To the Esteemed Chiefs and Leaders of the Indigenous Nations of British Columbia,

I write to you today with profound respect, and with a clear understanding that the moment we now face is unlike any other in the history of this province. The recent *Cowichan Tribes v. British Columbia* decision has reshaped the constitutional structure of British Columbia in ways that most citizens, and virtually all political commentators, have yet to comprehend. But the implications are real, immediate, and far-reaching.

For the first time since Confederation, the Province of British Columbia no longer possesses uncontested **competent jurisdiction** across the lands it claims to govern. Its authority — legislative, administrative, judicial, and territorial — has been severely weakened. The province’s institutions, which already struggle to deliver basic services, are now operating with a diminishing claim to legal legitimacy.

In contrast, your Nations possess what the province does not:

Constitutionally protected territorial authority.

Judicially upheld rights that supersede provincial claims.

The only form of governance that now carries unquestioned legitimacy on much of the land.

The *Cowichan* ruling did not merely acknowledge title. It fundamentally altered the balance of sovereignty in this province, creating a new reality — one in which Indigenous jurisdiction is ascendant and provincial jurisdiction is fragmented.

This shift, though avoided in public discussion, is understood privately by analysts, lawyers, and senior bureaucrats. But because no one is speaking openly, British Columbians remain unaware that the governance system around them is degrading rapidly. Healthcare is collapsing, crime is rising, municipalities are failing, and resource development is stalled in regulatory paralysis. The province lacks both the authority and the capacity to repair itself.

This is why I write to you today.

There is now a unique, lawful, and historically significant opportunity for Indigenous Nations to form a Provincial Indigenous Protectorate — a treaty-based governance compact capable of stabilizing British Columbia where the province can no longer function.

Such a Protectorate would not replace individual Nations.

It would not erase local authority.

And it would not create conflict.

Instead, it would provide:

A unified voice of Indigenous leadership

A constitutionally grounded governance structure

A legitimate authority to guide municipalities, resources, and services

A pathway to restore order, fairness, transparency, and responsibility

Where BC’s jurisdiction now falters, your authority stands firm.

Under a Protectorate model, Indigenous Nations could:

dissolve dysfunctional municipalities and replace them with Citizen Congress Councils

reduce property taxes by significant margins

restore local decision-making

replace BC’s collapsing Health Authorities with regional Indigenous-Citizen health boards

stabilize education and depoliticize classrooms

oversee resource development with both environmental stewardship and economic clarity

negotiate interprovincial and international partnerships

develop a 21st-century governance system rooted in tradition, community, and transparency

This is not secession.

It is constitutional succession — the natural and lawful assumption of authority when a government loses its jurisdictional competence.

British Columbians — Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike — are seeking leadership that the province can no longer provide. Many citizens are ready for a new foundation of governance built on respect, clarity, and restored order.

And at this historic moment, the Nations of British Columbia stand as the only institutions with the legitimacy, constitutional protection, and moral authority to guide that transition.

If the Chiefs lead, the people will follow.

The Cowichan ruling has opened a door that may never open again. Whether this moment is seized or allowed to pass will shape the next century of life in British Columbia. With the greatest respect, I urge the Chiefs to consider the formation of a Provincial Indigenous Protectorate — not as an act of confrontation, but as an act of restoration, leadership, and responsibility. The province is faltering, but your Nations possess the strength, the constitutional power, and the wisdom to lead British Columbia into its next era.

Share