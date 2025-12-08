Citizens Congress was created for one purpose: to return the future of British Columbia to the hands of its citizens. Not the political class. Not the party machines. Not the bureaucratic elites who have forgotten who they serve. We exist because history only moves when the people move—and right now, British Columbia is standing at a crossroads that will define generations.

Our mission is not to persuade individuals one at a time. That is too slow, too small, and too fragile for the challenges facing us today. Citizens Congress is built for population-level transformation. We are here to ignite a shift in collective mindset so powerful that the trajectory of our province cannot help but bend under its weight.

Our guiding belief is simple: when citizens rise together, history adjusts its course.

Citizens Congress is not a party. It is not a club. It is not a faction fighting for a corner of political territory. It is a civic awakening. A gathering place for people who refuse to be divided, intimidated, or silenced. We are building a force of ordinary British Columbians who understand that the only durable power in a democracy is the power of the population itself.

We reject the culture of coercion that has become normal in modern politics. We will not manipulate, twist, or bargain with the truth. Parties influence voters; we influence the future by elevating citizens into a unified, unstoppable voice.

Our work focuses on raising civic understanding, rebuilding citizen sovereignty, and restoring accountability to every level of governance. We identify the root causes of BC’s political breakdown, expose them in plain language, and empower citizens with the clarity needed to demand structural reform.

Every article, every investigation, every call to action is designed with one intention: to create enough informed citizens that political corruption becomes impossible, and political renewal becomes inevitable.

We are not here to win debates.

We are here to reshape the mindset of millions.

We are here to build a movement so grounded in truth and unity that it cannot be co-opted, bought, or compromised.

We are here because the future of British Columbia will be decided not by politicians, but by the citizens who rise to reclaim it.

This is the moment where a population wakes up.

This is Citizens Congress.

Citizens Congress doesn’t influence voters —

We influence history.

