You’ve faced droughts, storms, endless bureaucracy, and the rising cost of doing what you love—feeding your community with pride and integrity. And yet, here you are. Still standing. Still producing. Still refusing to compromise on quality. That’s the kind of strength that built this country. The kind that deserves to be defended, not undermined. If you’ve ever felt the weight of unfair competition or government overreach pressing down on your shoulders, you’re not alone—but you are strong enough to push back.

Right now, you’re looking at a challenge that threatens the very soil beneath your boots. Bill 7 may not have your name on it—but make no mistake—it’s aimed squarely at the heart of local agriculture. The rules you’ve followed with care, the standards you’ve worked hard to uphold, and the trust you’ve built with your customers could all be swept aside with the stroke of a pen. But this isn’t just another policy. This is a red line, and you have every right—and reason—to say, “No more.”

You’ve fought to raise the bar, not lower it. Your produce, your livestock, your methods reflect generations of tradition and stewardship. And now, Bill 7 wants to throw that away—letting in goods from outside BC that don’t meet your standards, your labeling, your certifications. Why? So big players can flood your markets with cheaper, lower-quality alternatives, erasing everything you’ve worked to build. It’s not just unfair—it’s an insult to your craft.

And as if that weren’t enough, they’re setting the stage to take control of what local rules are even allowed to exist. Organic? Animal welfare? Local seed protection? If it gets in the way of their interprovincial trade goals, it’s on the chopping block. The policies you fought for at town halls and farmer associations could be repealed by Cabinet order—just like that. With no local input. No appeal. No respect for the legacy of BC farmers.

What about the food contracts meant to support your communities—hospital meals, school lunches, regional programs that should lift up local growers? Bill 7 gives Cabinet the power to override those, too. They could redirect those contracts to factory farms halfway across the country—cutting you out of the system entirely. And they want to do it under the guise of “efficiency,” as if what you do every day isn’t already an act of sacrifice and excellence.

Worse yet, this bill opens the door to new tolls and fees that will make it even harder to get your goods to market. Imagine being charged more to use roads you already pay taxes for. Imagine being tracked, having your transport data collected without limits—all while just trying to move feed or livestock down the highway. It’s not just a logistical threat—it’s a direct assault on your freedom to operate.

But here’s the truth they hope you’ll forget: You are not powerless. You are not alone. And you were never meant to sit back while bureaucrats sell off your future. This isn’t just a policy fight—it’s a call to defend your land, your livelihood, your legacy. You are the heartbeat of BC. And the time to rise is now.

That’s why the People’s Party of Canada is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with BC’s farmers to oppose Bill 7 with every tool we have. We believe in you. In your right to grow clean, local food under fair rules. In your right to compete without having the deck stacked against you. In your right to thrive. Join us. Share this. Stand with us. Together, we will not let them bulldoze what generations built.