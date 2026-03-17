Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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LittleBelle's avatar
LittleBelle
8d

Exactly why I am bowing out. Very soon, I will be getting rid of all my technology such as iPad, phone and computer. I will only deal with cash and when I get excluded from living my life here, I will make a decision at that time about my future.

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Peyman Askari's avatar
Peyman Askari
8d

I have had some shocking revelations lately, and have spent the last few days in discussion with AI about rights. I don't believe this is so much about privacy rights as it is transitioning from property rights to privacy rights. With the American Revolution, there was an understanding that property rights were fundamental liberties that governments were never to violate. Today, by contrast, property rights are to be balanced against public regulation and social interests, which is where all these hate speech legislations are entering into the discussion.

To give you a rudimentary example, if I enter the bathroom in your house, I have an expectation of privacy while inside. If you, however, enter your own bathroom, you have full property ownership over that bathroom and demand privacy in there. The same way you view me as a guest on your property, the government is beginning to view you on what they consider to be their property.

I think this ends when enough people start recognizing the principles of absolute, or near absolute, private property ownership.

Read the full discussion here: https://chatgpt.com/s/t_69b99302e8708191bb7bc303b9483d3e

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