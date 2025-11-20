Citizens' Congress

Cheerio
11h

Are we talking to voted in Chiefs as in the Status Indians who were Govt sponsored?

OR

Are we talking to the true Hereditary Chiefs from bloodlines, who never gave consent to the government to take their sovereignty, who never received a paycheck for existing, who never landed on reservation lands???

