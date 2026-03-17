Every website you visit now begins the same way. A banner appears at the bottom of the screen.

“This site uses cookies.”

Accept All.

Manage Settings.

Learn More.

Nobody reads it.

People click Accept because they want the article, the video, the service, the purchase, the login, the information. They click because modern life requires clicking. They click because the internet no longer works without surrendering pieces of yourself.

And yet the entire public conversation about digital rights still revolves around the same assumption:

that privacy can be protected if we just write better rules about data collection.

I believe that assumption is wrong.

Not completely wrong, but wrong enough that it is sending policy, law, and public debate in the wrong direction.

We are fighting the wrong battle.

The real problem is not that information about us exists.

The real problem is what happens when someone uses that information against us.

Until we understand that distinction, we will keep building useless laws, endless consent screens, and performative privacy policies that protect no one.

The illusion of control

We live in a world where total privacy is no longer possible.

Our phones track location.

Our banks track transactions.

Our cars record movement.

Our medical records are digital.

Our purchases are logged.

Our messages pass through servers.

Our faces appear on cameras hundreds of times a day.

Even if every law were perfect, information would still spread. Convenience guarantees it.

People want online banking.

People want GPS.

People want instant messaging.

People want streaming, shopping, delivery, travel apps, health portals, and government services that work with one click.

We give up pieces of privacy because life without those tools is harder, slower, and in some cases impossible.

This is not stupidity. It is adaptation.

The modern world runs on data.

Trying to stop data from existing is like trying to stop electricity from flowing. You can regulate it, you can control how it is used, but you cannot pretend it will disappear.

Yet most privacy law is built on the fantasy that if we just make people click “I agree” one more time, we have solved the problem.

We have not solved anything.

We have only created the illusion of consent.

Consent theater

The cookie banner is the perfect symbol of modern privacy law.

It looks like control.

It feels like control.

It gives the appearance of choice.

But in reality, it is theater. Nobody reads the policies. Nobody studies the terms. Nobody fully understands what they are agreeing to. And even if they did, what is the alternative?

Refuse cookies and the site does not work.

Refuse tracking and the service disappears.

Refuse the app and you cannot participate.

Consent given under those conditions is not meaningful consent.

It is compliance.

We built an entire legal framework around the idea that people will carefully evaluate every disclosure, every permission request, every data agreement.

In the real world, people click Accept All because they want to live their lives. That does not make them careless. It makes the system unrealistic.

The wrong focus

Because the system is unrealistic, the law keeps focusing on the wrong question.

We keep asking: How do we stop information from being collected?

The more important question is: What should be illegal to do with information once it exists?

Those are not the same thing.

A world where no data is collected would also be a world with no modern medicine, no online banking, no air travel systems, no digital communication, no efficient commerce, and no functioning government services.

That world is not coming back.

So the real legal problem is not collection. It is misuse.

If someone knows my medical history, that fact alone does not harm me.

If someone uses my medical history to deny me employment, manipulate me politically, target me commercially, or expose me publicly, that is harm.

If someone knows my income, that is not harm.

If someone uses that knowledge to discriminate, pressure, exploit, or deceive, that is harm.

If someone knows my political views, that is not harm.

If someone builds a psychological profile to manipulate my vote, that is harm.

The law should focus on the harm. Instead, we focus on the paperwork.

Treat data like a dangerous instrument

In most areas of law, we do not try to prevent all knowledge. We punish harmful use.

You are allowed to own a car.

You are not allowed to run someone over.

You are allowed to own tools.

You are not allowed to assault someone with them.

You are allowed to know things.

You are not allowed to use them to injure, defraud, coerce, or exploit.

Personal data should be treated the same way.

Information about a person should not be illegal to possess in every case. But using that information to deny opportunity, manipulate behavior, extract profit unfairly, or invade a person’s life should carry real consequences.

Not symbolic fines. Real consequences.

Why prevention alone does not work

There are three reasons the current approach fails.

First, once data exists, it spreads.

Leaks happen.

Breaches happen.

Screenshots happen.

Copies happen.

AI models infer things that were never explicitly given.

No law can completely stop that.

Second, misuse is often invisible.

An employer will not say, “We rejected you because of your data profile.”

A bank will not say, “We charged you more because of your browsing history.”

An algorithm will not explain why it treated you differently.

If the law only regulates collection, the real damage can still happen quietly.

Third, the incentives all point toward gathering more data.

Data has value.

Value creates profit.

Profit drives behavior.

As long as companies, governments, and political organizations benefit from having more information, they will keep collecting it.

No amount of cookie banners will change that.

Only liability will.

The model we should be building

A serious privacy framework would have three parts.

Some information should still be strongly protected from collection.

Health records, biometric data, children’s data, financial data, and political profiling should not be treated casually.

But beyond that, the law should focus much more on use.

Using personal data to discriminate should be punishable.

Using personal data to manipulate should be punishable.

Using personal data for hidden commercial advantage should be punishable.

Using personal data without disclosure in decision-making should be punishable.

And the burden should not always be on the citizen to prove abuse.

If an institution makes decisions using personal data, it should be required to show how the data was used and why.

Without that shift, privacy law will always protect the powerful more than the individual.

The uncomfortable truth

We do not actually want total privacy.

We want convenience.

We want speed.

We want connection.

We want personalization.

We want efficiency.

We want services that work instantly.

We give up information because the benefits are real.

That is not weakness. It is the reality of a technological society. The mistake is pretending that the solution is to stop the flow of information. The real solution is to make misuse dangerous.

When the cost of abusing personal data becomes higher than the profit, behavior will change.

Until then, the banners will keep appearing, the boxes will keep being checked, and nothing important will be protected.

The right to live without being exploited

Privacy should not mean hiding from the world. Privacy should mean that what the world knows about you cannot be used to harm you without consequence.

That is a different idea.

It is harder to enforce.

It is less comforting.

It does not fit neatly into a cookie notice.

But it is closer to reality.

And if we want laws that actually protect citizens instead of just reassuring them, this is the direction the conversation needs to go.

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