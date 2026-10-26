The search for a single villain may be one of the greatest intellectual weaknesses in modern political thinking.

I watched a powerful video today from Liam Out Loud, and while the concept is his and deserves full credit, it immediately connected with something I have been arguing for years through my work on governance and Repensity.

We have been trained to look for villains.

Depending on where you stand politically, your villain might be Donald Trump, globalists, billionaires, socialists, immigrants, corporations, the woke, the patriarchy, organized religion, Indigenous activists, environmentalists, the media, conservatives, progressives, or some other identifiable group.

Once the villain has been identified, the political argument becomes remarkably simple.

Remove the person.

Defeat the party.

Repeal the law.

Silence the ideology.

Expel the outsiders.

Break up the corporation.

Overthrow the elites.

Change the government.

Then, supposedly, everything begins to improve.

It is an extraordinarily seductive way of thinking because it gives us something concrete to attack. It reduces an enormously complicated system into a simple chain of cause and effect.

But there is a fundamental problem.

Human societies do not operate like machines.

The Machine Model

A machine works in a reasonably predictable sequence. Turn a switch, electricity flows, a motor turns, gears move and something happens at the other end.

A causes B. B causes C. C causes D.

Much of political discourse assumes society operates the same way.

Find the original cause, remove it, and everything downstream changes.

This is why political movements become obsessed with individuals. A prime minister, president, billionaire, activist, bureaucrat or political party becomes almost superhuman in the public imagination.

We attribute enormous social outcomes to them.

Housing prices are their fault. Inflation is their fault. Immigration is their fault. Crime is their fault. Social division is their fault. Poverty is their fault. Racism is their fault. Government incompetence is their fault.

The target changes depending upon the ideology.

The thinking does not.

Society Is an Ecosystem

Liam Out Loud uses an excellent ecological comparison.

Consider wolves, elk, vegetation, rivers and terrain.

The wolf affects the elk through predation. The elk affect vegetation through grazing. Vegetation affects erosion and waterways. Rivers affect terrain and habitat. Terrain affects where elk travel and where wolves can hunt.

Where does the chain begin?

It doesn’t.

Every component influences other components while simultaneously being influenced by them.

There is no single lever.

There is a system of feedback loops.

Politics works much the same way.

Governments influence voters, but voters influence governments. Media influence public opinion, while public opinion determines what media organizations publish. Political parties shape their supporters, while supporters pressure political parties to adopt particular positions.

Businesses influence government policy, while government regulation changes business behaviour. Economic conditions influence political attitudes, while political decisions alter economic conditions.

Institutions shape people.

People reshape institutions.

The arrows run in both directions.

The Comfort of the Villain

There is another reason we resist this way of thinking.

Complex systems are uncomfortable.

If one person or group caused the problem, the solution feels manageable. Identify them, expose them, defeat them, regulate them or remove them.

The villain gives the story structure.

More importantly, the villain gives us innocence.

If everything happening to us originates somewhere else, we never have to examine our own role in producing the environment we complain about.

That applies to politics, organizations and individual lives.

Citizens complain that politicians refuse to listen, but continue electing candidates without examining their competence.

Voters complain about government secrecy, but rarely read public records.

Political parties complain about declining trust while controlling nominations, disciplining dissent and replacing substantive debate with slogans.

Governments complain about misinformation while withholding information that would allow citizens to independently evaluate their decisions.

Media organizations complain about public distrust while increasingly publishing material designed around outrage, conflict and engagement.

Everyone identifies someone else as the cause.

Nobody wants to examine the loop.

This Is Where Accountability Changes

This is precisely why accountability cannot simply mean finding someone to blame.

Proper accountability asks a much more difficult question:

What combination of decisions, incentives, institutional structures, information failures and human responses produced this outcome?

That question is harder because the answer may implicate everyone.

It may implicate government.

It may implicate political parties.

It may implicate corporations.

It may implicate media.

It may implicate activists.

And sometimes it may implicate us.

That does not mean responsibility disappears into some vague claim that “everyone is responsible.” Quite the opposite.

Systems thinking allows us to identify responsibility far more precisely.

Instead of asking who the villain is, we can ask:

Who made the decision?

What evidence did they have?

What incentives influenced them?

What alternatives were considered?

What consequences followed?

How did others react?

How did those reactions alter subsequent decisions?

What feedback mechanisms reinforced the original problem?

Now we are doing analysis rather than storytelling.

Politics Has Become Addicted to Stories

Modern politics thrives on linear narratives because they are easy to communicate.

Every political campaign needs a villain.

Every fundraising letter needs a threat.

Every activist organization needs an enemy.

Every social-media algorithm benefits from conflict.

“The housing market is a complex adaptive system involving interest rates, land availability, demographics, immigration, municipal zoning, construction capacity, financing, taxation and consumer behaviour” is difficult to fit on a bumper sticker.

“Blame Trudeau” fits perfectly.

So does “blame billionaires.”

So does “blame immigrants.”

So does “blame capitalism.”

The intellectual mechanism is identical regardless of which slogan you prefer.

Complexity has been replaced by mythology.

Repensity Begins Where Blame Ends

This is one reason I developed the principles behind Repensity.

I am far less interested in discovering who can deliver the most persuasive accusation than I am in reconstructing how a decision actually occurred.

Show me the evidence.

Show me the authority.

Show me the alternatives.

Show me the people who participated.

Show me the assumptions.

Show me what was rejected and why.

Show me the consequences.

Then follow the feedback loop.

A decision is rarely an isolated event. It enters a system, changes behaviour, creates incentives, produces reactions and becomes part of the evidence influencing the next decision.

That is governance.

It is not a straight line.

It is an ecosystem of decisions.

The Hardest Part Is Ourselves

Liam’s argument becomes particularly powerful when it moves from politics to personal responsibility.

People naturally prefer explanations in which events happen to them.

The employer was unreasonable.

The government failed us.

The economy ruined everything.

The voters were stupid.

The media destroyed the campaign.

Sometimes those statements are absolutely true.

But even when they are true, they are incomplete.

The useful question is not merely what happened to us.

The useful question is:

What did we do inside the system, how did the system respond, and what can we change the next time through the loop?

That is where agency begins.

If we insist that everything originates outside ourselves, we can preserve our innocence indefinitely.

We also surrender most of our ability to change anything. That may be the most important insight in Liam’s video. There is enormous psychological comfort in believing someone else controls the machine. There is considerably less comfort in realizing there may be no machine.

There is only an immensely complicated network of people, institutions, incentives, decisions and consequences constantly reacting to one another.

But that realization is also liberating. Because if we are part of the loop, then our actions matter. We are not merely spectators waiting for someone else to pull the correct lever.

We are participants.

And once we understand that, politics stops being a hunt for the villain and becomes something considerably more valuable:

the study of the system itself.

Credit: The central concept that inspired this article comes from a video by Liam Out Loud. I have expanded upon that idea here through my own work and perspective on governance, accountability and the Repensity framework.

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