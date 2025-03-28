Big news, friends — this Substack has a new name: Canada – Sounds from the Ground.

Why the change? Because our world is shifting fast, and so is the conversation. While the upcoming Canadian election is a vital milestone, the stories that shape this country go far beyond the ballot box. I’ve been getting more calls for commentary, deep dives, and timely takes on everything from housing and healthcare to climate, culture, and community voices. It’s clear that the scope of this space needs to reflect the bigger picture.

Canada – Sounds from the Ground isn’t just a title—it’s a mission. It reflects a commitment to amplifying real voices, lived experiences, and perspectives that often get overlooked in mainstream discourse. Whether it’s policy shifts in Ottawa, grassroots movements in small towns, or the everyday pulse of Canadian life, this space will bring you insights grounded in reality—not just rhetoric.

The change also allows room to grow beyond electoral cycles. While elections matter—and we’ll still cover them—you’ll also find content that digs deeper: stories about resilience, innovation, local challenges, and what it really means to be Canadian in these changing times.

If you’ve been here for the political analysis, don’t worry—it’s not going anywhere. But now, you’ll get even more. More voices, more nuance, and more of the stories that matter.

Thank you for growing with me. Your support, your curiosity, and your willingness to read, share, and engage are what keep this space alive.

Let’s keep listening, keep learning, and keep grounding ourselves in the sounds of this land, coast to coast to coast.

Onward.