canada routinely avoids).

Committees can investigate. Records can be compelled. Officials can be called under oath. Ministers can be censured. Resignations can be demanded.

The problem is not that Parliament cannot do these things. The problem is that Canada’s political class increasingly behaves like a protected cartel — and cartels don’t punish themselves unless public pressure becomes unbearable.

The myth Canadians must abandon

Many Canadians still believe this fairy tale:

“When courts find the government acted unlawfully, people go to jail.”

That is not how Canada works.

Courts can declare actions unlawful. They can strike laws. They can condemn overreach. They can even order remedies. But criminal accountability for political actors is extremely rare, even when misconduct is obvious. The legal system was not built to prosecute the state. It was built to constrain it — and even then, only when citizens force it to.

So no: the ruling does not automatically mean handcuffs. But it does mean something else.

It means the government has been legally branded as having violated the public trust.

The real question

The real question is not what Ottawa will do.

The real question is what Canadians will do.

Will we allow illegal state action to be normalized — again — through silence, media complicity, and political cowardice?

Or will citizens finally insist that unlawful abuse carries consequences?

Because if Canada’s institutions refuse to enforce accountability, then citizens must.

Through litigation. Through exposure. Through relentless public pressure. Through political replacement.

Six days.

No apology.

No resignations.

No accountability.

That silence tells you everything you need to know.

Now the response must come from the people.

