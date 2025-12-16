Below is The Ratchford X Post:

“There is a great irony in Ms. Brodie, who was cancelled and slandered by John Rustad, turning around and engaging in the cancelling of a 22-year-old staffer because of thousands of shit posts on an anonymous account. Guess what—young politicos engage in all kinds of edgy conversations that average people do not engage in. Some of which I agree with, and some of which I don’t.

There is also great irony in how, multiple times, she wanted to fire another young staffer, Wyatt, only to be advised against it by Tim and myself. I now seriously question my advice there, haha.

And it is true that, as a senior staff member, and based on what I had seen at the time, I advised her against both firings. She also mused about other firings, which I also did not support.

Ultimately, Ms. Brodie chose to fire the 22-year-old staffer and ordered her Chief of Staff, @timthielmann, to do so. Upon receiving the order, that staffer was released within a matter of hours by Mr. Thielmann.

And, ultimately, she has the unquestioned authority to do so. In the following days, that staffer resigned his position from the party.

Why she has since chosen to use her platform to publicly malign a young man for having “values that are absolutely incompatible with my personal and OneBC values” is uncertain. She had already fired him and driven him from the party, but that wasn’t enough for some reason.

She also had the authority to terminate her Chief of Staff, which I would have advised against because he did an amazing job in the role.

And I would have advised her to speak with her House Leader, Tara Armstrong, prior to firing her Chief of Staff. Dallas also chose not to do that.

I also would have advised against creating a wedge within the team by hosting a staff meeting without inviting the House Leader and Chief of Staff.

Again, her authority is unquestioned, though I obviously question the wisdom of the decision.

Unfortunately, Ms. Brodie took respectful professional disagreement personally. She viewed differing opinions as “contempt for her leadership,” saying, “I cannot speak to any of you right now.”

Seemingly feeling isolated, despite numerous attempts to keep channels of communication open, Ms. Brodie opted to retreat into an echo chamber of sycophants and enablers rather than simply talking through the problem. In the face of a significant test, it was a total failure of leadership.

Firing the Chief of Staff and Director of Strategic Operations without so much as a phone call to the House Leader is patently absurd.

But it didn’t stop there. She also authorized agents to attempt to obtain control of party assets without authorization, including multiple breaches and attempted breaches of the party’s security systems, communications software, and databases.

And it was this decision that forced my hand, as a Board member, to put my signature to paper removing her as party leader. Others are welcome to question that decision. It is not one that I wanted to make.

It’s worth noting that, at the time of the breach of the party’s communications systems at 12:18 a.m. on December 12 I had no idea as to the source of the hack (internal or external).

I’ll also note that my personal financial information is linked to that account, to which I have no access. Communications with Dallas Brodie’s agents regarding the return of that party asset or the removal of my financial information from it have not been replied to.

Before concluding this post, I also want to comment on the rather hilarious theories that Ms. Brodie and some of her staff are floating about some grand plan to “make deals.”

Ms. Brodie says, “Now my team is being told by individuals familiar with the situation that they knew Othman and Paul Ratchford were in contact with the BC Conservatives executive team, without our knowledge, to pass information and make deals.”

This is really funny. The “deals” are news to me; I’d love to know more detail about this. If you are reading this, please ask them for the details.

At the end of the day, multiple things can be true at the same time. Dallas has done a lot of great work championing critical issues for this province. For example, her work on:

-25% across the board tax cuts

-Suspending immigration

-Ending land acknowledgements

-Revealing the truth on Kamloops

-Ending DEI

-The Documentary Making a Killing

And many other items.

And I thank her for her contribution to the province in that respect. Many view her as a hero who provided them hope. Understandable. It is a Greek tragedy in many ways.

Dallas has made some MASSIVE mistakes recently and demonstrated a complete failure of leadership and professionalism.

And the words mistake and lack of professionalism are too soft to describe the seriousness of authorizing agents to attempt to obtain control of party assets without authorization, including multiple breaches and attempted breaches.

At the end of the day, amidst all the noise, I hope that everyone can remember our adversaries are not each other.

So much of the work that OneBC has done has been incredible. One law for all. OneBC. Built, not stolen. Zero. Prosperity for all. And so much more. I stand by that work, am proud of it, and share your disappointment at where we find ourselves today.

As always, I put British Columbia first; it is my home, and I’ll continue to work for a better future here for as long as I am able. What that looks like is uncertain at the moment.

Sincerely,

Paul Ratchford

Executive Director”

Below is a structured, risk-focused analysis of Paul Ratchford’s X post, examined through three lenses:

legal exposure (defamation, slander, liability)

organizational governance and integrity

strategic credibility and narrative control for a political party

We will keep this analytical, not emotional.

