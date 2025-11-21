Issued Pursuant to the Legal Principles Affirmed in

Cowichan Tribes v. British Columbia (2025)

TO: Any public official, officer, regulator, municipal employee, agency representative, or enforcement agent acting under authority of the Province of British Columbia or its delegated bodies.

FROM: A private individual requiring proof of lawful jurisdiction before compliance.

DATE: ______________________

PURPOSE OF THIS NOTICE

This Notice formally advises you that any order, demand, directive, notice, enforcement action, or requirement you are attempting to impose cannot be complied with until you demonstrate lawful jurisdiction and competent authority as required by law.

This is not a refusal.

This is a jurisdictional challenge, triggered by the legal consequences of the Cowichan ruling. Compliance is paused until you provide evidence that you hold lawful authority.

You must prove jurisdiction before authority can attach.

You must prove authority before obligations can arise.

BACKGROUND: THE COWICHAN LOSS OF COMPETENT JURISDICTION

In Cowichan Tribes v. British Columbia (2025), the BC Court of Appeal affirmed that the Province does not hold competent jurisdiction over lands where Aboriginal title is established or credibly asserted.

This includes virtually all land in British Columbia.

This ruling produced the following consequences:

The Province cannot rely on assumed jurisdiction. It must now prove lawful authority when challenged. Municipalities derive their authority solely from the Province. When Province loses jurisdiction, municipalities lose it automatically. Regulators, ministries, tax departments, and enforcement agents acting under provincial delegation similarly lose jurisdiction unless they can independently prove lawful authority. Orders, permits, taxes, bylaws, enforcement actions, and penalties issued without demonstrable jurisdiction have no force or effect.

This Notice is issued on the basis of these legal findings.

FORMAL DEMAND FOR PROOF OF JURISDICTION

Before I can comply with any request, demand, notice, order, citation, bylaw enforcement, or administrative action, you are required to produce the following:

A. Proof of Lawful Authority

Written evidence establishing:

the statute under which you claim authority

the sections granting you power over private persons

the constitutional basis enabling that statute

the territorial competence behind its application

B. Proof of Territorial Jurisdiction

Documentation showing:

that the Province retains competent jurisdiction following Cowichan

that your municipality derives valid authority over the land in question

that you have not exceeded statutory or constitutional limits

C. Proof of Office and Delegation

Documents confirming:

your office exists lawfully

your authority has not been invalidated by the loss of competent jurisdiction

your actions are not ultra vires (beyond legal power)

D. Proof That Your Demand Has Legal Force

A clear demonstration that:

the action is lawful

the demand is compulsory

noncompliance would be legally enforceable

Until such evidence is provided, no lawful obligation arises on my part.

NOTICE OF NON-COMPLIANCE PENDING PROOF

Pending receipt of the above documentation:

I hereby suspend compliance.

This suspension is lawful.

It is not obstruction, refusal, or avoidance.

It is a standard legal response when jurisdiction is unclear or defective.

If you decline or fail to provide jurisdictional proof, it will be taken as:

Your admission that you do not possess the authority you are attempting to exercise.

CONSEQUENCES OF FAILURE TO PROVIDE PROOF

If you proceed without establishing lawful jurisdiction, you may expose yourself and your employer to:

ultra vires action

personal liability

tort claims

Charter violations

administrative misconduct

misfeasance in public office

and judicial review

Additionally, please be advised that failure to demonstrate lawful authority may result in:

A. An Application for a Writ of Quo Warranto

A court-filed demand requiring you to prove:

the basis of your authority

the legitimacy of your office

the constitutionality of your actions

If you cannot prove jurisdiction, the court may strip you of authority or invalidate your actions.

B. A Declaratory Judgment

Requesting the court to formally declare your action void due to lack of jurisdiction.

C. A Record of Your Failure to Provide Jurisdictional Evidence

This notice and your response (or refusal) may be used in future legal proceedings.

ASSERTION OF RIGHTS

I am exercising the following rights:

the right to request proof of jurisdiction

the right to decline unlawful demands

the right to avoid participating in void or ultra vires processes

the right to challenge unauthorized authority

the right to initiate Quo Warranto if necessary

the right to peaceable, lawful non-compliance where jurisdiction is absent

Nothing in this Notice should be interpreted as disrespect or aggression.

It is a lawful request for transparency, supported by established legal principles.

OFFICIAL ACKNOWLEDGMENT (IF THEY ARE WILLING)

(If the official refuses to sign, note the refusal—this is legally useful.)

Name of official: _________________________________________

Position/Agency: __________________________________________

Badge/ID number: _________________________________________

Signature: ________________________________________________

Date: _____________________________________________________

Refused to Sign: Yes / No

(Circle one)

NOTICE TO THE OFFICIAL

Please understand:

This Notice is not an attack.

This is not a political statement.

This is not an act of hostility.

It is a lawful requirement for you to demonstrate the legitimacy of your authority in light of the Province’s loss of competent jurisdiction.

No government actor is exempt from this obligation.

If you cannot provide proof, you must withdraw your demand.

CLOSING STATEMENT

Authority is not assumed.

Authority must be proven.

The Cowichan decision ended the era of blind compliance in British Columbia.

Citizens are now legally empowered—and entitled—to request proof of jurisdiction before obeying any directive.

Until such proof is provided,

no demand, order, notice, penalty, tax, or enforcement action has legal force.

This Notice stands unless and until lawful jurisdiction is demonstrated.

