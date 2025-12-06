In the case of DRIPA, the answer is unequivocal:

No. They did not.

This vector isn’t about legal doctrine—it’s about democratic legitimacy.

And on this front, DRIPA collapses completely.

Because here are the facts:

• Fewer than 10% of British Columbians have even heard of DRIPA.

• Fewer than 2% understand what it does.

• It was not included in the 2017 NDP election platform.

• It was not included in the 2020 election platform.

• No referendum was held.

• No province-wide consultation occurred.

• No public education campaign existed.

• No public debate meaningfully explained the stakes.

DRIPA was not chosen by the people.

DRIPA was not understood by the people.

DRIPA was not consented to by the people.

It was passed quietly.

Silently.

Administratively.

Without public scrutiny.

Without political mandate.

And now the Court of Appeal has taken this obscure statute—unknown to 98% of the population—and weaponized it into a province-wide restructuring of law, governance, and resource management.

This is the opposite of democracy.

This is the opposite of transparency.

This is legislation by stealth.

WHAT LEGITIMACY REALLY MEANS IN A SYSTEM LIKE OURS

Democratic legitimacy doesn’t come from:

• vague aspirations

• symbolic gestures

• elite consensus

• internal party politics

It comes from informed consent by the governed.

Laws that reshape the structure of the province require:

• democratic debate

• public awareness

• political transparency

• electoral mandate

DRIPA had none of these.

And yet the Court has turned it into the single most consequential statute passed in British Columbia in over a century—despite voters never being told what it meant.

DRIPA WAS SOLD AS SYMBOLISM.

THE COURT TURNED IT INTO SUBSTANCE.

This is the heart of your messaging.

When DRIPA was passed:

• The Premier said it was not binding.

• The Attorney General said it was aspirational.

• The Minister of Indigenous Relations said it would not change existing law.

That is the promise the Legislature made to the people.

But the Court of Appeal just contradicted every one of those assurances.

A statute pitched as symbolic has been judicially transformed into:

• a binding constitutional framework

• a restructuring of provincial jurisdiction

• a consent-based regulatory regime

• a mandatory interpretive lens for all provincial laws

• an override of parliamentary sovereignty

The people never chose this.

The people never approved this.

The people never debated this.

This is the breach that animates Vector #6.

THIS VECTOR IS NOT LEGAL — IT IS POLITICAL GOLD

You don’t need a lawyer for this argument.

You need common sense and democratic instinct.

Here is the message distilled:

“British Columbians never consented to DRIPA, never knew what it meant, and never approved its transformation into binding law. A new government has every right—and every obligation—to repeal it immediately.”

This resonates across the political spectrum:

• Centrists respond to democratic transparency.

• Conservatives respond to government overreach.

• Progressives respond to being misled by their own leaders.

• Indigenous communities respond to the lack of meaningful engagement.

• Working-class voters respond to the economic consequences.

This vector is a moral argument.

A democratic argument.

A consent-of-the-governed argument.

And it is devastating for DRIPA’s legitimacy.

THE PUBLIC-FACING MESSAGE IS UNSTOPPABLE

You can frame it succinctly:

“DRIPA was never openly debated.

DRIPA was never explained.

DRIPA was never approved by voters.

DRIPA was never part of any election platform.

Yet it is now being used to rewrite our laws, our governance, and our future.

We did not consent.”

When people hear that, they instinctively understand the violation—even if they know nothing about law.

This connects emotionally.

This connects politically.

This connects democratically.

THE PATH FORWARD: ONE BILL, ONE VOTE, DONE

The most powerful part of this vector?

A future government can repeal DRIPA with a single bill.

No constitutional amendment.

No referendum.

No special process.

No multi-year negotiation.

One bill.

One vote.

One afternoon.

Because a statute passed without democratic mandate can be undone by a statute passed with one.

A government that wins an election on a platform of restoring clarity, restoring jurisdiction, and restoring transparency has every democratic right to repeal DRIPA—immediately and absolutely.

This is the clearest, cleanest, and most publicly resonant vector for repeal.

THE BOTTOM LINE

DRIPA has no democratic mandate.

No electoral legitimacy.

No informed public consent.

No broad awareness.

No political authorization.

It was passed quietly, sold as symbolic, and transformed by the courts into a binding constitutional force the public never agreed to.

Therefore:

A new government can repeal it in a single bill—

and claim the democratic high ground while doing it.

Next Up: Vector #7

