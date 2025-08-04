In British Columbia, municipal councils are creations of statute—they only have the powers granted to them under the Community Charter and related provincial legislation. They are not sovereign bodies, and they do not get to invent rules that override the foundational principles of local governance.

What Does the Community Charter Say?

Under the Community Charter, Section 18 and related provisions:

All meetings must be open to the public (Section 89).

A council must establish procedures for public input (Section 124).

Citizens retain the right to petition , to observe proceedings, and to demand accountability.

Nowhere does the Charter allow for arbitrary censorship or pre-approval of speech by unelected staff or councils.

Section 124 of the BC Community Charter – “Procedure Bylaws”

Section 124(1) requires every council to establish a procedure bylaw that governs:

How council meetings are conducted

Public notice of meetings

How resolutions and bylaws are adopted

Public participation in council meetings

But—and this is critical—Section 124 does not give councils unlimited discretion. The procedure bylaw must comply with the following:

The Spirit and Letter of the Community Charter

The Charter is enabling legislation, not a blank cheque.

Section 1 declares that “the purposes of this Act include providing for local government that is democratically accountable.”

Section 7 says municipalities exist “for the purposes of providing good government, services, laws and other matters… in a manner that is accountable to the public.”

If a procedure bylaw obstructs democratic accountability, it runs contrary to the Community Charter itself.

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

Municipalities are government actors, and their bylaws must comply with the Canadian Charter, especially:

Section 2(b): Freedom of expression

Section 2(d): Freedom of association

Section 3: Right to meaningful democratic participation (broader than just voting)

Any attempt to pre-screen, limit, or control citizen speech during public hearings or delegations can be challenged as a Charter violation if it suppresses lawful dissent or restricts access to public forums.

The Principles of Administrative Law and Natural Justice

Even without invoking the Charter, administrative law sets clear boundaries:

Fairness: Citizens must have a fair opportunity to be heard.

Transparency: Councils must make procedures clear, accessible, and consistent.

No arbitrary decision-making: Rules must not be vague, selectively enforced, or used to suppress criticism.

If your council rejects delegation requests for vague or subjective reasons (e.g., “not aligned with council priorities” or “too political”), that is likely an abuse of discretion.

Case Law Support

Canadian courts have ruled that municipalities cannot insulate themselves from criticism or scrutiny by manipulating procedural rules.

For example:

Montague (Town) v. Page , 2010 NBCA 48 – Citizens must be allowed to present to council unless there are clear and compelling reasons not to.

Committee for the Commonwealth of Canada v. Canada, [1991] 1 SCR 139 – Even in government-controlled spaces, public discourse cannot be unjustifiably limited.

So, What Sets the Limits?

In summary:

Procedure bylaws must serve the Charter’s purpose of open, democratic local governance—not sabotage it.

Limits on public input must be:

Reasonable

Content-neutral

Consistent with the public’s rights under the law

Capable of withstanding judicial scrutiny

Limiting public input to a scripted 5-minute, pre-approved speech amounts to viewpoint discrimination—something courts have recognized as constitutionally suspect under Section 2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

What Authority Do They Have?

Municipal councils derive delegated authority from the Province. They are not sovereign, and they cannot contravene the enabling statute. If they are disregarding their obligations under the Community Charter—or twisting procedural bylaws to suppress dissent—they are stepping outside their lawful jurisdiction.

That’s where the Writ of Quo Warranto comes in.

Writ of Quo Warranto: Powerful Tool for Overreach

A Writ of Quo Warranto challenges the authority by which someone occupies a public office or exercises a delegated public function. It is an ancient but potent legal remedy—especially when office holders:

Exceed their mandate

Ignore statutory duties

Violate principles of natural justice or transparency

If a mayor or council is acting ultra vires (beyond their legal power), they can be subject to quo warranto proceedings, demanding they justify their conduct or vacate office.

It could be argued that councils who suppress public participation are no longer operating in good faith under their enabling legislation, thereby opening the door to a challenge of legitimacy—not just of the individuals, but of the corporate entity (municipality) itself.

Suggested Actions for a Local Citizens Congress

Public Notice: Publish a warning to all municipalities in BC—outlining their duties under the Community Charter and giving them 30 days to remedy policy violations.

Document Violations: Gather evidence of suppression—refused delegations, script demands, speech limitations, censorship, etc.

Serve a Quo Warranto Demand: Name individual office holders and demand they show lawful authority for the suppression of public input.

Launch De-registration Campaigns: If a municipality continuously acts outside legal bounds, begin steps toward citizen-led petitions to dissolve or restructure the municipality under Section 82 of the Community Charter (Disincorporation).

Parallel Civil Action: Consider pairing quo warranto with a Charter challenge under Section 2(b) (expression) and Section 3 (participation in democratic governance).

The Real Message

They don’t get to run a closed shop. They serve you. And the moment they reject that truth, they’re no longer fit to hold office.

Towns and councils that continue to stifle democratic input could be subject to the following actions by a Citizens Congress:

A Writ of Quo Warranto , compelling office holders to prove their lawful authority or vacate office

Charter challenges in the Supreme Court of BC

Public de-registration campaigns to revoke municipal status under Section 82 of the Community Charter

Ongoing citizen mobilization to restore democratic transparency at the local level

Here is a strong closing summary paragraph that ties everything together and reinforces the legal and civic imperative:

In every corner of this province, local governments must be reminded that their authority is not absolute—it is borrowed, bounded, and beholden to the law. When councils manipulate procedure to silence public input, they betray the very statutes that give them power.

The Community Charter is not a tool for insulating officials from accountability; it is a framework meant to protect democratic access, transparency, and citizen engagement. Any deviation from this duty invites legal consequence and political revolt.

A Congress of powerful Citizens stands ready to hold offending municipalities to account—not through protest alone, but through lawful remedies that challenge their legitimacy, revoke their protections, and return power where it belongs: to the people.

Author’s Note: If your town or municipality is engaging in any of the conduct described above—suppressing public input, rejecting lawful delegations, or operating in defiance of the Community Charter—we want to hear from you. Send us an email with details. We are preparing to launch targeted de-registration campaigns against rogue councils that persist in violating the law and silencing the citizens they were elected to serve. Let’s hold them accountable—together.