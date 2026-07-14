Executive Summary

The Public Expenditure Traceability Framework (PETF™) is a structured methodology for tracing public money from political authorization to final delivery and measurable public benefit.

Governments routinely announce large expenditures in broad and persuasive terms. Funding may be described as humanitarian assistance, infrastructure investment, economic development, Indigenous reconciliation, emergency relief, military support, health care funding, climate action, or social programming. The public is usually told how much money has been committed and why the expenditure is necessary.

What is far less visible is what happens after the announcement.

Public funds may pass through departments, agencies, Crown corporations, international organizations, nonprofit entities, consultants, contractors, financial institutions, regional authorities, and other intermediaries before reaching their stated destination. At each stage, administrative costs, professional fees, management expenses, contractual markups, political priorities, and institutional interests may alter how the money is used.

PETF™ examines that entire expenditure chain.

The framework distinguishes between money announced, money authorized, money transferred, money spent, value delivered, and outcomes independently verified. It identifies the organizations that controlled the funds, the costs absorbed by administrative layers, the goods or services ultimately provided, the interests that benefited, and the extent to which the original public objective was achieved.

PETF™ does not begin with the assumption that a particular expenditure is either justified or improper. It begins with a more fundamental question:

Can the public follow the money from authorization to outcome?

Where that question cannot be answered, the expenditure has not met an adequate standard of public accountability.

Purpose of the Framework

The purpose of PETF™ is to determine whether public expenditures can be independently traced, evaluated, and reconciled with their stated objectives.

The framework is designed to move public analysis beyond headline spending announcements. It examines whether the public can identify:

Who authorized the expenditure

What amount was legally approved

Which organizations received control of the funds

How many intermediaries were involved

What administrative and professional costs were deducted

Which contractors, institutions, or private interests benefited

What goods, services, transfers, or infrastructure were delivered

Who ultimately received the intended benefit

What measurable outcome was achieved

Whether the outcome was independently verified

The framework is applicable wherever public funds pass through multiple stages before producing a claimed result.

The Public Accountability Problem

Modern governments frequently treat the announcement of spending as evidence of accomplishment.

A government may announce billions of dollars for housing, health care, Indigenous infrastructure, foreign aid, defence, transportation, emergency relief, or economic development. The announcement generates headlines, political credit, and public expectations.

The expenditure itself may then become difficult to follow.

Some funds remain unspent. Some are reallocated. Some are absorbed by administration. Some are transferred between institutions. Some are committed through contracts that are not easily accessible. Some produce services or infrastructure that cannot be measured against the original promise. In other cases, the public is given activity reports rather than evidence of results.

This creates a recurring accountability gap between money announced and public benefit delivered.

PETF™ is designed to examine that gap.

Governing Principle

The governing principle of PETF™ is that public money should remain traceable throughout its entire lifecycle.

A defensible public expenditure should allow a reasonably informed observer to determine:

The legal authority for the expenditure

The original public purpose

The total amount authorized

The path followed by the funds

The organizations exercising control

The costs deducted at each stage

The benefit delivered to the intended recipient

The outcome achieved

The evidence supporting the claimed result

Where one or more of these elements cannot be established, the framework identifies the missing information as an accountability deficiency.

Core Analytical Distinctions

PETF™ separates categories that are often combined in government communications.

Amount Announced

The amount publicly presented in a speech, press release, budget statement, campaign commitment, or policy announcement.

An announced amount may represent new money, previously approved funding, projected future spending, combined federal and provincial contributions, loans, guarantees, tax expenditures, or funding spread over many years.

Amount Authorized

The amount legally approved through legislation, appropriation, regulation, Treasury Board authority, cabinet decision, statutory program, grant agreement, or other lawful mechanism.

Authorization establishes what government was permitted to spend. It does not establish that the money was actually spent.

Amount Allocated

The amount assigned to a department, agency, program, institution, jurisdiction, recipient organization, or delivery mechanism.

Allocation identifies who obtained responsibility or control, but it does not necessarily demonstrate final delivery.

Amount Transferred

The amount actually moved from one institution or account to another.

