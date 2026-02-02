Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donn K's avatar
Donn K
1d

Some issues: Canada is almost unique in having incorporated aboriginal rights into a constitution, then incorporating UNDrIP into BC and federal law. Fiinally note the Province instructed its solicitors in a number of landmark cases to not put forward the strongest arguments in law. The result of this betrayal was a number of precedents at the Supreme Court level that provide interpretations of the meaning of Section 35 of the constitution. In BC the entire province is essentially being claimed as subject to aboriginal title.. To suggest that the Crown accept the burden is merely to say that the taxpaying population will face the burden. A legal revolution is required and this can only be achieved by secession. Secessionist movements are now developing in BC.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Citizens Congress
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture