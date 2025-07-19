NOTICE OF NON-CONSENT - Rejection of WHO-Aligned Health Mandates In Canada
A powerful declaration rejecting WHO-aligned health mandates in Canada. Assert your Charter rights, informed consent, and medical sovereignty—no global treaty overrides your freedom.
This resource is a ready-to-use Notice of Non-Consent for Canadians who refuse to be subjected to WHO-aligned health mandates. It’s designed to affirm your rights, declare your personal sovereignty, and put government agents, health authorities, and global institutions on notice—clearly and lawfully.
NOTICE OF NON-CONSENT
Rejection of WHO-Aligned Health Mandates
To Whom It May Concern,
I, [Your Full Legal Name], a natural-born Canadian citizen, do hereby issue this formal Notice of Non-Consent to any current or future health mandates, programs, or directives that originate from, are coordinated with, or enforced on behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO), its partners, or any international health governance structure acting through or with the Government of Canada.
This notice is a lawful and binding expression of my fundamental rights and personal sovereignty as guaranteed under:
The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights,
The Nuremberg Code,
The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights,
And the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights.
I explicitly and permanently withhold consent to:
Any experimental medical interventions, including vaccines, mRNA technology, or gene therapy;
The creation or enforcement of digital health passports, QR codes, or biometric tracking systems;
Participation in any form of mandatory quarantine, lockdown, or detainment absent clear, independent judicial oversight and due process;
The collection or sharing of my private health data with foreign or international bodies, including the WHO, WEF, or UN agencies.
My Body, My Choice, My Jurisdiction
Canada is a sovereign nation, and no international agreement, treaty, or accord—signed without public referendum or full Parliamentary ratification—has the lawful power to override my inalienable rights as a Canadian.
I place on notice all government agents, public health officers, and corporate actors: Any attempt to enforce these directives without my explicit voluntary consent constitutes a breach of trust, a violation of domestic and international law, and an actionable offence.
Notice to Agents Is Notice to Principals
Notice to Principals Is Notice to Agents
I reserve all rights, including the right to pursue legal remedy through national and international courts or tribunals, including private prosecution where warranted. I operate under full liability, and without prejudice.
Signed,
[Your Name]
[City, Province]
[Date]
[Signature]
many flaws but the basic idea is there. we have inherent rights. however, Canada is NOT a sovereign nation but a corporation having limited powers and very little real authority. Parliament is a sham and a show. know your history. Stand up for your rights.
Weird how after 5 years, nobody mentions the Criminal Code of Canada and crimes of warrantless search and seizure of our biometrics using embedded nanotechnology biosensors in masks, tests and mRNA GENE THERAPY platform jabs for surveillance under the skin via the Internet of Bio-Nano Things and the WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network IEEE802.15.6) contrary to Sections 184(1) and 430(5) of the CCC. Dr. Ian F. Akyildiz admits that the Covid-19 vaccines are nanotechnology biosensors for monitoring health outcomes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w