Transfers may be made to provinces, municipalities, international organizations, Indigenous governments, nonprofit entities, corporations, contractors, or other intermediaries.

Amount Committed

The amount contractually promised but not necessarily paid.

A funding announcement may include multiyear contracts, contingent commitments, milestone payments, financing guarantees, or future obligations that have not yet resulted in expenditure.

Amount Spent

The amount actually disbursed during the period under examination.

This amount should be distinguished from future commitments, internal transfers, accounting provisions, and projected expenses.

Administrative and Intermediary Costs

The portion of funding consumed by salaries, consultants, legal services, management fees, travel, communications, compliance, audits, procurement, administration, overhead, and other delivery expenses.

Administrative expenditure may be legitimate, but it should be visible, proportionate, and connected to the program’s purpose.

Direct Recipient Value

The value of the goods, services, infrastructure, payments, or other benefits received by the intended population or project.

This is not always equal to the amount spent. A program may spend its full budget while delivering substantially less direct value.

Outcome Verified

The measurable result supported by evidence.

This may include infrastructure completed, services delivered, conditions improved, costs reduced, targets achieved, lives affected, or other outcomes defined before the expenditure was made.

Scope of Application

PETF™ may be applied to a wide range of public expenditures, including:

Foreign aid and international development

Military assistance and defence procurement

Indigenous funding and reconciliation initiatives

Infrastructure projects

Health care programs

Housing initiatives

Emergency relief

Climate and environmental programs

Economic development grants

Public-private partnerships

Municipal expenditures

Social service programs

Research funding

International organizations

Crown corporations

Government subsidies

Regional and intergovernmental transfers

The methodology can be used for a single expenditure, a major program, a multiyear funding commitment, or an entire policy sector.

The PETF™ Examination Process

Public Purpose Identification

The examination begins by identifying the government’s stated objective.

This includes the official description of the problem, the intended beneficiaries, the promised outcome, the anticipated cost, and the public rationale offered at the time the expenditure was announced.

The stated purpose becomes the benchmark against which actual delivery is evaluated.

Legal Authority Review

The framework identifies the authority under which the expenditure was made.

Relevant sources may include legislation, appropriation acts, regulations, cabinet orders, Treasury Board decisions, program authorities, grant agreements, contribution agreements, procurement contracts, international commitments, and departmental spending authorities.

The review determines whether the expenditure was properly authorized and whether legal or policy conditions were attached.

Funding Chain Reconstruction

PETF™ reconstructs the movement of funds from the originating government body to the final delivery point.

Each intermediary is identified, including departments, agencies, nonprofit entities, contractors, financial institutions, international bodies, regional governments, consultants, and recipient organizations.

The objective is to produce a complete expenditure pathway showing where the money moved, when it moved, who controlled it, and what was deducted or redirected.

Intermediary Cost Analysis

The framework examines the cost of moving and administering the funds.

This includes management expenses, consulting fees, legal costs, salaries, professional services, communications, travel, monitoring, compliance, procurement, and overhead.

The purpose is not to assume that administrative costs are improper. It is to determine whether they were disclosed, reasonable, necessary, and proportionate to the benefit delivered.

Contract and Recipient Review

PETF™ identifies the organizations and individuals receiving public funds through grants, contracts, transfers, subsidies, loans, guarantees, or service agreements.

The review may examine:

Contracting procedures

Competitive tendering

Sole-source arrangements

Recipient qualifications

Subcontracting

Related-party relationships

Political connections

Ownership structures

Corporate affiliations

Prior performance

Conflicts of interest

Beneficial ownership

This stage is especially important where humanitarian, public-interest, or security objectives overlap with commercial interests.

Delivery Verification

The framework determines what was actually delivered.

Evidence may include completed infrastructure, transferred goods, service records, invoices, inspection reports, recipient data, construction milestones, program statistics, satellite imagery, audit findings, field reports, or independent evaluations.

Claims of delivery are assessed against documentary and physical evidence wherever possible.

Outcome Assessment

PETF™ evaluates whether the expenditure produced the result originally promised.

The analysis distinguishes between activity and outcome.

