Here is the letter that starts the ball rolling. This went out at 15:45. I don’t expect anyone will see it before tomorrow. They have 30 days to respond. This letter was strategically crafted and is legally bullet proof. They MUST respond or it hangs them.

If they don’t respond - it becomes a declaration of them having NO COMPETENT JURISDICTION - then we move to the Quo Warranto in the Supreme Court to formalize it.

November 26, 2025 15:45

To: ghinfo@gov.bc.ca

cc: Premier of British Columbia, Attorney General Niki Sharma and Minister of Justice, Chief Electoral Officer, Elections BC

Re: Inquiry into the Province of British Columbia’s Competent Jurisdiction to Enact and Enforce the BC Elections Act Following the Cowichan Ruling

Please acknowledge receipt of this correspondence.

I am writing to request clarification on a matter of foundational constitutional importance affecting every British Columbian. The recent Cowichan decision has raised profound questions about the provenance and legitimacy of provincial jurisdiction, particularly where that jurisdiction derives from assumptions that have never been formally grounded in law.

The Cowichan ruling establishes a judicially-recognized defect in the Province’s chain of lawful authority, creating uncertainty around whether the Province has ever acquired competent jurisdiction in a manner consistent with the Crown’s duties and obligations regarding Indigenous title and territorial authority. If competent jurisdiction is not properly established, the province may be exercising authority it has not lawfully obtained.

This concern is especially urgent with respect to the BC Elections Act, which governs electoral representation and the legal formation of the Legislative Assembly. If the Province lacks competent jurisdiction to enact this statute, then the legitimacy of public office holders and downstream legislation comes into question.

Accordingly, I am seeking an official response to the following questions:

By what specific legal mechanism does the Province of British Columbia assert competent jurisdiction to enact and enforce the BC Elections Act, following the findings of the Cowichan ruling?

What documented chain of lawful authority demonstrates the Province’s acquisition of jurisdiction over the territories and peoples of British Columbia?

Has the Province undertaken a post-Cowichan review of the legal status or validity of existing provincial legislation (including the Elections Act) in light of jurisdictional deficiencies identified by the courts? If so, please provide references or supporting documentation.

If no such review has been conducted, please confirm that no review or corrective action has been taken.

Given that these matters affect the democratic legitimacy of provincial governance and the rights of every citizen under the BC Elections Act, I ask that you provide a written response within 30 days of receipt of this notice.

If you require additional context or briefing material, I am willing to provide a short Briefing Note outlining the jurisdictional concerns in more detail. Please advise if further briefing or documentation would be helpful.

If no meaningful response is received within the stated period, I will proceed on the reasonable assumption that the Province is unable or unwilling to demonstrate competent jurisdiction, and I will rely on that non-response in support of an application for a Writ of Quo Warranto in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

This letter is sent respectfully, in good faith, and in the public interest. As this concerns every citizen of British Columbia, I intend to make this correspondence and any replies publicly available.

A supporting Briefing Note is attached for reference.

Attachment: Briefing Note – Competent Jurisdiction Following the Cowichan Ruling (QWBN.112025-01)

Sincerely,

Nick M. Walsh

Peachland, British Columbia

16:00 Update

Confirmation that the email was received

Further follow up at 16:02

Elections BC called me to talk! They wanted to confirm that I sent the email and confirm my recipients. The former CEO of Elections BC left on November 7th, and now a woman by the name of Shipra Verma has taken over. The Admin who called me assured me they have the mail and will ensure the parties get it.

