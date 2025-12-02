Now that I’ve mapped out the judicial challenge, the next natural step is to show precisely what I will be asking the court for. British Columbians deserve full transparency on this process. So here is the core of the petition I intend to bring before the Supreme Court of British Columbia to challenge DRIPA’s unconstitutional provisions.

This is framed squarely within Section 52 of the Constitution Act, 1982 — the provision that says any law inconsistent with the Constitution is of no force or effect. I am not seeking damages. I am not seeking orders against individuals. I am asking the Court to uphold the Constitution and restore competent jurisdiction in this province.

If there are lawyers in this province who still care about constitutional integrity, this is your moment. I am not looking for anyone trying to set up a GoFundMe, or to extract $50,000 in fees before lifting a finger. This petition is not a revenue stream — it is a public duty. British Columbia is in a constitutional crisis, and any lawyer who understands the stakes should be willing to step forward pro bono to help restore lawful government. If you are willing to assist, contact me directly. And for the sake of transparency, I will report publicly on how many lawyers come forward.

My Standing and the Purpose of This Petition

I am a resident of British Columbia directly affected by the Province’s abandonment of competent jurisdiction through the implementation of DRIPA. As a citizen, I am entitled to rely on the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. The Legislature cannot restructure sovereign authority inside British Columbia without constitutional authority. DRIPA attempts to do exactly that.

The purpose of my petition is simple: to obtain a declaration that the Province exceeded its legislative authority when it enacted certain provisions of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

This is not a challenge to Indigenous rights.

This is a challenge to unconstitutional lawmaking.

This is a challenge to the erosion of a single, competent sovereign authority.

The Constitutional Defect

My petition states that British Columbia does not have the constitutional competence to:

• delegate or share statutory decision-making power with another sovereign entity

• bind its legislation to an international legal instrument

• adopt UNDRIP as governing law

• create joint authority over lands, resources, and statutory powers

• alter the structure of sovereign authority in the province

without a constitutional amendment or federal authorization.

DRIPA attempts to do all of this through ordinary legislation. That is legislative overreach.

Under Section 52(1) of the Constitution Act, 1982:

Any law inconsistent with the Constitution is of no force or effect.

This is the foundation of my petition.

The Specific Provisions I Am Challenging

The petition identifies three provisions that cause the constitutional breach, all visible directly in the text of the Act:

Section 2(a) – affirming the “application of the Declaration to the laws of British Columbia.”

Section 3 – requiring the government to take “all measures necessary” to make BC laws consistent with the Declaration.

Section 7 – authorizing joint decision-making authority and Indigenous consent before statutory powers can be exercised.

These provisions collectively create a parallel sovereign authority and bind BC law to an external international legal instrument. This is beyond provincial competence.

The petition does not ask the Court to review Indigenous rights. It asks the Court to review the Province’s attempt to alter constitutional structure without constitutional authority.

The Grounds of My Petition

I assert that these provisions violate:

• the principle of constitutional supremacy

• the division of powers

• the indivisibility of the Crown

• the rule of law

• the requirement of a single, identifiable sovereign authority

• the limits on provincial power to delegate or share statutory authority

Delegated sovereignty, co-decision-making, and mandatory alignment to an international declaration fundamentally alter the provincial governance structure.

A province cannot change the constitutional order through ordinary statute.

The Declaration I Seek

The core remedy is a constitutional declaration:

That Sections 2(a), 3, and 7 of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act are unconstitutional, ultra vires the legislative competence of British Columbia, and of no force or effect under Section 52(1) of the Constitution Act, 1982.

This is the cleanest and strongest remedy available.

Additional Relief Under Section 52

Beyond striking the provisions, I seek:

• a declaration that British Columbia may not implement UNDRIP in a manner that creates parallel statutory authority, joint authority, or mandatory legal alignment without a constitutional amendment

• a declaration that statutory powers in British Columbia must remain vested in a single sovereign authority unless expressly altered through constitutional means

• a declaration that delegated or shared sovereignty between British Columbia and any other governing body is constitutionally impermissible without amendment

These declarations do not extinguish Indigenous rights. They simply restore constitutional integrity and ensure governance is conducted within lawful authority.

Why This Remedy Matters

My petition is designed to do exactly what Section 52 was created to do:

• safeguard the constitutional order

• prevent governments from overstepping their authority

• protect democratic legitimacy

• preserve a single, accountable legal sovereign

• ensure that laws inconsistent with the Constitution are removed

Striking these provisions does not destroy DRIPA. It restores it to its rightful purpose: reconciliation, consultation, and cultural protection — not co-government, parallel sovereignty, or the dilution of statutory authority.

My Commitment Going Forward

I intend to proceed with this petition, record the process, and keep British Columbians informed at every stage. This is a necessary step toward restoring constitutional government in this province. I want this process open, transparent, and grounded in law — not fear, not ideology, and not historical resentment.

This is about competent jurisdiction.

This is about the rule of law.

This is about restoring lawful government in British Columbia.

If the Court does what Section 52 requires, the unconstitutional provisions of DRIPA will fall. And once they fall, the entire shadow-sovereignty structure collapses with them.

