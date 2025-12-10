I’ve been ruminating on this issue all weekend, trying to understand not just the legal theory but the lived reality of what British Columbia is facing with DRIPA and the Cowichan claim. Somewhere in that reflection, I found myself thinking back to my early career as a union steward with the BC Attorney General.

We won several grievances back then based on something called “past practices”—the idea that long-standing, consistent behaviours inside a workplace could carry binding legal weight when interpreting ambiguous agreements. That memory made me wonder: in a province built on 150 years of settled conduct—millions of people living, governing, trading, buying homes, raising families—does past practice have any analogue in today’s fight over DRIPA?

Could the sheer continuity of British Columbia’s public life, relied upon by over seven million people, have legal consequences when a modern claim from a much smaller population threatens to overturn the entire societal framework?

The short answer is yes—but not in the way most people think. “Past practice” is a real legal concept, but it belongs to labour law, where arbitrators use it to interpret ambiguous collective agreements.

Courts do not directly apply that doctrine to constitutional or land title cases. However, there are doctrines in constitutional law, administrative law, and common law that mirror the same underlying principle: that a legal system must respect the settled expectations of the people living under it.

Where union arbitrators talk about “past practice,” courts speak of reliance interests, settled expectations, legal certainty, and rule-of-law stability. These doctrines require judges to consider the effects of their rulings on the millions who have ordered their lives around existing laws and governance structures. In cases involving land title, sovereignty claims, or statutory reinterpretation, courts cannot simply blow up a functioning system without considering the public reliance interests built up over generations.

This becomes especially relevant when examining DRIPA and the Cowichan case. British Columbia today has approximately seven million residents, all of whom operate within a legal order built over a century and a half—property registries, municipalities, water rights, road systems, energy grids, economic infrastructure, and private investment. Against that backdrop we have roughly 22,000 Indigenous individuals across 202 bands, many with overlapping claims and, in some cases, conflicting territorial assertions. Courts are acutely aware that Indigenous governance structures are not unified, not standardized, and often not mutually agreed upon.

The Supreme Court of Canada has acknowledged this repeatedly, noting that overlapping, competing, and internally contested claims make broad declarations extremely difficult to implement safely. This is why the Court has consistently narrowed remedies, suspended declarations, and avoided rulings that would destabilize neighboring nations or create jurisdictional chaos. Even within Indigenous frameworks, there is no coherent structure capable of receiving, administering, and enforcing the sweeping territorial control that modern political narratives sometimes suggest.

The courts also understand something political actors rarely say aloud: a ruling that instantly destabilizes the legal and economic foundations of seven million British Columbians would trigger financial panic, cripple the housing market, paralyze municipal governance, and sharply increase the risk of civil unrest.

Judges will never write “7 million vs. 22,000” in an opinion—courts do not frame their reasoning in demographic terms. But they will write things like “avoiding legal chaos,” “maintaining constitutional coherence,” “protecting the stability of the legal order,” and “preserving third-party reliance interests.” These are judicial code words for the same underlying reality.

This is why, despite decades of litigation, the Supreme Court has never issued a ruling that voids private land titles. It has never declared that Indigenous claims supersede provincial jurisdiction over entire regions. And it has never endorsed the idea that an international declaration—such as UNDRIP—can override Canada’s constitutional framework.

DRIPA itself acknowledges this by stating that it does not create new legal rights, does not change the Constitution, and does not grant Indigenous governments a veto over legislation or land use. It is a political statute, not a constitutional amendment.

The Cowichan claim, if granted in its maximalist form, would fundamentally disrupt the lives of over half a million residents on Vancouver Island. It would undermine billions of dollars in property, infrastructure, and economic activity. It would provoke immediate challenges from neighboring nations with overlapping claims, and it would almost certainly lead to a constitutional challenge from municipalities, industries, and private citizens. No modern court can ignore such consequences.

