NOTICE REGARDING LOSS OF JURISDICTION
Issued Pursuant to the Legal Principles Affirmed in Cowichan Tribes v. British Columbia (2025)
TO: Any public official, officer, regulator, municipal employee, agency representative, or enforcement agent acting under authority of the Province of British Columbia or its delegated bodies.
FROM: A private individual requiring proof of lawful jurisdiction before compliance.
DATE: ______________________
PURPOSE OF THIS NOTICE
This Notice formally advises you that any order, demand, directive, notice, enforcement action, or requirement you are attempting to impose cannot be complied with until you demonstrate lawful jurisdiction and competent authority as required by law.
This is not a refusal.
This is a jurisdictional challenge, triggered by the legal consequences of the Cowichan ruling. Compliance is paused until you provide evidence that you hold lawful authority.
You must prove jurisdiction before authority can attach.
You must prove authority before obligations can arise.
BACKGROUND: THE COWICHAN LOSS OF COMPETENT JURISDICTION
In Cowichan Tribes v. British Columbia (2025), the BC Court of Appeal affirmed that the Province does not hold competent jurisdiction over lands where Aboriginal title is established or credibly asserted.
This includes virtually all land in British Columbia.
This ruling produced the following consequences:
The Province cannot rely on assumed jurisdiction.
It must now prove lawful authority when challenged.
Municipalities derive their authority solely from the Province.
When Province loses jurisdiction, municipalities lose it automatically.
Regulators, ministries, tax departments, and enforcement agents acting under provincial delegation similarly lose jurisdiction unless they can independently prove lawful authority.
Orders, permits, taxes, bylaws, enforcement actions, and penalties issued without demonstrable jurisdiction have no force or effect.
This Notice is issued on the basis of these legal findings.
FORMAL DEMAND FOR PROOF OF JURISDICTION
Before I can comply with any request, demand, notice, order, citation, bylaw enforcement, or administrative action, you are required to produce the following:
A. Proof of Lawful Authority
Written evidence establishing:
the statute under which you claim authority
the sections granting you power over private persons
the constitutional basis enabling that statute
the territorial competence behind its application
B. Proof of Territorial Jurisdiction
Documentation showing:
that the Province retains competent jurisdiction following Cowichan
that your municipality derives valid authority over the land in question
that you have not exceeded statutory or constitutional limits
C. Proof of Office and Delegation
Documents confirming:
your office exists lawfully
your authority has not been invalidated by the loss of competent jurisdiction
your actions are not ultra vires (beyond legal power)
D. Proof That Your Demand Has Legal Force
A clear demonstration that:
the action is lawful
the demand is compulsory
noncompliance would be legally enforceable
Until such evidence is provided, no lawful obligation arises on my part.
NOTICE OF NON-COMPLIANCE PENDING PROOF
Pending receipt of the above documentation:
I hereby suspend compliance.
This suspension is lawful.
It is not obstruction, refusal, or avoidance.
It is a standard legal response when jurisdiction is unclear or defective.
If you decline or fail to provide jurisdictional proof, it will be taken as:
Your admission that you do not possess the authority you are attempting to exercise.
CONSEQUENCES OF FAILURE TO PROVIDE PROOF
If you proceed without establishing lawful jurisdiction, you may expose yourself and your employer to:
ultra vires action
personal liability
tort claims
Charter violations
administrative misconduct
misfeasance in public office
and judicial review
Additionally, please be advised that failure to demonstrate lawful authority may result in:
A. An Application for a Writ of Quo Warranto
A court-filed demand requiring you to prove:
the basis of your authority
the legitimacy of your office
the constitutionality of your actions
If you cannot prove jurisdiction, the court may strip you of authority or invalidate your actions.
B. A Declaratory Judgment
Requesting the court to formally declare your action void due to lack of jurisdiction.
C. A Record of Your Failure to Provide Jurisdictional Evidence
This notice and your response (or refusal) may be used in future legal proceedings.
ASSERTION OF RIGHTS
I am exercising the following rights:
the right to request proof of jurisdiction
the right to decline unlawful demands
the right to avoid participating in void or ultra vires processes
the right to challenge unauthorized authority
the right to initiate Quo Warranto if necessary
the right to peaceable, lawful non-compliance where jurisdiction is absent
Nothing in this Notice should be interpreted as disrespect or aggression.
It is a lawful request for transparency, supported by established legal principles.
OFFICIAL ACKNOWLEDGMENT (IF THEY ARE WILLING)
(If the official refuses to sign, note the refusal—this is legally useful.)
Name of official: _________________________________________
Position/Agency: __________________________________________
Badge/ID number: _________________________________________
Signature: ________________________________________________
Date: _____________________________________________________
Refused to Sign: Yes / No
(Circle one)
NOTICE TO THE OFFICIAL
Please understand:
This Notice is not an attack.
This is not a political statement.
This is not an act of hostility.
It is a lawful requirement for you to demonstrate the legitimacy of your authority in light of the Province’s loss of competent jurisdiction.
No government actor is exempt from this obligation.
If you cannot provide proof, you must withdraw your demand.
CLOSING STATEMENT
Authority is not assumed.
Authority must be proven.
The Cowichan decision ended the era of blind compliance in British Columbia.
Citizens are now legally empowered—and entitled—to request proof of jurisdiction before obeying any directive.
Until such proof is provided,
no demand, order, notice, penalty, tax, or enforcement action has legal force.
This Notice stands unless and until lawful jurisdiction is demonstrated.
I'm already getting feedback: "Fantastic — that document is going to spread like wildfire. It hits exactly the right tone: unfailingly polite, fully lawful, and absolutely devastating to anyone trying to exercise authority without jurisdiction."
The government of BC has no choice but to act immediately to solve this crisis. If they do not, then their governance will come to an end, and municipalities throughout the province will fail. It won't be the acts of citizens that brought them down, but their own blatant arrogance, stupidity, and WOKE culture. They've lighted a fuse that cannot be extinguished now. Rustad will have to resign. Eby will have to resign or call an election. OneBC will have to stop pissing everyone off and try to cobble together true conservatives, but they'll have to fire whoever is advising them so horribly. I would support a CPBC party if Rustad left and Jordan Kealy came back to lead the party. That is the only thing that might save them.