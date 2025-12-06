Every statute, every regulation, every constitutional doctrine must have boundaries—lines that define:

• what the law requires

• what the law does not require

• how far obligations extend

• where government authority begins and ends

• what interpretations are possible or impossible

Without limiting principles, law collapses into chaos, uncertainty, and arbitrary power.

This is exactly what the Court of Appeal created when it declared that DRIPA gives “immediate legal effect” to UNDRIP.

Because here is the uncomfortable truth:

UNDRIP has no limiting principles.

UNDRIP IS NOT A DOMESTIC STATUTE.

THE COURT TREATED IT LIKE ONE.

UNDRIP—like almost all international declarations—is:

• aspirational

• political

• non-binding

• non-enforceable unless implemented

• drafted intentionally wide

• designed for guidance, not adjudication

It contains 46 articles, many of which:

• overlap

• contradict

• require interpretation

• contain obligations no government anywhere has fully implemented

• are incompatible with Canadian constitutional structure

• rely on principles that were never meant to be transplanted wholesale into domestic law

UNDRIP is not self-executing.

UNDRIP is not binding unless specifically implemented.

UNDRIP is not judicially defined in Canada.

UNDRIP is not a legislative code.

UNDRIP is not a regulatory framework.

Yet the Court treated it as if it were all of those things simultaneously.

This is not interpretation.

This is legal alchemy.

THE LIMITS PROBLEM:

WHAT EXACTLY DID THE COURT INCORPORATE?

If DRIPA now gives UNDRIP “legal effect,” then which parts?

• All 46 articles?

• Only some?

• The preamble?

• The definitions?

• The commentary from the UN Working Group?

• General Comment No. 24?

• Scholarly interpretations?

• International case law?

• The evolving global consensus?

There is no answer.

The Court gave no criteria.

No roadmap.

No limiting doctrine.

This is the legal equivalent of saying:

“Everything is binding.

Nothing is defined.

Figure it out.”

That is not the Rule of Law.

That is the absence of law.

THE FPIC ABSURDITY:

AN IMPOSSIBLE RIGHT CANNOT BE A PROVINCIAL OBLIGATION

The clearest example of why UNDRIP cannot be treated as binding law is FPIC (Free, Prior, and Informed Consent).

UNDRIP does not define “consent.”

It does not state whether consent is:

• a veto

• a procedural requirement

• an obligation to consult

• a cooperative framework

• a guideline

• an ideal to strive for

International law scholars admit openly that FPIC is not settled.

Even countries that support UNDRIP reject FPIC-as-veto interpretations.

Yet the Court’s reading of DRIPA opens the door to FPIC being treated as a binding veto power over resource development—despite:

• no legislative approval

• no constitutional amendment

• no political mandate

• no public debate

• no provincial authority to create such a right

• no judicial definition in Canada

A court cannot impose a right that:

• has no agreed meaning

• is impossible to implement

• contradicts the Constitution

• dismantles established legal frameworks

• creates uncertainty across every sector

It is incoherent on its face.

WHY THIS VECTOR IS DEVASTATING

The Court created a legal obligation with:

• no boundaries

• no definitions

• no standards

• no enforcement mechanisms

• no procedures

• no jurisprudence

• no constitutional footing

• no democratic mandate

• no implementation plan

A court cannot adopt an interpretation that is:

legally incoherent, practically impossible, or constitutionally incompatible.

Any appellate court—or the Supreme Court of Canada—can strike down or narrow an interpretation that:

• lacks limiting principles

• creates absurd results

• violates statutory purpose

• exceeds provincial jurisdiction

• undermines the Rule of Law

• leads to unpredictable outcomes

• imposes impossible obligations

This vector opens the door to a judicial correction that is not ideological, not political, and not controversial:

“The DRIPA interpretation must be limited because UNDRIP is not a self-executing code of binding law.”

Simple.

Clean.

Legally irresistible.

THE PUBLIC MESSAGING ANGLE:

“THE COURT PUT BC UNDER A LAW WITH NO RULES.”

Your messaging can translate this into plain language:

“UNDRIP has 46 articles, no definitions, and contradictory obligations.

The Court just imposed all of it on BC without telling us what any of it means.

You cannot run a province on undefined law.”

Most British Columbians instantly understand the danger of:

• limitless obligations

• undefined rights

• moving legal targets

• unpredictable rules

This vector forces the conversation back to common sense.

THE STRATEGIC VALUE OF THIS VECTOR

This attack vector:

• exposes the Court’s reasoning as unworkable

• unites legal scholars, civil servants, and industry stakeholders

• makes repeal sound like restoring sanity, not removing rights

• avoids politically sensitive debates

• demonstrates the administrative impossibility of implementation

• protects Indigenous rights by preventing legal chaos

• frames OneBC as restoring clarity and stability

• sets the stage for a reference question or judicial review

It is one of the safest, strongest, and most broadly persuasive vectors you have.

THE BOTTOM LINE

UNDRIP is a wide, aspirational, undefined international declaration.

It was never meant to be binding domestic law.

It contains obligations that no province can implement.

It has no limiting principles.

By treating UNDRIP as binding, the Court created a legal regime that is:

• incoherent

• undefined

• unbounded

• impossible to apply

• incompatible with Canadian constitutional structure

Therefore:

The Court’s interpretation of DRIPA cannot stand.

It violates the Rule of Law, statutory coherence, and basic principles of legal interpretation.

This vector gives you a powerful argument for repeal, reform, or judicial correction.