1. Legal Risk Analysis (Defamation, Slander, Liability)

a) Defamation Threshold

In Canada, defamation requires:

a false statement presented as fact

that harms reputation

communicated to at least one third party

Ratchford’s post repeatedly asserts factual wrongdoing, not opinion, particularly in these areas:

“authorized agents to attempt to obtain control of party assets without authorization”

“multiple breaches and attempted breaches of the party’s security systems”

“forced my hand… removing her as party leader”

implication of unethical or unlawful conduct involving financial information

These are serious allegations that imply:

unauthorized access

cyber intrusion

misuse of authority

possible criminal or civil liability

Crucially:

No evidence is provided

No police report is cited

No forensic findings are referenced

No internal audit is disclosed

This creates significant defamation exposure, especially if:

logs do not support “breach” claims

authorization was disputed or unclear

actions were taken by staff acting within perceived authority

allegations were exaggerated or framed without verification

Using terms like “breach,” “attempted breaches,” and “forced my hand” elevates the risk because they are legal and technical descriptors, not casual language.

b) Malice and Recklessness Indicators

Courts assess not only truth, but recklessness and animus.

Indicators present in this post:

publication during an active leadership dispute

repeated character judgments (“total failure of leadership,” “retreat into an echo chamber”)

sarcasm (“haha,” “really funny,” “hilarious theories”)

public airing of internal disagreements and personnel matters

framing himself as reluctant but compelled (“forced my hand”)

This weakens any defense of “responsible communication” or good-faith whistleblowing.

c) Defamation of a Young Former Staffer

The post references:

“thousands of shit posts”

“values absolutely incompatible”

anonymous accounts tied to a named employment termination

Even while defending the staffer rhetorically, Ratchford re-broadcasts damaging claims about:

online conduct

ideological incompatibility

internal disciplinary rationale

This risks secondary defamation or breach of duty of care, particularly given:

age

power imbalance

lack of public interest necessity

absence of due process explanation

2. Governance and Organizational Integrity Analysis

a) Breach of Fiduciary Norms

As Executive Director and Board member, Ratchford had duties of:

loyalty

confidentiality

institutional integrity

dispute containment

Publishing this post violates basic political governance norms:

internal disputes are litigated internally or formally

security incidents are handled quietly until verified

personnel decisions are not publicly dissected

board actions are documented, not emotionally narrated

Publicly disclosing:

alleged cyber incidents

internal command chains

security access issues

financial account linkages

…undermines donor confidence, volunteer trust, and Elections BC credibility.

b) Undermining Party Legitimacy

This post signals to outsiders that:

leadership decisions are chaotic

security systems may be compromised

internal factions weaponize social media

board authority is reactive, not procedural

removal of a leader can hinge on disputed events

For a political party, this is organizational self-harm.

Even if every claim were true, publishing them this way is strategically reckless.

c) Procedural Red Flags

Key governance questions raised — but unanswered — by Ratchford himself:

Was there a formal investigation into the alleged breaches?

Was the leader notified in writing of allegations?

Was Elections BC consulted?

Was legal counsel involved before public posting?

Were logs preserved and independently reviewed?

Did the Board vote formally, with quorum and minutes?

The absence of procedural clarity weakens the legitimacy of the action he claims was “forced.”

3. Narrative and Credibility Assessment

a) Internal Contradictions

Ratchford simultaneously claims:

Brodie’s authority was “unquestioned”

her leadership was a “total failure”

she had full authority to fire staff

yet her actions justified removal as leader

he advised against firings but later “seriously questions” that advice

This creates narrative incoherence.

He wants to occupy three positions at once:

reasonable advisor

reluctant enforcer

moral authority

The result is confusion, not credibility.

b) Personalization of Institutional Conflict

Language such as:

“she took disagreement personally”

“retreated into an echo chamber”

“sycophants and enablers”

“Greek tragedy”

Shifts the dispute from governance to psychological characterization, which:

inflames supporters

invites counter-claims

escalates factional warfare

weakens any legal defensibility

This is the opposite of how legitimate removals are communicated.

c) Damage to Long-Term Brand

Even supporters of OneBC now see:

instability

infighting

public accusations

blurred authority lines

The brand message of:

“One law for all”

“Built, not stolen”

“Prosperity for all”

…is contradicted by the behavior described.

4. Bottom-Line Assessment

From a legal and organizational standpoint:

The post carries material defamation risk

It exposes the party to legal discovery

It undermines internal governance credibility

It violates norms of executive responsibility

It damages donor, volunteer, and public trust

It weakens any claim that leadership removal was orderly, lawful, or unavoidable

This is not a clean defense.