Meetings held, reports produced, staff hired, contracts signed, and funds transferred may demonstrate activity. They do not necessarily establish that the underlying problem was solved or that the intended recipient benefited.

A valid outcome should be measurable, attributable, relevant to the stated purpose, and supported by evidence.

Beneficial Interest Analysis

The framework examines who benefited directly and indirectly from the expenditure.

Public spending may advance legitimate humanitarian or policy objectives while also benefiting corporations, investors, contractors, political institutions, financial interests, or strategic assets.

These interests do not automatically invalidate the expenditure. They should, however, be disclosed and examined.

PETF™ asks whether the public rationale accurately represented the full range of interests involved.

Disclosure Gap Identification

The framework records information that should exist but cannot be located, reconciled, or independently verified.

Disclosure gaps may include:

Missing contracts

Unpublished agreements

Unexplained transfers

Inconsistent figures

Undisclosed subcontractors

Absent performance measures

Incomplete recipient data

Unverified outcomes

Redacted beneficial ownership

Unclear administrative costs

Conflicting government statements

The existence of a disclosure gap is itself a material finding.

Evidence Sources

A PETF™ examination may rely on:

Budgets and estimates

Public accounts

Departmental plans and results reports

Appropriation acts

Treasury Board records

Cabinet orders

Statutes and regulations

Contracts and procurement records

Grant and contribution agreements

Auditor General reports

Financial statements

Corporate registries

Beneficial ownership records

Lobbying records

International agreements

Parliamentary and legislative committee records

Government press releases

Access to information disclosures

Recipient reports

Independent audits

Project dashboards

Inspection records

Field verification

Credible investigative reporting

Evidence is assessed according to source reliability, completeness, proximity to the expenditure, and capacity for independent verification.

Key Examination Questions

A PETF™ investigation asks:

What public problem was the expenditure intended to address?

What amount was announced?

What amount was legally authorized?

What amount was actually spent?

How much remained unspent or was reallocated?

Which organizations controlled the funds?

How many intermediaries were involved?

What administrative costs were deducted?

What contracts or grants were issued?

Who owned or controlled the recipient organizations?

Were private investments or corporate interests affected?

What value reached the intended recipients?

What measurable outcome was achieved?

Was the outcome independently verified?

Were the public claims consistent with the financial evidence?

What information remains unavailable?

Public Expenditure Traceability Map

A completed PETF™ review should produce a traceability map showing:

Public announcement

Legal authorization

Budget allocation

Transfer authority

Department or agency

Intermediary organization

Contractor or recipient

Administrative deductions

Goods, services, or payment delivered

Intended beneficiary

Measurable outcome

Independent verification

The map provides a visual and documentary record of the expenditure chain.

Where the chain breaks, the framework identifies the point at which traceability was lost.

Administrative Leakage

PETF™ uses the term administrative leakage to describe the portion of public funding consumed before reaching the intended beneficiary or objective.

Administrative leakage is not synonymous with corruption or waste. Some administrative costs are necessary to design, manage, deliver, monitor, and evaluate a program.

The issue is whether those costs are:

Disclosed

Necessary

Proportionate

Competitively obtained

Connected to delivery

Supported by measurable results

A program may be lawfully administered and still be structurally inefficient. PETF™ identifies that distinction.

Corporate and Institutional Interests

Public expenditures are often presented through a single moral, humanitarian, economic, or security narrative.

The actual expenditure may involve additional interests.

Foreign assistance may support humanitarian objectives while also stabilizing markets, securing supply chains, protecting infrastructure, supporting domestic contractors, strengthening alliances, or preserving private investments.

Domestic programs may support public services while also benefiting consulting firms, construction companies, financial institutions, political organizations, or administrative bodies.

PETF™ does not treat the existence of multiple interests as proof of wrongdoing. It requires those interests to be identified so the public can evaluate the expenditure with full information.

Measurable Public Benefit

The ultimate test of a public expenditure is not whether money was announced or spent.

The test is whether a defensible public benefit was produced.

A measurable public benefit should be:

Connected to the original purpose

Supported by evidence

Capable of independent verification

Proportionate to the cost

Delivered to the intended recipient

Assessed within a reasonable timeframe

Where the result cannot be measured, the government should explain why the expenditure remains justified and what evidence will be used to evaluate it.

