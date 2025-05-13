In the temple courts of ancient Jerusalem, Jesus didn’t gently negotiate with the corrupt merchants defiling sacred ground—he overturned their tables.

He didn’t file a complaint.

He didn’t call for a reform committee.

He took righteous action.

That moment wasn’t just a tantrum. It was a warning shot across the bow of corruption—one that echoed across centuries. And today, it echoes again.

Because in 2025, the temples of democracy are overrun by money changers once more. But this time, they wear tailored suits, control global hedge funds, and feed us propaganda with every click, every swipe, and every ballot.

It’s time we overturned their tables.

The Lenin Doctrine: Fear, Feed, and Follow

Vladimir Lenin once bragged that if you pluck a chicken, torture it, and throw it a few scraps, it will still follow you. That wasn’t just a metaphor. It was a blueprint for modern governance.

Governments and corporations have followed it religiously:

Disorient the public.

Create crises.

Blame your opponents.

Offer shallow relief.

And call it leadership.

Nowhere is this more evident than in Canada. Billions of taxpayer dollars are funneled into media outlets—CBC, CTV, Global, even local newspapers and radio stations—to parrot a single narrative. Not journalism. Not debate. Just top-down talking points wrapped in a smile and delivered as “news.”

BlackRock Owns It All—And They Want You Quiet

Global megafirms like BlackRock and Vanguard don’t just invest in markets. They own the narrative.

These entities are heavily invested in the very media that claims to “hold power to account.” Spoiler alert: you can’t challenge power when you are power. And if you think Canadian media is independent, follow the money. You’ll find government handouts, sweetheart contracts, and corporate entanglements that silence dissent before it ever hits the airwaves.

This is not freedom. It’s high-tech feudalism.

The Great Election Lie

We now live in a world where elections no longer end on election night.

Weeks go by.

Ballots “appear.”

Recounts happen in silence.

And one by one—seats flip.

It’s not just happening in banana republics. It’s happening here. And electronic voting machines, already known to be vulnerable worldwide, only speed up the manipulation.

Why rush to vote, if the outcome will be “updated” in secret?

Why campaign in the sunlight, if ballots are counted in the shadows?

Why believe in representation, if the process is rigged from the start?

Because they count on your silence.

Enter the Citizen Congress

Now for the good news: we are flipping the script.

All across British Columbia, Alberta, and beyond, citizens are forming Citizen Congresses—local, lawful assemblies of people who are done waiting for corrupt officials to act in good faith.

We’re not asking permission. We’re organizing.

These Citizen Congresses are:

Holding public town halls outside the control of corrupt councils

Drafting alternative constitutions for local governance

Overseeing elections through citizen-verified paper ballots

Launching watchdog systems for media, public funds, and infrastructure

Asserting informed refusal against centralized overreach like Bill 15

And we’re doing it without a single act of violence.

This is the future: peaceful, principled, but unyielding.

We Are the Ones Who Flip the Tables Now

We don’t want war.

We want what every Canadian deserves:

Transparent governance

Independent journalism

Free and fair elections

Community-first decisions

And leaders who answer to us, not BlackRock, not Ottawa, not the WEF.

But let’s be clear: this is not optional.

Because if we don’t act now, they will own everything—including your silence.

This Is Our Line in the Sand

Citizen Congresses are not just a protest. They are a parallel structure of power, rooted in law, energized by truth, and built to outlast the rot.

We are not spectators to our own collapse. We are authors of a different future.

So let them laugh.

Let them smear us.

Let them call us fringe.

Let them send us their cease-and-desists.

We will not comply with corruption.

We will not obey tyranny.

And we will not wait for permission to reclaim what is rightfully ours.

The Table is Set—Time to Flip It

We’ve been patient.

We’ve been polite.

We’ve been civil.

And they’ve mistaken that for weakness.

No more.

Now, we flip the script.

We build the Citizen Congresses.

We take the wheel back from the elites.

Not with bullets.

But with ballots, bylaws, and unbreakable resolve.

They work for us.

And starting now, they will remember it.

