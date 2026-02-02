For more than 150 years, people in British Columbia were told something simple and unequivocal:

If your land is registered, your ownership is secure.

Families relied on that promise.

Banks relied on it.

Municipalities relied on it.

Courts relied on it.

Governments promoted it.

Now, millions of property owners are being told—quietly, indirectly, and often only when lawyers get involved—that their title may no longer mean what it once did.

This is not because citizens did anything wrong.

It is because governments failed to do their job.

THE REAL PROBLEM: GOVERNMENT AVOIDANCE, NOT PROPERTY OWNERS

When constitutional ambiguity emerges, common-law systems have a clear rule:

People are protected.

Reliance is honored.

Change is prospective.

The state absorbs the cost of its own mistakes.

What does not happen is this:

Governments do not quietly offload unresolved constitutional risk onto private citizens and hope the courts sort it out.

Yet that is exactly what has happened in British Columbia.

Instead of legislating clearly, governments allowed courts to incrementally reinterpret sovereignty, consent, and title—without providing statutory certainty to the very people who relied on the Province’s own land registry system for generations.

That is not reconciliation.

That is institutional avoidance.

A FORGOTTEN PRINCIPLE OF LAW

In the early 1980s, when I was studying Registered Industrial Accountancy, one principle was drilled into us repeatedly:

When a legal or regulatory system has been relied upon broadly, continuously, and in good faith for a long period of time, enforcement shifts away from punishing reliance and toward amending the law itself.

This is not radical doctrine.

It is foundational to the rule of law.

If millions of people relied on a system the state itself designed, promoted, and guaranteed, the state cannot later claim surprise and retroactively downgrade those guarantees.

If the law no longer reflects modern values, the law changes.

People are not punished for trusting it.

WHY THIS MATTERS NOW

British Columbia is now spending upwards of 35 billion dollars per year on Indigenous-related programming, legal exposure, and reconciliation administration.

In 2015, the cost was approximately 11 billion.

That trajectory is not reconciliation.

It is fiscal drift — driven by legislative silence.

At the same time, property owners, lenders, municipalities, insurers, pension funds, and developers are being exposed to quiet but growing uncertainty about land tenure that was previously considered indefeasible.

That uncertainty is not accidental.

It is the direct result of governments refusing to clarify where constitutional responsibility actually belongs.

The answer is simple:

It belongs with the Crown.

Not with private citizens.

WHAT OTHER COUNTRIES DID RIGHT

Other Commonwealth jurisdictions faced this same moment.

They chose clarity.

Australia recognized native title while explicitly immunizing Torrens-registered private titles. Where conflicts existed, compensation flowed from the Crown, not from families, farmers, or businesses who relied on the registry.

New Zealand treated treaty obligations as political and governmental, not as retroactive defects in private title. Settlements were negotiated and legislated. Private titles remained secure.

In both cases, the principle was the same:

The Crown bears constitutional risk.

Citizens receive legal certainty.

Reconciliation proceeds institutionally, not punitively.

Canada, and British Columbia in particular, is now the outlier.

THE COMMON-SENSE SOLUTION

This is not a call to deny Indigenous rights.

It is a call to assign responsibility correctly.

A responsible government would do the following, clearly and openly:

Statutorily affirm all existing registered land titles.

Clarify that unresolved Indigenous claims attach to the Crown, not private landholders.

Preserve reconciliation through compensation, governance, and negotiation.

Restore certainty to housing, finance, municipal planning, and infrastructure.

This is not radical reform.

It is basic constitutional housekeeping that should have been done decades ago.

PROPOSED LEGISLATION

MOCK STATUTE FOR PUBLIC DISCUSSION

Land Title Reliance and Certainty Act

Preamble

WHEREAS the Province of British Columbia has, for more than a century, maintained a system of land title registration upon which citizens, lenders, municipalities, insurers, courts, and governments have reasonably relied;

AND WHEREAS the rule of law requires legal stability, predictability, and protection of legitimate expectations;

AND WHEREAS reconciliation with Indigenous peoples is a constitutional responsibility of the Crown and must be pursued without retroactive impairment of lawful private reliance;

THEREFORE His Majesty, by and with the advice and consent of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, enacts as follows:

Affirmation of Existing Registered Titles

All estates and interests in land registered in the land title register prior to the coming into force of this Act are conclusively valid and indefeasible, subject only to interests recorded on title at the time of registration.

No Retroactive Impairment

No Aboriginal title, Aboriginal right, Crown obligation, or constitutional interest recognized after the coming into force of this Act shall invalidate, impair, burden, or diminish any registered estate or interest affirmed under this Act.

Crown Responsibility for Constitutional Obligations

Any obligation arising from reconciliation, Aboriginal title recognition, or constitutional duty shall attach to the Crown in right of British Columbia and shall not give rise to claims against private landholders whose interests are affirmed under this Act.

Prospective Application Only

Nothing in this Act limits the authority of the Legislature to regulate land use, consultation processes, or Crown conduct on a prospective basis following enactment.

No Expropriation Without Compensation

Nothing in this Act authorizes the taking or impairment of private property except in accordance with law and with full bona fide market compensation.

Primacy

This Act prevails over any inconsistent enactment unless expressly stated otherwise.

Commencement

This Act comes into force on Royal Assent.

WHAT THIS LAW DOES AND DOES NOT DO

This Act does not deny Indigenous rights.

It does not extinguish claims.

It does not rewrite history.

It does not interfere with treaties or negotiations.

It does one thing only:

It confirms that private citizens are not the shock absorbers of unresolved constitutional theory.

Reconciliation remains a Crown obligation, exactly where the Constitution places it.

THE LARGER CONTEXT PEOPLE ARE AFRAID TO SAY OUT LOUD

When governments refuse to govern clearly, they fill the gap with narratives.

The reconciliation industry thrives on ambiguity.

Climate policy thrives on abstraction.

Carbon taxation thrives on moral panic.

Foreign wars thrive on emotional framing.

Media thrives on confusion.

Ambiguity is profitable.

Certainty is not.

That is why clear legislation is avoided.

But clarity is exactly what stable societies require.

My Final Point

I’m acting with “Repensity” when I say this: This is not a conflict between Indigenous rights and property rights.

It is a conflict between:

legislative responsibility

and judicial improvisation

If reconciliation requires change, the law must change clearly, democratically, and prospectively.

That is how the rule of law survives.

And that is exactly what a competent Premier of British Columbia should do—immediately.

