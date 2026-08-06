Better Information, Better Judgment: How Peachland Could Become a Provincial Model for Municipal Intelligence

Municipal government is expected to make increasingly complicated decisions using systems designed for a much simpler time.

Councillors are asked to consider budgets, infrastructure, development, environmental effects, legal obligations, public expectations, long-term planning, and competing community interests.

Before a meeting, they may receive hundreds of pages written in administrative, financial, or technical language. They are tasked with determining what matters, what may be missing, and how each proposal fits into the municipality’s larger direction.

The resulting friction does not arise principally from councillors or municipal staff. It arises from the way information is gathered, organized, analyzed, and ultimately explained.

A Municipal Intelligence System, or MIS, could help reduce that friction.

An MIS would not make decisions for council. It would not replace staff, public consultation, political debate, or the judgment of elected representatives. It would provide council with a common, well-organized body of information before a decision and give the public a clear explanation after the decision.

The system would perform the work technology is suited to doing: finding, organizing, comparing, testing, and tracking information. Councillors would remain responsible for the work they were elected to perform: applying wisdom, experience, values, and knowledge of the community.

The Present Information Gap

Under the traditional model, each councillor may conduct personal research before a vote, request additional information from staff, or both. One may speak with residents. Another may consult someone with professional experience. Others may search online, examine past municipal decisions, or rely primarily on the staff report.

Much of that work happens privately and independently.

When the matter reaches the council table, some of the reasoning may emerge through questions and debate. But the permanent public record usually captures only a small part of what council considered. What remains most visible is the vote.

In Peachland, seven elected officials may vote five to two, six to one, or unanimously on a proposal. Residents can see the result, but they may not be able to see the analytical path that produced it.

Residents may not know:

What alternatives were considered

Which assumptions were accepted

What risks were identified

What information was unavailable

Who would receive the benefits

Who would bear the costs

Whether similar decisions had been made elsewhere

How short-term advantages were weighed against long-term consequences

Why council concluded that the approved course was preferable

That missing context creates frustration on both sides of the council table.

Councillors may feel that their decisions are being judged without the public understanding the information and constraints they faced. Residents may feel that important decisions are being made through a process they cannot properly examine.

The resulting mistrust is often blamed on personalities or politics. In many cases, however, the deeper problem is that the municipality has not created a sufficiently visible record of its reasoning.

What a Municipal Intelligence System Would Do

A Municipal Intelligence System would establish a consistent method for examining important municipal questions.

Before council makes a significant decision, the system could bring together the relevant staff information, bylaws, financial implications, legal considerations, planning documents, public submissions, historical decisions, comparable municipal experiences, and credible outside research.

It could organize that information into a decision briefing designed to answer a common set of questions:

What decision is council being asked to make? What problem is the proposal intended to solve? What facts are known? What remains uncertain? What assumptions does the proposal depend upon? What options are available? What are the likely benefits, costs, and risks of each option? Who would be affected, and in what ways? What previous policies or commitments apply? What are the foreseeable short- and long-term consequences? What information would allow the outcome to be evaluated later?

The briefing would not tell councillors what they must believe. It would give every member of council a shared and reasonably comprehensive foundation from which to deliberate, supporting councillors while preserving their responsibility for the final decision.

Councillors could still disagree. In fact, meaningful disagreement would become easier because the points of disagreement would be clearer.

One councillor might give greater weight to financial caution. Another might emphasize environmental risk, housing supply, community character, infrastructure capacity, or the interests of future residents.

The MIS would not erase those differences. It would help council identify where they actually lie.

Technology Should Reduce Frustration

Technology is often introduced into government as another platform elected officials must learn. That can add frustration rather than reduce it.

A properly designed MIS would take the opposite approach.

Councillors should not need to become data analysts, artificial-intelligence specialists, or software technicians. They should be able to ask ordinary questions and receive organized, traceable answers.

A councillor should be able to ask:

Where did this number come from?

Which assumptions have the greatest effect on the conclusion?

What did council decide about this issue previously?

Does this proposal conflict with an existing policy?

What alternatives were considered and rejected?