Transparency Standards

A public expenditure that meets a strong transparency standard should disclose:

Legal authority

Total amount authorized

Amount spent to date

Recipient organizations

Contracts and grant agreements

Administrative costs

Subcontractors

Beneficial ownership

Delivery milestones

Performance measures

Audit findings

Measurable outcomes

Unspent balances

Program changes

Reasons for delay or failure

Disclosure should occur in a format that is searchable, comprehensible, and accessible to the public.

Publishing large volumes of disconnected information does not necessarily constitute meaningful transparency. The records must allow the expenditure chain to be reconstructed.

Participatory Public Finance

PETF™ may also support the development of more participatory models of public finance.

Current democratic systems generally give citizens indirect control over public expenditure through periodic elections. Once elected, governments exercise broad authority over taxation, borrowing, appropriation, and spending.

New technologies may permit more direct forms of public participation.

Possible reforms include:

Public expenditure dashboards

Real-time digital ledgers

Project-specific funding portals

Milestone-based payment systems

Citizen-directed funding categories

Public audit triggers

Transparent administrative cost limits

Voluntary domestic and international contribution pools

Independent outcome verification

Open recipient performance records

These mechanisms would not eliminate representative government. They would increase public visibility and create stronger links between funding, delivery, and consent.

Appropriate Uses

PETF™ is particularly useful when:

A large expenditure has been announced with limited detail

Multiple agencies or organizations are involved

The funding chain is difficult to follow

Administrative costs appear disproportionate

Outcomes remain unclear

Government statements conflict with financial records

Private interests may overlap with public objectives

Funding has continued despite persistent service deficiencies

Public reporting emphasizes activity rather than results

Taxpayers cannot determine who ultimately received the benefit

Limitations

PETF™ depends on access to reliable records.

Governments and recipient organizations may withhold information through confidentiality provisions, national security exemptions, cabinet privilege, commercial secrecy, incomplete reporting, redaction, or fragmented recordkeeping.

A lack of evidence does not automatically prove misconduct.

It does, however, prevent the expenditure from being fully verified.

The framework distinguishes between confirmed findings, reasonable inferences, unresolved questions, and unsupported allegations. That distinction is essential to the credibility of the analysis.

PETF™ Reporting Structure

A completed Public Expenditure Traceability Report may include:

Stated Public Purpose

The official rationale, intended beneficiaries, and promised outcome.

Legal and Budgetary Authority

The legislation, appropriation, policy, agreement, or decision authorizing the expenditure.

Financial Summary

The amounts announced, authorized, allocated, transferred, committed, and spent.

Expenditure Chain

The departments, agencies, intermediaries, contractors, and recipients through which the funds passed.

Administrative Cost Analysis

The amount consumed by management, consultants, legal services, overhead, and other delivery expenses.

Contract and Recipient Findings

The organizations receiving funds, their ownership, qualifications, relationships, and performance.

Delivery Assessment

The goods, services, infrastructure, transfers, or other benefits actually delivered.

Outcome Verification

The measurable result and the evidence supporting it.

Beneficial Interest Findings

The public, private, institutional, and corporate interests that benefited.

Disclosure Deficiencies

Missing records, unexplained transfers, conflicting data, and unresolved questions.

Accountability Assessment

An evaluation of whether the expenditure was traceable, transparent, proportionate, and supported by measurable public benefit.

Reform Options

Recommendations for disclosure, oversight, audit, public participation, and future expenditure control.

The Repensity Standard

Public money should not disappear into a chain of announcements, transfers, contracts, reports, and administrative structures that the public cannot meaningfully examine.

A government should be able to show not only that money was spent, but where it went, who controlled it, what was delivered, who benefited, and what result was achieved.

PETF™ provides a disciplined method for making that examination possible.

Its central question is simple:

Where did the money actually go?

Its standard is equally clear:

Public expenditure is not fully accountable until it can be traced from political authorization to measurable public benefit.

Public Expenditure Traceability Framework

PETF™

A structured methodology for tracing public money from political authorization to measurable public benefit.

Share

Learn More