So while “past practices” as a labour doctrine does not technically apply here, the underlying principle absolutely does. Courts must consider the stability of British Columbia’s legal, economic, and social order. They must consider reliance interests built over 150 years. They must avoid remedies that create legal or social chaos. And they must respect the supremacy of the Constitution, which cannot be bypassed by political declarations or reinterpretations of international documents.

In practical terms, this means that no Canadian court is going to hand over vast populated regions, invalidate private land titles, or impose overlapping sovereign jurisdictions that would ignite conflict not only between Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents, but also among Indigenous nations themselves. The Supreme Court will bend doctrine, narrow remedies, or suspend declarations long before it allows a ruling that destabilizes an entire province.

My intuition was correct. The law does recognize that a society built through generations of settled expectations cannot be undone by a single ruling. It simply uses a different vocabulary—one rooted in constitutional stability, not labour arbitration. And in the context of DRIPA and the Cowichan case, that distinction becomes the very thing that protects British Columbia from the kind of social fracture that political elites seem unwilling to acknowledge.

Next Steps

A genuinely competent lawyer—one who understands constitutional architecture rather than parroting political narratives—would handle this case very differently from what we often see today. The first thing such a lawyer would do is root the entire argument in constitutional supremacy, not in political interpretations of UN declarations. They would make it clear from the outset that DRIPA is a statutory framework, not a constitutional amendment, and therefore cannot displace private land titles, provincial jurisdiction, or municipal governance structures. Any argument that does not begin there is already lost.

Next, a good lawyer would foreground the doctrine of settled expectations—the modern analogue of “past practices.” They would present evidence showing how millions of British Columbians have structured their homes, finances, infrastructure investments, commercial activities, and intergenerational stability on the existing legal order. Courts cannot issue remedies that dismantle this without violating the rule of law itself. This is not a political appeal. It is a legal requirement grounded in Supreme Court jurisprudence.

A good lawyer would also elevate the issue of overlapping claims among Indigenous nations as a practical and constitutional obstacle. They would argue—correctly—that granting sweeping, exclusive rights to a single claimant in a contested region would instantly violate the rights of neighboring nations, invite endless litigation, and create the very chaos courts are sworn to prevent.

The lawyer’s role is to show that courts cannot endorse remedies that produce immediate inter-Indigenous conflict and systemic governance paralysis.

They would then focus the court’s attention on third-party reliance: municipalities that issued permits in good faith, homeowners who purchased land lawfully, businesses that invested billions under a stable regulatory regime, and lenders and insurers whose entire risk models depend on the certainty of provincial jurisdiction and Crown title.

By demonstrating that the remedy sought by the claimant would collapse these systems, a good lawyer gives the court the legal justification it needs to reject such remedies without appearing political.

Finally, a competent lawyer would offer the court a legally sound, constitutionally coherent off-ramp—a path that acknowledges unresolved Indigenous grievances without detonating the legal order for seven million people. This may include:

declaratory relief limited in scope

compensatory or revenue-sharing frameworks

co-management agreements

forward-looking consultation duties

or a suspended declaration that forces the legislature—not the courts—to negotiate structural solutions

This is the approach that courts prefer because it respects constitutional hierarchy, avoids social destabilization, and provides a remedy that does not ignite conflict among Indigenous nations or between Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents.

In short, a good lawyer would remind the court of something the political class seems to have forgotten: the rule of law is not a philosophical virtue. It is the foundation of public peace. And no court, however sympathetic to a claim, can issue a ruling that dismantles the stability of an entire province. The Constitution does not permit it. The jurisprudence does not support it. And the country itself could not withstand it.

Not to be a downer… but “A Good Lawyer” is kind of like looking for the Tooth Fairy. Does one even exist? The only good lawyer I’ve ever met was Gerry Spence - lawyer for Karen Silkwood.

In the 1979 trial, the jury held Kerr‑McGee liable for negligence, finding that Karen Silkwood had been contaminated with plutonium linked to the nuclear power plant. The jury awarded the Silkwood estate US$505,000 in compensatory damages and US$10 million in punitive damages — a total of US$10.5 million.

