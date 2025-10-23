The Challenge Before Us

“Truth and Reconciliation” remains one of the most emotionally charged and politically manipulated issues in Canada. Yet, its complexity demands more than outrage or slogans. It demands courage, discipline, and a vocabulary that builds bridges rather than burning them.

The reality is clear: British Columbia’s reconciliation policies are failing. Billions have been spent, but communities are not healing. Bureaucracies thrive, lawyers profit, and activists expand their careers—yet division between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians deepens. When good intentions become an industry, the result is resentment, not renewal.

If OneBC truly intends to lead British Columbia into an era of accountability, unity, and honest dialogue, its first responsibility is to choose its words with surgical precision. Language is not decoration—it is strategy.

The Problem with Using the Word “Lies”

In recent communications, OneBC has sometimes framed the Kamloops Residential School story as a “lie.” While many British Columbians share skepticism about the unproven mass grave narrative, calling it a “lie” triggers an emotional detonation that alienates the very people we should be engaging.

Why? Because “lie” is not merely a factual claim—it’s a moral accusation. It implies deliberate deceit and moral corruption. Even if the intent was simply to challenge unverified claims, the word lands as an attack on an entire people’s trauma, memory, and dignity.

In rhetoric, that’s called “vernacular escalation”—the transformation of disagreement into condemnation through language. Once that happens, no one listens to facts. They only hear disrespect.

Effective political communication must distinguish between what is unproven, misreported, or manipulated—and what is intentionally false. “Lie” collapses those distinctions. And once used, it forces the listener to take sides.

Words that Build Bridges

Reconciliation cannot be reclaimed by those who shout the loudest. It will be reclaimed by those who speak with empathy and evidence. Instead of “lies,” OneBC could frame the issue as “misrepresentation,” “political exploitation,” or “narrative inflation.”

These terms acknowledge that something has gone wrong without accusing anyone of bad faith. They leave room for dialogue.

For example:

Instead of saying, “The Kamloops story was a lie,” say, “The Kamloops story was politically weaponized before the facts were known.”

Instead of saying, “The government is lying about reconciliation,” say, “The government has allowed reconciliation to become a slogan instead of a solution.”

Precision of language communicates maturity, control, and credibility—qualities that persuade where anger cannot.

Engaging Conservative Indigenous Voices

A growing number of Indigenous Canadians identify with conservative values: family, faith, work, and sovereignty. They are frustrated with Ottawa’s dependency model and want to build genuine prosperity for their people.

As one indigenous leader recently noted, many Indigenous voters already lean conservative. But they have nowhere to go—because conservative parties too often frame reconciliation as a nuisance rather than a partnership opportunity.

OneBC can change that. By approaching Indigenous communities not as victims or adversaries but as potential partners in provincial renewal, the party can rewrite the political map of British Columbia.

Imagine a coalition where Indigenous entrepreneurs, veterans, and community leaders work alongside rural and small-town citizens to demand local control of resources, fiscal accountability, and respect for traditional values. That is not fantasy—it is the foundation of a truly post-colonial Canada.

Beyond Money: Toward Mutual Accountability

Throwing money at reconciliation has only deepened division. Federal and provincial transfers average roughly $32,000 per band member in British Columbia, yet most individuals never see the benefit. The funds vanish into administrative costs, consultants, and opaque governance structures.

The result? Disillusionment within Indigenous communities themselves. Many are beginning to question whether “reconciliation” has become just another layer of colonial management—this time by bureaucracy rather than clergy.

OneBC should position itself as the party willing to audit reconciliation—not to diminish it, but to save it from corruption. Transparency, accountability, and equal respect under law must be the new framework.

The Charter, UNDRIP, and Political Maturity

If OneBC intends to amend the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, or repeal UNDRIP-related provincial legislation, it must proceed with absolute intellectual clarity. These are monumental undertakings that require broad coalitions, precise language, and airtight reasoning.

UNDRIP, for instance, sounds noble but creates an unworkable dual-sovereignty model that undermines both Indigenous and non-Indigenous governance. Reversing its implementation will require a movement grounded not in anger but in constitutional realism—the understanding that equality before the law is the only true reconciliation.

To achieve that, OneBC must master the vernacular of constitutional debate. Every word—“rights,” “recognition,” “self-determination,” “sovereignty”—carries a century of legal baggage. Misusing any of them can derail an argument or invite accusations of racism.

The message must be: We seek to restore equality, not erase identity.

Strategic Communication for a Unified Future

If OneBC wants to lead the next phase of reconciliation, it must move from reactive rhetoric to proactive framing. Here are three practical rules:

Define before the opposition does. Don’t let the Left dictate what “reconciliation” means. Redefine it as mutual accountability and transparent governance. Replace emotional triggers with analytical terms. Words like “lies,” “fraud,” or “hoax” energize your base but repel moderates and undecided voters. Humanize, don’t weaponize. Quote Indigenous voices who share OneBC’s values. Let them define the conversation.

When truth and empathy work together, the results are powerful. When they separate, both sides lose.

A Call for Disciplined Truth

OneBC’s mission—to restore truth, transparency, and accountability—depends on more than good policy. It depends on disciplined language.

The public square is a battlefield of words, and every careless phrase can become ammunition for your opponents. But when you choose your words with intent and integrity, they become instruments of peace, persuasion, and power.

Reconciliation begins when we stop arguing over who lied—and start agreeing on how to live together in truth.

Author’s Note:

I do not work for OneBC, nor am I obligated in any way to support them. I simply advocate for truth, transparency, and accountability in both this province and in Canada. I see much potential in OneBC and hope to encourage them to work to bring this province together. I can only offer opinions. It is up to OneBC to choose their path forward.

~ Nick M. Walsh

October 23, 2025

