British Columbians,

This letter is for you — the ordinary, hard-working people of this province who sense, perhaps for the first time in your life, that something fundamental has shifted in our legal and political landscape.

You are not imagining it.

The Cowichan ruling, whether people realize it or not, changed the foundational relationship between the Province of British Columbia and the land it claims to govern. It exposed something long buried — that the Crown’s jurisdictional footing in this province was never as solid as we were taught, and that Indigenous law and title hold a recognized priority in key areas.

This isn’t a political talking point.

It’s a structural reality.

A constitutional shockwave.

And people all across BC are feeling its effects:

in government overreach

in regulatory failures

in police accountability gaps

in broken public-health processes

in election irregularities

in the slow erosion of trust in institutions that were once assumed legitimate

The truth is simple:

When a government loses competent jurisdiction, its authority cannot remain unquestioned.

Yet here is the part almost no one has been told —

The people of British Columbia are not left without remedies.

Our legal system has not abandoned us.

It has simply reverted to its deeper layer — to the common law inheritance that predates the Province itself.

And hidden within that inheritance is a tool so powerful, so democratic, and so feared by both government and controlled opposition that it was quietly buried but never lawfully abolished:

The Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury: The People’s First Oversight System

Many British Columbians have never heard the term outside of American movies.

But our own history tells a different story.

For centuries — including right here in BC — grand juries were the people’s mechanism of accountability. They were used to:

investigate public corruption

expose misconduct in jails, hospitals, police, and municipalities

compel testimony

review evidence

protect communities from abusive officials

A grand jury does not receive permission from government.

It does not answer to political parties.

It does not require provincial jurisdiction.

It is a common law institution originating from the people, preserved in Canada’s constitutional structure, and never lawfully repealed.

Why was it buried? Because grand juries cannot be controlled.

They are independent.

They are moral.

They are rooted in conscience.

They answer only to truth — not to the Crown.

And today, after the Cowichan decision, they have become relevant again.

Cowichan Exposed the Weakness of Provincial Jurisdiction — Grand Juries Fill the Void

Cowichan did something historic: it exposed a contradiction that cannot be un-seen.

You cannot admit Indigenous law holds priority in key areas of governance while simultaneously claiming the Crown has seamless, uncontested authority over the same territory.

That contradiction breaks the chain of “competent jurisdiction.”

And when competent jurisdiction falters, the system does not collapse into chaos —

it defaults back to the common law.

This is not lawlessness.

This is law returning to its roots.

It is in moments like this — historically, across the English-speaking world — where the grand jury emerges.

Not as rebellion, but as restoration.

Not as disruption, but as protection.

When institutions lose legitimacy, the people step forward.

That moment is here.

British Columbians Are Beginning to See the Path Forward

All across this province, people feel the same thing:

Our institutions are not listening

Elections feel compromised

Courts seem conflicted

Regulators investigate themselves

Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities alike feel ignored

Oversight mechanisms appear captured

This is exactly when a grand jury is needed.

And it is lawful.

It is constitutional.

It is our inheritance.

It is the mechanism the system hopes you never rediscover.

To Indigenous and non-Indigenous British Columbians

You did not choose this moment, but you are living through a historic transition.

Indigenous law is rising.

Crown jurisdiction is weakening.

Communities are feeling unprotected.

Grand juries are not a threat to Indigenous governance.

They are a bridge — a way for both peoples to oversee public power during a time of uncertainty.

A common-law council of citizens aligns naturally with Indigenous traditions of communal decision-making, restorative justice, and accountability.

This is the first model in decades that does not pit communities against each other.

It invites them to sit together.

What Comes Next

British Columbians — you are not powerless.

The Province’s authority may be fractured, but your authority is not.

Your constitutional inheritance is not.

Your God-given conscience is not.

And as the jurisdictional landscape shifts beneath our feet, the lawful tools to protect ourselves are resurfacing.

In the coming days, you will see clear, practical guidelines on:

how communities can begin forming oversight circles

how grand jury petitions work in Canadian law

how Indigenous and settler communities can cooperate

how to document evidence

how to proceed if government actors refuse cooperation

This is not about ideology.

This is not about rebellion.

This is not about collapse.

This is about the lawful reawakening of the people’s role in governance — a role older than the Province itself.

The Message Is Simple, and It Is Powerful

You are not governed by chaos — you are governed by law.

And that law recognizes you as a central actor, not a spectator.

British Columbia is changing,

but it is not falling.

It is returning —

to conscience,

to community,

to the common law,

and to the people

who were always meant to stand at the centre of justice.

The government may have lost competent jurisdiction.

The people have not.

Now the work begins.