What would happen if the projected growth or revenue did not materialize?

Which parts of this report are established facts, and which are estimates?

What important questions remain unanswered?

The answers should be written in understandable language and connected to the underlying source material.

The technology would work behind the reporting process. Its value would be measured by the clarity and reliability of the result, not by the sophistication of the machinery.

Supporting Judgment, Not Replacing It

No information system can decide what is best for a community.

Municipal decisions frequently involve values that cannot be reduced to a calculation. A proposal may be financially beneficial but inconsistent with the community’s character.

A project may create immediate costs while providing benefits decades later. Two options may both be reasonable while serving different priorities.

These decisions require human judgment. That is precisely why a better information system is needed.

Councillors need less friction. They should spend less of their limited time locating basic facts and reconciling scattered or conflicting documents. They should be able to spend more time considering what those facts mean for Peachland.

The responsibilities would remain clear:

The MIS would help establish the informational foundation.

Council would deliberate, apply judgment, and make the decision.

Councillors would remain in control of their choices. The system would simply help ensure that those choices were made through a process that reduced friction and was more complete, consistent, and understandable.

Public Reasons for Decision

Better information before a vote addresses only half the challenge. The public also needs a clear explanation after the vote.

For that reason, the MIS could prepare a public Reasons for Decision document, or RFD, following each significant council decision.

For routine or procedural matters, the record could be very brief. Major financial, planning, development, infrastructure, or policy decisions would receive a fuller explanation proportionate to their importance.

The RFD would not be an itemized account of what every councillor thought. It would not assign personal motives, create individual political profiles, or attempt to explain why each member voted as they did. The official minutes would remain the formal record of council’s resolution and vote.

The RFD would instead explain the decision as the collective determination of Peachland’s elected governing body.

It would answer the questions residents naturally ask:

What did council approve, reject, amend, or defer?

What problem was council trying to address?

What information and alternatives did council consider?

What considerations carried the greatest weight in the decision?

What important concerns or risks were recognized?

What safeguards, conditions, or follow-up requirements were adopted?

What happens next?

A typical RFD could contain:

The decision: A plain-language account of what council decided. The purpose: The problem, proposal, or public need council was considering. The information considered: The principal reports, policies, financial facts, public submissions, and relevant history. The reasons: The considerations supporting the course adopted by the majority. Material concerns: Significant risks or objections considered during deliberation, without turning the document into an account of individual councillors. Conditions and safeguards: Any limits, monitoring, reporting, or other protections attached to the decision. Next steps: What staff, an applicant, or the municipality must now do. Future review: When and how the outcome will be evaluated, where appropriate.

Before publication, the draft RFD would need to be confirmed as an accurate explanation of council’s decision. The MIS could assemble and organize the record, but it could not invent reasons, conceal significant considerations, or attribute views that council did not express.

The RFD would not guarantee that residents would agree with council, but it could reduce the frustration, speculation, and hostility directed at council through social media.

Some people may still oppose a decision if they disagree with the outcome, regardless of how thoroughly it is explained.

The public would no longer be left with only a voting tally and an information vacuum in which rumor and speculation could replace understanding.

People could still criticize the decision, but that criticism could address the reasons council actually relied upon rather than motives imagined after the fact.

Accountability Without the Blame Game

The MIS and RFD would also create a clearer basis for reviewing decisions over time.

When a council decision produces a disappointing result, it can be difficult to determine what went wrong.

Did council disregard a warning?

Was important information missing?

Was a projection inaccurate?

Did implementation fail?

Did circumstances change after the decision?

Or was the original choice reasonable on the evidence available at the time, even though the eventual outcome was unfavorable?

Without a documented analytical record, those questions can dissolve into accusation and hindsight.

The MIS briefing would show what council knew before the vote.

The RFD would show why the chosen course was adopted. A later review could compare the expected result with what actually happened.

This should not become an excuse to blame a report writer or the technology.

Reports advise.

Systems organize information.

Councils decide.

The benefit is not the creation of a scapegoat. It is the creation of a precise institutional record. The municipality could determine whether a weakness arose in the evidence, the assumptions, the analysis, the decision, the implementation, or an unforeseeable change in circumstances.

