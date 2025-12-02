Now that I have worked through the Act section by section, the next question becomes: how do we actually challenge this in court? And this is where most legal commentary has failed. They either approach DRIPA from an emotional angle, or from a political angle, or from a historical grievance angle. None of that is how this gets overturned.

The path is constitutional. The argument is structural. The fight is about sovereign authority and competent jurisdiction.

This is not about opposing Indigenous rights. It is the opposite. It is about restoring lawful constitutional order and stopping the provincial government from abandoning its own legal authority.

The Core Objective

My goal is to demonstrate that DRIPA is unconstitutional not because of Indigenous inclusion, but because the Province does not have the legal power to rewrite the architecture of sovereign authority inside British Columbia. That requires a Constitutional amendment, and the Province tried to do it with ordinary legislation.

That is the central constitutional flaw. The Province exceeded its jurisdiction.

DRIPA is ultra vires.

The Constitutional Argument I Will Make

A province in Canada cannot:

Transfer Crown authority

Share decision-making power that affects sovereignty

Create co-sovereign legal structures

Bind its own laws to international legal instruments

without going through a constitutional amendment process.

BC attempted to do all of that through three short sections of a provincial statute:

Section 2(a): affirming UNDRIP as applicable law

Section 3: mandatory alignment of BC law with UNDRIP

Section 7: co-decision-making and shared statutory authority

That is where the Province loses competent jurisdiction and where I can attack DRIPA directly.

Why My Case Is Different from Every Failed Challenge Before

I am not challenging Indigenous rights.

I am not arguing that Indigenous people should not have self-determination.

I am not relying on pseudo-constitutional theories or “Canada is a corporation” rhetoric.

My case is about restoring constitutional supremacy.

My case is about restoring a single sovereign authority.

My case is about the rule of law.

The Constitution Act 1982 is the supreme law of Canada.

Section 52 says inconsistent provincial laws are of no force and effect.

Section 35 recognizes rights—it does not authorize shared sovereignty.

That is the legal strike point.

The Key Doctrine I Will Use

The winning theory is structural, not historical:

A province cannot create a parallel sovereign or joint authority inside its own jurisdiction.

DRIPA creates co-government.

Co-government is constitutionally impossible.

Therefore DRIPA’s core provisions exceed provincial competence.

That is the heart of the judicial challenge.

The Evidence Is Not Emotional or Historical. It Is the Text Itself.

Section 3 says the government must take all measures necessary to make BC laws consistent with UNDRIP. That is binding language. This is not symbolic.

Section 7 says the Province may authorize shared decision-making power. That is the legal erosion of jurisdiction.

The entire UNDRIP document is stapled into BC law as a Schedule. That is an importation of international legal standards directly into domestic provincial legislation.

None of this is consultation.

None of this is reconciliation.

This is structural transformation of sovereign authority.

How I Will Frame the Case in Court

This cannot be framed as Government vs Indigenous People. That is a trap.

The correct framing is:

Government vs Constitution

Government vs Rule of Law

Government vs Competent Jurisdiction

I am restoring the lawful supremacy of the Constitution. Not attacking Indigenous people. That distinction is critical, and judges care deeply about it.

The Province’s Defence and Why It Will Fail

They will argue:

“DRIPA is aspirational.”

“It does not bind courts.”

“It is only symbolic.”

My response is simple:

Symbolic statutes do not contain the words must take all measures necessary.

Symbolic statutes do not authorize joint decision-making authority.

Symbolic statutes do not incorporate an entire international legal instrument.

The plain language betrays the Province’s narrative.

The Remedy I Will Seek

I will seek a declaration that Sections 2(a), 3 and 7 are unconstitutional and of no force and effect, and that the Province cannot implement UNDRIP in a manner that:

Creates parallel decision-making authority

Delegates sovereignty

Shares statutory power

Alters constitutional structure

without a constitutional amendment.

Once those provisions fall, DRIPA collapses back into a reconciliation framework. Competent jurisdiction is restored. The Province returns to a single legal sovereign.

This is how the legal fight is won.

Where This Leads

This is the path I see forward for restoring lawful government in British Columbia. The courts care deeply about the stability of the legal order. They do not want parallel authorities or overlapping jurisdiction. They will protect the constitutional architecture if forced to confront the issue directly.

I intend to make sure they confront it.

Next: I will move from constitutional argument to drafting. That includes:

framing the constitutional question

a petition for declaratory relief

an affidavit strategy

remedies under s.52

All of that is coming. But I wanted to explain my approach with full transparency, because this is not about conflict. This is about restoring lawful governance and competent jurisdiction.

And that is where this fight will be won.

Share