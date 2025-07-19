This resource is a ready-to-use Notice of Non-Consent for Canadians who refuse to be subjected to WHO-aligned health mandates. It’s designed to affirm your rights, declare your personal sovereignty, and put government agents, health authorities, and global institutions on notice—clearly and lawfully.

NOTICE OF NON-CONSENT

Rejection of WHO-Aligned Health Mandates

To Whom It May Concern,

I, [Your Full Legal Name], a natural-born Canadian citizen, do hereby issue this formal Notice of Non-Consent to any current or future health mandates, programs, or directives that originate from, are coordinated with, or enforced on behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO), its partners, or any international health governance structure acting through or with the Government of Canada.

This notice is a lawful and binding expression of my fundamental rights and personal sovereignty as guaranteed under:

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights,

The Nuremberg Code,

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights,

And the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights.

I explicitly and permanently withhold consent to:

Any experimental medical interventions, including vaccines, mRNA technology, or gene therapy;

The creation or enforcement of digital health passports, QR codes, or biometric tracking systems;

Participation in any form of mandatory quarantine, lockdown, or detainment absent clear, independent judicial oversight and due process;

The collection or sharing of my private health data with foreign or international bodies, including the WHO, WEF, or UN agencies.

My Body, My Choice, My Jurisdiction

Canada is a sovereign nation, and no international agreement, treaty, or accord—signed without public referendum or full Parliamentary ratification—has the lawful power to override my inalienable rights as a Canadian.

I place on notice all government agents, public health officers, and corporate actors: Any attempt to enforce these directives without my explicit voluntary consent constitutes a breach of trust, a violation of domestic and international law, and an actionable offence.

Notice to Agents Is Notice to Principals

Notice to Principals Is Notice to Agents

I reserve all rights, including the right to pursue legal remedy through national and international courts or tribunals, including private prosecution where warranted. I operate under full liability, and without prejudice.

Signed,

[Your Name]

[City, Province]

[Date]

[Signature]