It is a public airing of grievances framed as justification.

Strategic Conclusion

If this post were scrutinized by:

a court

Elections BC

legal counsel

a governance auditor

…it would raise more questions about process, authority, and judgment than it answers.

In short:

This post may feel cathartic — but from a legal and institutional perspective, it is high-risk, poorly disciplined, and strategically damaging to both the author and the party.

Part II

Below is a measured, legally grounded speculation on remedies that Leader Dallas Brodie could reasonably consider, based on the final line and overall posture of the article. This is framed analytically, not advocacy-driven, and assumes Canadian law (BC).

Threshold Observation

The concluding line of the article is critical because it frames the issue not as political disagreement, but as institutional harm caused by undisciplined public conduct. That framing opens the door to legal remedies aimed at correction, restraint, and accountability, not retaliation.

Importantly, Brodie would not need to prove malice at the outset to pursue several of these remedies — procedural recklessness alone may suffice.

Potential Legal Remedies Available to Dallas Brodie

Defamation (Libel) — Strategic, Not Emotional

Ratchford’s post contains assertions of fact, not mere opinion, particularly regarding:

• alleged “unauthorized” attempts to seize party assets

• alleged “breaches” and “attempted breaches” of security systems

• implied misuse of authority involving financial accounts

• language suggesting conduct bordering on illegality

If those claims are unsubstantiated, exaggerated, or disputed, Brodie could plausibly advance a defamation claim based on:

• reputational harm to her as a sitting MLA and party leader

• foreseeable damage to political credibility, donor confidence, and public trust

• publication to a wide audience during an active leadership dispute

Even if litigation were never pursued to judgment, a well-crafted notice of libel alone could force:

• retraction or clarification

• evidentiary disclosure

• cooling of further public allegations

This is often the primary strategic value of defamation proceedings in political contexts.

Declaratory Relief — Clarifying Authority and Process

Rather than suing for damages, Brodie could seek declaratory relief in Supreme Court of British Columbia to establish:

• whether she acted within her constitutional and statutory authority

• whether alleged “breaches” were in fact unauthorized

• whether the Board’s actions complied with party governance rules

Declaratory relief is particularly powerful because:

• it reframes the dispute from personality to procedure

• it avoids jury optics and damages escalation

• it forces adversaries to substantiate claims under oath

This remedy aligns closely with the article’s critique: process failure, not motive.

Injunction or Interim Restraining Orders

If further public statements risk compounding harm, Brodie could seek interim injunctive relief to restrain:

• further publication of unproven allegations

• misuse or disclosure of internal party information

• interference with party assets pending resolution

Courts are cautious here — but where ongoing reputational damage and organizational destabilization are shown, injunctions are not uncommon.

Even the application itself can significantly alter behavior.

Breach of Fiduciary Duty (Internal Governance Remedy)

If Ratchford acted as:

• Executive Director

• Board member

• officer with access to confidential systems

then publicly disclosing sensitive internal matters may constitute a breach of fiduciary duty, particularly duties of:

• loyalty

• confidentiality

• good faith toward the organization

This remedy is less about Brodie personally and more about institutional discipline, but she would have standing to raise it given the impact on her role and authority.

Constructive Misrepresentation / Negligent Publication

Even absent intent, Brodie could argue that Ratchford engaged in negligent misrepresentation by:

• using technical legal terms (“breach,” “unauthorized”) without verification

• presenting disputed interpretations as settled facts

• failing to qualify uncertainty while invoking serious misconduct

This theory lowers the bar from proving malice to proving carelessness with foreseeable harm, which the article strongly suggests.

Electoral and Regulatory Remedies (Non-Judicial)

Finally, there are non-court remedies that may be strategically preferable:

• formal complaints to Elections BC if party governance rules were breached

• demand for internal audits or forensic reviews

• requests for independent governance review

These mechanisms reinforce the article’s core claim: this matter should have been handled procedurally, not performatively.

Strategic Reality Check

The strongest position for Brodie is not aggressive litigation, but measured escalation:

• preserve evidence

• demand substantiation

• force procedural accountability

• keep the focus on governance, not grievance

Courts, regulators, and the public are far more receptive to leaders who seek clarity and restraint, rather than vindication.

Based on the final line of the article, Dallas Brodie’s most credible legal posture is this:

She is not reacting to criticism —

She is responding to institutional damage caused by reckless public allegations framed as fact.

That distinction matters legally — and strategically.