This record could provide a basis for learning from past experience and improving future decisions. The cumulative effect would be to raise the professional standard of municipal decision-making.

That is how an institution learns rather than merely assigns blame.

The System Would Need Safeguards

A Municipal Intelligence System would earn public confidence only if it were transparent about its limitations.

At a minimum, it should:

Identify the sources used

Separate verified facts from estimates and assumptions

Disclose important gaps or conflicting evidence

Preserve the original documents behind its conclusions

Distinguish staff analysis from outside analysis

Record meaningful changes made to a report

Protect confidential, personal, and legally privileged information

Allow councillors and staff to challenge or correct the analysis

Remain subject to human review

Avoid presenting uncertain conclusions as established facts

If artificial intelligence were used, its role should be disclosed and controlled. AI could help locate documents, compare options, summarize submissions, identify inconsistencies, and organize large bodies of information.

It should not become an anonymous authority whose conclusions cannot be traced or questioned.

The credibility of an MIS would depend less on whether it used advanced technology than on whether its work could be examined.

Starting at a Practical Scale

Peachland would not need to build an enormous system to put this framework in place.

The municipality could begin with a pilot involving a small number of significant decisions. Each selected matter could receive a standardized MIS briefing before the vote and a public RFD after the decision.

The pilot could measure whether the process:

Reduced the time councillors spent locating information

Improved the quality of questions asked at meetings

Identified risks or alternatives that might otherwise have been missed

Made complex reports easier to understand

Helped residents follow council’s reasoning

Reduced repetitive public-information requests

Produced a useful record for later review

The municipality could then decide whether the process was worth expanding.

This would allow Peachland to test the principle without making an expensive or irreversible commitment. It would also reveal where the process needed to be shortened, clarified, or better integrated with existing municipal work.

If the pilot proved successful, Peachland could document the method and share its findings with other British Columbia municipalities facing many of the same information, reporting, and public-accountability challenges.

A small municipality would not need to wait for a provincial program to demonstrate a better way of making and explaining public decisions.

From Recorded Votes to Recorded Reasoning

Democratic accountability requires more than knowing how someone voted. It requires a reasonable opportunity to understand why and how the governing body made its decision.

Peachland’s elected representatives bring diverse backgrounds, experiences, priorities, and forms of judgment to the council table. That diversity is valuable.

The objective should not be to standardize their thinking or reduce difficult choices to automated conclusions.

The objective should be to ensure that council works from a common, reliable, and visible body of information, with less friction, and that residents receive a clear explanation of the resulting decision.

A Municipal Intelligence System would not make every decision correct. No system can do that.

It could make decisions better informed, easier to explain, more defensible, and more useful as a source of institutional learning. It could give future councils a record of what was expected, what risks were accepted, and what experience eventually proved.

The process would be straightforward:

Evidence assembled.

Options analyzed.

Council deliberates.

A decision is made.

The reasons are explained.

The result is reviewed.

Technology would reduce the friction in the traditional process. Elected officials would apply the judgment, experience, and community knowledge they were elected to bring. The public would gain a clearer view of how decisions affecting the community were made.

That would be more than a technological improvement. It would be an improvement in local democracy.

Author’s Note (August 6, 2026)

The response to this article has been both encouraging and thought-provoking. Since publishing it, the underlying concept has continued to evolve through extensive discussion, analysis, and refinement.

What began as a proposal for a Municipal Intelligence System is proving to be part of something much larger.

The emerging framework is no longer limited to municipalities. It is becoming a broader discipline focused on how governments, boards, committees, and public institutions can make decisions through transparent, evidence-based reasoning that citizens can understand, reproduce, and evaluate for themselves.

In other words, this project is evolving from a proposal into a philosophy of governance.

Over the coming months, I will be developing this work into a comprehensive framework and companion publications. Rather than simply recommending better decisions, the objective is to establish a transparent and reproducible process by which better decisions can consistently be made.

This article should therefore be viewed as an early milestone rather than the final destination. I look forward to sharing the next stage of the journey as the framework continues to mature.

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