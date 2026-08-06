Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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Jay Em's avatar
Jay Em
1d

This is such significant information that should be in the hands of all candidates and campaign managers running in BC's mayoral election‼️

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3 replies by Nick Walsh and others
Cheerio's avatar
Cheerio
1d

he’s bang on glad you found him too!

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