Author’s Note: This is a very important health action that I am taking. There is ZERO chance I want anything to do with consuming Franken Meats. Canada should hang its head in shame for allowing this to happen.

Subject: Consumer Support & Request for Clear Segregation of Lab-Grown Meat Products

Dear IGA Team,

I am a long-time supporter of IGA, and I regularly shop at your stores in both Peachland and Summerland. I appreciate the consistent quality, the friendly staff, and the community-minded values your organization has upheld for years.

I’m writing today regarding the recent decision by Health Canada to allow lab-grown meat products (“Franken Meats,” as many of us now refer to them) onto store shelves without any requirement for clear labeling or disclosure that they are lab-grown. As a consumer, this is deeply concerning.

I do not ever want to purchase lab-grown meat, and I know many others who feel the same. Sneaking these products into the marketplace without transparent labeling is, unfortunately, typical of how the Canadian government handles issues of public concern.

IGA now has an opportunity to lead the way on this issue.

I respectfully request that IGA consider creating clear, consistent policies to ensure lab-grown meat products—should you ever carry them—are fully segregated, clearly identified, and easy for customers to avoid. Transparency will not only protect consumer trust; it will also give IGA a significant competitive advantage as more people become aware of these new products and look for retailers who stand on the right side of history.

Thank you for considering this request. I would appreciate any information you can share about IGA’s plans or policies regarding the handling of lab-grown meat products.

Sincerely,

Nick Walsh

Share